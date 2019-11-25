Jessica Taylor endorsed by group dedicated to electing conservative women
Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, a candidate for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, was endorsed Monday by the Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (VIEW PAC).
According to the organization’s website, View PAC “was founded in 1997 by female Republican Members of Congress and professional women to help elect qualified, viable Republican women to Congress.”
The group gave $460,000 directly to Republican women candidates in the 2018 cycle.
“Jessica is not only an impressive businesswoman and an active member of her community, she is also the type of conservative leader we need in DC to change the way things are done. After getting to know Jessica, I’m certain that her experience and thoughtful philosophy are exactly what we need to take on the socialist radicals in Congress,” said Julie Conway, VIEW PAC’s executive director.
Jessica Taylor responded to news of the announcement, saying, “VIEW PAC’s endorsement is further proof that our conservative message is gaining momentum.”
She added, “I am honored to have VIEW PAC’s support and trust to take on this important mission for our country’s future.”
Other candidates to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) are former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) and Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman.
Alabama Farmers Federation endorses all of state’s U.S. House incumbents seeking reelection besides Brooks
The Alabama Farmers Federation’s political action committee, FarmPAC, on Monday announced endorsements of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Yellowhammer State’s March 3, 2020 primary election.
FarmPAC, as of this point, still has not made an endorsement in the open races in Alabama’s First Congressional District and Second Congressional District. However, one non-incumbent still received an endorsement from this influential grassroots organization.
GOP challenger Chris Lewis was endorsed over U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) in Alabama’s northernmost district.
In a statement, Lewis expressed his appreciation for the endorsement.
“We are honored and grateful to have earned the support of such an amazing group of Alabamians. As we look toward our future here in north Alabama, we are humbled to have such a wonderful base of support that knows what it means to serve and support the great people of our state and nation,” Lewis said.
“Together, we’re ready to face and overcome any challenge, striving to create a better life for our children and grandchildren. I sincerely thank the great men and women of the Alabama Farmers Federation for their continued support and look forward to working together for an even brighter, safer and more prosperous future for north Alabama and our nation,” he added.
Responding to the endorsement in a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks outlined, “I support border security and resulting higher wages and lower tax burdens for American families. I support fair trade agreements that cut the hundreds of billions of dollars of American wealth that is hemorrhaging each year to China and other bad trade partners. I support enterprises competing without taxpayer subsidies.”
“Over time, these three stances have increasingly put my views at odds with a few politically activist farmers who want cheap foreign labor no matter the cost to taxpayer and who demand special treatment and subsidies from the federal government,” he continued. “While I respect what agriculture does for America, I will ALWAYS put America’s interests first.”
“I thank those farmers who agree, have supported me in the past, and will support me again in 2020,” Brooks concluded.
Lewis turned a few heads earlier in the cycle when he received the support of Huntsville-based Dynetics, a major employer in the district and a key player in the American defense and aerospace sectors.
On Monday, FarmPAC also endorsed incumbent U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). All but Sewell are Republicans. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) is running for the U.S. Senate and thus not seeking reelection to the House. U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) will retire from Congress at the end of her current term after deciding not to seek reelection.
These congressional endorsements were based on each candidate receiving the recommendation of at least a majority of county farmers federations in their respective district. Candidates’ positions on key issues impacting farmers and rural Alabama are important in this recommendation process, according to the statewide federation.
In a statement, Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said this truly grassroots endorsement process is central to the organization’s core mission.
“Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families,” Parnell explained. “We take great pride in being a true grassroots organization with our local leaders driving the endorsement process. As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”
This comes after FarmPAC’s initial wave of endorsements in statewide races was made in September. In addition to judicial endorsements, FarmPAC then endorsed Donald Trump for reelection as president of the United States, as well as Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for reelection as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission and Tommy Tuberville for election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama.
FarmPAC endorsements approved thus far will carry through the general election. The political action committee reserves the option to make additional endorsements at a later date, such as the two open congressional races.
Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth set to run anti-Byrne ad during Iron Bowl
Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, is set to run a television advertisement opposing Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) Republican 2020 U.S. Senate candidacy.
According to a source with direct knowledge, the ad, which is already available online here, will first run on TV during the Iron Bowl this Saturday in the Mobile media market — in Byrne’s House district. The ad will subsequently run in the same market on Fox News Channel for a week.
Entitled “Foreign,” the ad slams Byrne for voting “aye” on a continuing appropriations bill in 2014, on the “Reform Exports and Expand the American Economy Act” in 2015 and on accepting a conference committee report on an infrastructure funding bill in 2015.
Of these three votes in question, the entire Alabama delegation voted “aye” on the first, everyone but Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) voted “aye” on the second and everyone but Palmer and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) voted “aye” on the latter.
“Who does Bradley Byrne work for in Washington?” the ad first asks via a narrator.
“Hint, it’s not you,” the narrator continues. “Byrne voted three times to fund a government giveaway program that hands out billions of dollars to help big companies make more profits overseas, sending your U.S. tax dollars to countries like China, Russia and even Sudan, a state sponsor of terrorism.”
“Bradley Byrne: working for the special interests, not your interests,” the ad concludes.
As previously outlined by Yellowhammer News, Club for Growth has been an outspoken fan of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering the race to reclaim his old seat. Like Byrne, Sessions calls the Mobile-area home. Club for Growth on Monday also released polling numbers showing its endorsed candidate to replace Byrne in Alabama’s First Congressional District race, former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), leading the field.
In a statement, Club for Growth president David McIntosh commented on the new anti-Byrne ad.
“Alabama deserves a conservative Senator but that’s not Bradley Byrne; he’s just another politician who went to Washington and put special interests ahead of Alabama voters,” McIntosh said. “If Republicans want to beat liberal Democrat Doug Jones, they want to nominate a principled candidate who will represent Alabama’s conservative values in the Senate.”
Club for Growth spent over $11 million against Trump in the 2016 primary cycle, becoming known as a leader in the “Never Trump” movement. This was the first time in the organization’s history it got involved in a presidential primary.
The Hill in 2016 even published an article headlined, “Club For Growth is Trump enemy No. 1.”
McIntosh, a former member of Congress from Indiana, was actually quoted in that article, saying, “[Trump’s] not really a conservative. He’ll tell what he wants you to hear, and who knows what he’d do if he got into office.”
“Donald Trump is the worst Republican candidate on economic issues,” McIntosh asserted at another point in the 2016 primary cycle. “It’s astonishing that he’s even running as a Republican.”
Club for Growth’s policy positions center on supporting a free-market economic system, including free trade. This generally means opposition to tariffs and other tough trade measures supported by Trump.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne’s campaign press secretary Lenze Morris responded to the ad.
“It’s not surprising that the pro-China, Never-Trump Club for Growth would attack America-first, pro-Trump Bradley Byrne, but what is even more hysterical is that they are attacking him over an entity designed to combat cheating countries like China on trade that is supported by President Trump,” Morris said.
“The Club for Growth should take the money they’re wasting on these ads, change their name to the Club for China, and move their offices to Beijing. Bradley Byrne is busy putting America first,” she added.
The Byrne campaign explained that the attack ad’s veiled premise is hitting Byrne for his support of the Export-Import Bank.
Trump has previously called the Export Import Bank “a very good thing” that “can make a lot of money.”
Additionally, “White House officials, including Peter Navarro and Larry Kudlow, have recently described the bank as an important weapon in the U.S. trade arsenal against countries such as China that have their own export financing agencies,” per Politico.
Other qualified GOP candidates in the race include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
Super PACs like Club for Growth Action “may receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor unions and other political action committees for the purpose of financing independent expenditures and other independent political activity,” according to the FEC.
Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race
With U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) vacating his seat to run for the U.S. Senate, a wide-open shot at a position for U.S. Congress has been left for potential officeseekers in the Republican-leaning district.
Now that the qualifying deadline has come and gone, there are five candidates officially vying for the Republican nod: Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, U.S. Army veteran John Castorani, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), restauranteur Wes Lambert and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).
According to a poll released on Monday conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of Club for Growth PAC released to Yellowhammer News, Hightower continues to lead the Republican primary by a 19-point margin.
Bill Hightower 35%
Chris Pringle 16%
Jerry Carl 13%
Wes Lambert 2%
John Castorani 1%
Undecided 33%
Hightower’s lead and the state of the race are similar to what the same polling outfit showed back in July. According to the WPA Intelligence poll, he also holds advantages over other contenders such as Pringle and Carl.
