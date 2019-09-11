Hyundai to invest additional $292 million in Montgomery facility, signaling confidence
All signs point to continued growth for Alabama’s booming automotive industry.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) will now invest an additional $292 million in new machinery and equipment to facilitate the production of the redesigned Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles and a new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine at their North American plant in Montgomery.
The announcement was made in understated fashion on Tuesday by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
This came the same day that Toyota Motor North America and The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, made a major national job training announcement in Limestone County, with Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president, praising Alabama’s economy and skilled workforce efforts.
Most recently, HMMA celebrated the opening of a new cylinder head manufacturing plant, the third facility at HMMA to support production of more than 650,000 engines per year. That 260,000 square foot facility alone represents a $388 million investment and 50 new jobs.
“Montgomery remains deeply committed to its partnership with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and is honored to see its continued growth,” Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said in a statement. “Together, Hyundai and Montgomery have created a roadmap for manufacturing success, and we are very proud.”
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange commented, “Teamwork fuels economic growth, and we are grateful for partners like Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.”
“HMMA’s long-term, expanding investment in the region drives significant impact on the region and beyond,” he added.
With the new announcement, Hyundai’s investment in the region will total $680 million just within the last two years, strengthening the manufacturer’s presence in the local community and demonstrating confidence in Alabama’s ability to support its growing workforce.
“We are so very honored that Hyundai has once again chosen to significantly invest in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama,” emphasized Willie Durham, 2019 chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “As home to Hyundai’s only North American manufacturing facility, the Montgomery community pledges to continue our enormously successful partnership.”
This comes as Mercedes-Benz continues to invest in and expand its Alabama operations, and soon after a recent report detailed that Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County provided a $12.1 billion economic impact to the Yellowhammer State in 2018.
Additionally, the under-construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) plant in Huntsville continues to draw suppliers into the state, growing Alabama’s automotive prowess even more ahead of MTMUS’ planned start of production in 2021.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn