Ivey beats Zeigler by over 45 percentage points for Trump delegate spot

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey is still tremendously popular among Alabama Republicans, if Tuesday’s primary results are any indicator.

While Ivey was not up for election to public office, she did face an electoral test in her bid to be a delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention for President Donald Trump.

Ivey faced off against two-term State Auditor Jim Zeigler in the statewide Place 1 delegate race, but the results were not even close.

The governor garnered 70.57% to Zeigler’s 24.44%. There were two other uncommitted delegate candidates who received 3.33% and 1.66%, respectively.

While the delegate race worked out overwhelmingly in Ivey’s favor, the night was not all good news for her.

The referendum on statewide Amendment One, of which Ivey was leading the charge to pass, failed by a resounding margin. Zeigler opposed the amendment’s referendum; his wife, Jackie, is currently an elected member of the State Board of Education. The amendment would have replaced that elected board with a gubernatorial-appointed (and Senate-confirmed) Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Auditor Zeigler has served as a foil to Ivey over much of the past year, whether it be his opposition to the Rebuild Alabama Act or the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

The latest tracking quarterly tracking poll from Morning Consult showed Ivey as the nation’s 10th most popular governor, with 58% approving her job performance and only 28% disapproving.

