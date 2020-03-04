7 Things: Runoff for Sessions and Tuberville, Biden wins big, Auburn calling students home and more …
7. Jones has enjoyed jetting off to Europe
- U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has disclosed that he used about $3,500 in campaign funds to travel to London and Paris.
- Jones explained the expense, saying that he was in Europe raising money for his reelection campaign. He added, “There are Democrats, Americans, over there, and you spend money to raise money. I spend money when I go wherever I am in the state of Alabama.”
6. Andrew Yang just wants to get elected somewhere
- With his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign over, entrepreneur Andrew Yang may now be considering making a run for New York City mayor. When he was asked about potentially running, he said, “[W]e’re looking at it.”
- Yang was also asked if he had been approached by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for an endorsement, but Yang simply said that he considers Biden “a friend.” While Yang may campaign for mayor, he’s currently a CNN contributor.
5. 1,500 people about to get a new job in Alabama
- In Bessemer, Amazon has started the hiring process for about 1,500 full-time positions for their fulfillment center.
- Amazon said that the employees in the Bessemer facility “will play integral roles and work alongside innovative Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items to customers across the region, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few.”
4. Supreme Court continues to be divided on immigration issues
- The Supreme Court was divided on whether to rule that illegal immigrants who steal someone’s identity to file tax forms could be charged criminally, but ultimately ruled in favor of criminal charges.
- The Supreme Court justices who sided with this ruling were Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.
3. Auburn University bringing their students back to the states
- Due to the risk of coronavirus, Auburn University has decided to bring back all the students studying abroad and stop all international travel due to suggestions put out by the Center for Disease Control.
- Auburn’s provost and vice president for academic affairs said their “number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students.” There are currently programs in Europe, Australia, South and Central America, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands.
2. Joe Biden won Alabama and finished Super Tuesday strong
- Tuesday night, it was reported early that former Vice President Joe Biden won the Alabama Democratic primary, as well as other states like Virginia and North Carolina. Later in the night, he picked up the surprise victory in Texas, making him the clear winner on Super Tuesday.
- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won his home state of Vermont, Utah, Nevada and California, but the question is about how big the margin is and whether he can overcome the delegate deficit with California. While the race is far from over, the momentum has shifted.
1. Sessions and Tuberville are in the runoff
- As expected, the Republican U.S. Senate primary ended with an impending runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville finishing with 32.24% and 31.15% respectively. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) missed the runoff by about five percentage points.
- The next month will be brutal and President Donald Trump is sending a pretty clear sign of where he is headed by sending a tweet this morning excoriating Sessions. He tweeted, “This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”