5 hours ago

7 Things: Runoff for Sessions and Tuberville, Biden wins big, Auburn calling students home and more …

7. Jones has enjoyed jetting off to Europe

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has disclosed that he used about $3,500 in campaign funds to travel to London and Paris.
  • Jones explained the expense, saying that he was in Europe raising money for his reelection campaign. He added, “There are Democrats, Americans, over there, and you spend money to raise money. I spend money when I go wherever I am in the state of Alabama.”

6. Andrew Yang just wants to get elected somewhere

  • With his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign over, entrepreneur Andrew Yang may now be considering making a run for New York City mayor. When he was asked about potentially running, he said, “[W]e’re looking at it.”
  • Yang was also asked if he had been approached by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for an endorsement, but Yang simply said that he considers Biden “a friend.” While Yang may campaign for mayor, he’s currently a CNN contributor.

5. 1,500 people about to get a new job in Alabama

  • In Bessemer, Amazon has started the hiring process for about 1,500 full-time positions for their fulfillment center.
  • Amazon said that the employees in the Bessemer facility “will play integral roles and work alongside innovative Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items to customers across the region, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few.”

4. Supreme Court continues to be divided on immigration issues

  • The Supreme Court was divided on whether to rule that illegal immigrants who steal someone’s identity to file tax forms could be charged criminally, but ultimately ruled in favor of criminal charges.
  • The Supreme Court justices who sided with this ruling were Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

3. Auburn University bringing their students back to the states

  • Due to the risk of coronavirus, Auburn University has decided to bring back all the students studying abroad and stop all international travel due to suggestions put out by the Center for Disease Control.
  • Auburn’s provost and vice president for academic affairs said their “number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students.” There are currently programs in Europe, Australia, South and Central America, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands.

2. Joe Biden won Alabama and finished Super Tuesday strong

  • Tuesday night, it was reported early that former Vice President Joe Biden won the Alabama Democratic primary, as well as other states like Virginia and North Carolina. Later in the night, he picked up the surprise victory in Texas, making him the clear winner on Super Tuesday.
  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won his home state of Vermont, Utah, Nevada and California, but the question is about how big the margin is and whether he can overcome the delegate deficit with California. While the race is far from over, the momentum has shifted.

1. Sessions and Tuberville are in the runoff

  • As expected, the Republican U.S. Senate primary ended with an impending runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville finishing with 32.24% and 31.15% respectively. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) missed the runoff by about five percentage points.
  • The next month will be brutal and President Donald Trump is sending a pretty clear sign of where he is headed by sending a tweet this morning excoriating Sessions. He tweeted, “This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”
7 mins ago

Here’s what happened in Alabama statewide judicial races on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY — Several important statewide judicial primary races were held on Tuesday, and the results are now in across the board.

One of the most watched contests of the day was the battle between incumbent Justice Greg Shaw and State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 1. Shaw beat Ward by approximately 100,000 votes, with the percentage margin coming in at 58.38% to 41.62%. Observers view the Business Council of Alabama’s strong support of Shaw as key in his decisive victory.

Next, there was a race for Place 2 on the Court of Civil Appeals. That GOP primary saw State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) win handily over former local judge Phillip Bahakel by 66.03% to 33.97%.

In one of the most impressive electoral performances of the day, incumbent Presiding Judge Mary Windom blew out her opponent, Melvin Hasting, 69.46% to 30.54% in her reelection bid to Place 1 on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

For Place 2 on the Court of Criminal Appeals, incumbent Judge Beth Kellum is heading to a runoff against former Lauderdale County Commissioner William Smith. Kellum received 43.37% in the primary, followed by Smith (37.09%) and former local Judge Jill Ganus (19.54%). The runoff will be held March 31.

Additionally, incumbent Associate Justice Brad Mendheim was unopposed in his Place 2 primary bid to remain on the Supreme Court, as was incumbent Place 1 Court of Civil Appeals Judge Bill Thompson.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

34 mins ago

Ivey beats Zeigler by over 45 percentage points for Trump delegate spot

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey is still tremendously popular among Alabama Republicans, if Tuesday’s primary results are any indicator.

While Ivey was not up for election to public office, she did face an electoral test in her bid to be a delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention for President Donald Trump.

Ivey faced off against two-term State Auditor Jim Zeigler in the statewide Place 1 delegate race, but the results were not even close.

The governor garnered 70.57% to Zeigler’s 24.44%. There were two other uncommitted delegate candidates who received 3.33% and 1.66%, respectively.

While the delegate race worked out overwhelmingly in Ivey’s favor, the night was not all good news for her.

The referendum on statewide Amendment One, of which Ivey was leading the charge to pass, failed by a resounding margin. Zeigler opposed the amendment’s referendum; his wife, Jackie, is currently an elected member of the State Board of Education. The amendment would have replaced that elected board with a gubernatorial-appointed (and Senate-confirmed) Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Auditor Zeigler has served as a foil to Ivey over much of the past year, whether it be his opposition to the Rebuild Alabama Act or the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

The latest tracking quarterly tracking poll from Morning Consult showed Ivey as the nation’s 10th most popular governor, with 58% approving her job performance and only 28% disapproving.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Trump renews criticism of Sessions on first day of runoff — ‘Doesn’t have the wisdom or courage’

President Donald Trump refrained from attacking former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions the entirety of the primary race. However, at 6:31 a.m. CST on the first day of Sessions’ U.S. Senate runoff with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Trump broke his silence.

In a tweet, Trump shared a Politico article about how Sessions finished “well short” of a majority needed to avoid a runoff. In fact, Tuberville actually led the primary at 33.39%, with Sessions coming in second at 31.65%.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

The runoff will be held March 31.

The eventual nominee will face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

During the primary, while deciding not to criticize his former attorney general, Trump did hint at his approval of Tuberville’s candidacy.

In November, Trump said of Sessions, “He’s got tough competition.”

“I mean, you have the football coach. Tommy is doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens,” the president added back then.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Carl holds narrow lead over Hightower heading into AL-01 runoff

MOBILE — Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl and former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) will face each other in a runoff election on March 31 to decide who will be the Republican nominee in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Both campaigns significantly outpaced State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), who finished over 18 percentage points behind the two leaders. Restauranteur Wes Lambert finished a distant fourth.

According to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website, Hightower captured 37.47% of the electorate by winning the support of 37,133 voters. Carl got 38.71% of the vote from 38,359 voters.

More simply, Carl edged out Hightower by 1,226 votes.

Notably, in Baldwin County, Hightower beat Carl by 9 percentage points, which equaled 3,126 votes. Baldwin is the vote-rich county on the eastern side of Mobile Bay, where neither candidate has their roots. The AL-01 House race came as Baldwin County resident, Congressman Bradley Byrne, was running in the U.S. Senate primary. Byrne will not be in the runoff.

Bill Hightower released a statement Tuesday night after it was clear he would be in the runoff.

“My family and our entire campaign are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support we received this evening. Voters responded to our positive message of defending the unborn, protecting our liberties, and holding career politicians accountable, and they rewarded our campaign with spot in the Republican run-off election,” he said.

Hightower promised, “Our message will not change. We will continue to fight for our Alabama values, and we will stand alongside President Trump and his agenda to Keep America Great.”

Carl also released a statement, saying, “I’m extremely encouraged by tonight’s results – they show that the voters want a conservative with a backbone. They want someone who is Trump-tough. They want someone who delivers and that’s exactly what I’ve done throughout my career.”

He continued, “I’m ready to make my case in the runoff – I’m someone who isn’t afraid to stand with Trump to build the wall, protect our south Alabama values, and be a strong conservative who stands with the President.”

The two men will face each other again at the ballot box on March 31.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

and 13 hours ago

Tuberville leads Sessions heading into runoff

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are heading to a runoff in the Republican race to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November General Election.

In Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday (as of 97.80% reporting), Tuberville garnered 33.39%, followed by Sessions (31.65%), First District Congressman Bradley Byrne (24.89%) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (7.15%).

The runoff will be held March 31 because no candidate received over 50% in the primary.

At respective primary night watch parties, Tuberville and Sessions rallied their supporters and encouraged supporters of other candidates to join their teams.

Yellowhammer News’ Henry Thornton was on the ground in Mobile at both the Sessions and Byrne watch parties, and he reported that the mood among Sessions’ team was steady all evening; the energy never flagged towards gloom but was never jubilant, either.

The crowd size for his speech was slightly less than 50 people.

Sessions in his remarks praised Byrne. “He did a good job as my congressman,” said Sessions, who is a resident of Mobile.

Byrne decisively won the First Congressional District, and his supporters there will be a key factor in the runoff to come.

The former attorney general in his speech previewed what might be to come for the next 27 days of a runoff election.

Sessions appeared to latch on to the lack of public support Tuberville displayed towards Trump in 2016. Sessions also called Tuberville a “tourist from Florida” and pointed out that the retired coach did not donate to Trump “even with all his millions.”

Tuberville held his watch party at Auburn Oaks Farm in Notasulga.

As has been his campaign theme, he opened his remarks by saying that it was a “great night for us but a bad night for the swamp.” Tuberville has consistently painted himself as the outsider in the race, not having previously run for or served in elected office.

“We’re going to overtime, and I know somebody who knows how to win in overtime,” he quipped. “We’re going to finish what President Trump started when he looked at Jeff Sessions from across the table and said, ‘You’re fired.'”

“And in 28 days, with your help and God’s grace, we’ll finish the job,” Tuberville added to enthusiasm from the crowd.

“Only one candidate in this race will support Donald Trump down the line,” he continued. “Doug [Jones] won’t. Jeff [Sessions] didn’t. But Tommy will.”

The most important factor to watch — and to be decided — is whether President Donald Trump will wade into the runoff. In the primary, Trump refrained from attacking Sessions while saying, “He’s got tough competition.”

“I mean, you have the football coach. Tommy is doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens,” the president added back in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

