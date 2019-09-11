Alabama adding three-day red snapper season in October
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has announced that it will open an additional three-day private angler recreational season for red snapper in October.
The additional season will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 4, and run until midnight on Sunday, October 6.
The possession limit will be two fish per person with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Anglers are reminded that as of September 1, any angler age 16 and older must have a Reef Fish Endorsement to possess any species of Gulf reef fish.
The news was welcomed by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on social media.
Reports: American veteran killed in Korean War returns to Mobile 69 years later
According to local TV stations WKRG and WALA, one American hero is finally set to return home to Mobile nearly 70 years after fighting his last battle.
Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates was reportedly listed as MIA while fighting in North Korea on December 3, 1950, in the Chosin Reservoir. He was then presumed dead on December 31, 1953.
Cates reportedly joined the U.S. Army in 1940. The World War II and Korean War veteran was known to his family as “Jabbo.”
For years, his remains had been interred as an “unknown soldier” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, HI. Following recent advancements in technology, DNA testing identified him on May 31.
7 Things: Counting illegal immigrants hurts Alabama, property tax passes by huge margin, Ivanka Trump touts apprenticeship opportunities in Alabama and more …
7. Alabama hospitals suing opioid makers
Twenty-one Alabama hospitals have filed a civil lawsuit against companies responsible for making opioids, including Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma and Abbot Laboratories, claiming the companies falsely represented how addictive opioid products are.
Attorney Robert King said that the “deceptive marketing efforts of the defendants substantially contributed to an explosion in the use of opioids across the country,” as well as mentioning how hospitals have had to care for a “heroic” number of opioid patients.
The Chinese government could be attempting to show some good faith ahead of trade negotiations with the United States by waiving tariffs on 16 American products, which will go into effect on September 17, but there are still currently more than 5,000 Chinese tariffs on goods from the United States.
The motivation could be different however, as Iris Pang, economist for Greater China at ING, told The Hill this might just be about giving the Chines economy a jolt. Pang explained, “The exemption could be seen as a gesture of sincerity toward the U.S. ahead of negotiations in October but is probably more a means of supporting the economy.”
5. John Bolton out
It was announced on Tuesday that national security advisor John Bolton had been fired from his position. President Donald Trump said that he “disagreed strongly” with Bolton on national security.
Apparently, one of the reasons for Bolton’s dismissal was his opposition to Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as well as Trump’s efforts to have a secret meeting with Taliban leaders in an attempt to reach a peace agreement.
4. Banning firearms isn’t making anyone safer
Recently, more retailers, including Aldi, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Krogerrequested that customers no longer open carry in their stores, but these new requests aren’t making customers safer — they are leading to more guns being purchased.
People shopping at these stores might feel safer because they don’t see a lawful citizen carrying a gun, but in reality, people who want to do harm aren’t going to pay attention to a store’s request for them not to carry a gun into the store.
3. Apprenticeship program announced
During Ivanka Trump’s visit to Alabama, Toyota Motor North America and The Manufacturing Institute officially announced their partnership to establish an apprenticeship program.
At the event, Ivanka spoke about the success of the program and how much Alabama’s economy has improved, mentioning Alabama’s 3.3% unemployment rate and how there are now more job openings than unemployed Americans.
2. Madison approves massive property tax increase by a huge margin
The 12-mil property tax increase in Madison was expected to pass, but not many expected it to pass by a 70-30 margin. The increase is meant to alleviate the stress on the school system brought about by an increase in students in one of the state’s top-ranked school districts.
The tax was proposed due to schools currently being near capacity and with the promise that the school system would add a 900 student elementary school, a 1,200 student middle school and expand the capacity two high schools in the district.
1. Cities and states with lots of illegal immigrants want Alabama to have less representation
U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor has approved 15 states and major cities, including New York, California, Virginia and the District of Columbia, to oppose Alabama’s legal fight to add the citizenship question to the 2020 Census because they want the illegal aliens counted so they will benefit with more congressional representation and federal funding.
Letitia James, the New York attorney general, stated that they are opposing Alabama’s efforts to fight “the Trump administration’s attempts to tip the balance of power in the nation and Alabama’s endeavor to continue down that path,” but U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are working to only count citizens because counting illegal immigrants could unfairly disadvantage “states with low numbers of illegal aliens to states with high numbers of illegal aliens.”
Alabama’s elected officials reflect on anniversary of 9/11, honor American heroes
Wednesday marked 18 years since the worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil were perpetrated, and Alabama’s elected officials shared heartfelt words of remembrance for the 2,977 innocent lives lost that day on September 11, 2001.
At least nine Alabamians, or individuals with deep connections to the state, were killed on 9/11, including Terry Lynch – a former longtime staffer for Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL).
The Yellowhammer State’s leaders on Wednesday took to social media and released statements to mark this emotional day in American history.
Governor Kay Ivey also ordered the state’s flags to half-staff in honor of “Patriot Day” and in remembrance of the victims of the attacks.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Ivey said, “Eighteen years ago, on this day, the strength of our nation was tested, but what emerged was the resiliency of American patriots.”
“Many of those heroes made the ultimate sacrifice, leaving behind family, friends and an entire nation to mourn their loss,” she continued. “However, it is because of their sacrifice that our country could stand tall in the wake of evil.”
Today, 18 years after the 9/11 attacks on our country, we remember and honor each and every one of the Americans lost on that tragic day. Let us never lose sight of our nation’s values and principles, which so many Americans fight to protect every day. 🇺🇸 #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/2iTwfhBaQN
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said, “Eighteen years ago, we were shaken to our core by a heinous – and cowardly – act of terrorism. We will never forget the 2,977 people who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. We continue to pray for their loved ones, and all those who bear the physical and emotional scars of that day.”
“As dark as that day was for our country, it also revealed the true spirit of America,” he continued. “Everyday people became heroes – from the first responders and firefighters who ran towards burning buildings to the brave passengers of Flight 93 who sacrificed their own lives in a truly selfless effort to save the lives of others to the men and women who raised their hand to serve our nation’s military in a time of war.”
“The resolve and the unity of the American people in the aftermath of these senseless attacks was the bright light our world needed. I pray that today, we each honor their memory by embracing our shared ideals and our unwavering belief in American unity and strength,” Jones concluded.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) said, “Most all of us will never forget where we were on September 11, 2001, when the world changed before our very eyes.”
“I join our state and country in marking this day by remembering the Americans who lost their lives, praying for their families, and by honoring the heroes who emerged that day and in the months and years to come,” she added. “May this always be a solemn day to reflect upon how much has been sacrificed by so many. Let us also reaffirm our steadfast commitment to the American ideals of freedom, liberty, and justice that make this country the greatest in the world.”
“When thinking back on the attacks on September 11th in 2001, the same feelings of sadness and utter horror are overwhelming,” U.S. Rep Mike Rogers (AL-03), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement.
“Folks across East Alabama and America will never forget our innocent American brothers and sisters we lost that tragic day and the families they left behind,” he stressed. “We also remember the Americans who died in the Benghazi attacks and pray for their families.”
“May God continue to bless the United States of America,” Rogers concluded.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) told Yellowhammer News, “None of us alive then will ever forget that day, nor should we. We will never forget the death, the destruction and the brutal images. But we should also never forget those among us who rose up that day and became heroes for the ages.”
Koran: “We shall certainly strike terror into the hearts of those who have disbelieved” (3:151) & “Verily, the disbelievers are your open enemies.” (4:101).
On 9/11/01, fundamentalist Muslims attacked America, killing 2,996.
We must remember & learn. History must not repeat. Mo
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) remarked, “Eighteen years ago, our country was forever changed, but our spirit and resolve were not broken.”
“Today, we remember and reaffirm our commitment to the survivors, heroic first responders and innocent victims lost on 9/11,” she added. “We will never forget!”
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth said, “I encourage all Alabamians to look to the heavens today and ask God to bless the victims of 9/11 and the families and friends they left behind. Ask Him to watch over our first responders who run towards disaster when others run away. And thank Him for allowing all of us to live in the greatest country mankind has ever known.”
Hyundai to invest additional $292 million in Montgomery facility, signaling confidence
All signs point to continued growth for Alabama’s booming automotive industry.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) will now invest an additional $292 million in new machinery and equipment to facilitate the production of the redesigned Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles and a new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine at their North American plant in Montgomery.
The announcement was made in understated fashion on Tuesday by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
This came the same day that Toyota Motor North America and The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, made a major national job training announcement in Limestone County, with Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president, praising Alabama’s economy and skilled workforce efforts.
Most recently, HMMA celebrated the opening of a new cylinder head manufacturing plant, the third facility at HMMA to support production of more than 650,000 engines per year. That 260,000 square foot facility alone represents a $388 million investment and 50 new jobs.
“Montgomery remains deeply committed to its partnership with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and is honored to see its continued growth,” Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said in a statement. “Together, Hyundai and Montgomery have created a roadmap for manufacturing success, and we are very proud.”
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange commented, “Teamwork fuels economic growth, and we are grateful for partners like Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.”
“HMMA’s long-term, expanding investment in the region drives significant impact on the region and beyond,” he added.
With the new announcement, Hyundai’s investment in the region will total $680 million just within the last two years, strengthening the manufacturer’s presence in the local community and demonstrating confidence in Alabama’s ability to support its growing workforce.
“We are so very honored that Hyundai has once again chosen to significantly invest in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama,” emphasized Willie Durham, 2019 chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “As home to Hyundai’s only North American manufacturing facility, the Montgomery community pledges to continue our enormously successful partnership.”
This comes as Mercedes-Benz continues to invest in and expand its Alabama operations, and soon after a recent report detailed that Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County provided a $12.1 billion economic impact to the Yellowhammer State in 2018.
Additionally, the under-construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) plant in Huntsville continues to draw suppliers into the state, growing Alabama’s automotive prowess even more ahead of MTMUS’ planned start of production in 2021.
22 Alabama counties eligible for USDA grants for rural communities affected by natural disasters
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday announced that it is newly making $150 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of recent hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters.
USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Chris Beeker III explained that 22 counties in Alabama are eligible for this assistance.
“The devastation Rural Alabama and Rural America has faced in the recent natural disasters is heartbreaking. These funds will help our rural communities in the recovery process,” Beeker said in a statement.
“When rural America thrives, all of America thrives. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA stands with the Nation’s rural communities in their long-term recovery following natural disasters,” Beeker added.
This $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on June 6.
The grants may be used for relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence; wildfires in 2018; and other natural disasters where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided a notice declaring a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery (DR) number.
View the list of designated communities as of September 8 here.
Eligible Alabama counties are currently Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, Dale, DeKalb, Etowah, Franklin, Geneva, Greene, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, Madison, Marion, Mobile, Morgan, St. Clair and Winston.
The FEMA website will be regularly updated with any additional communities that may be added.
Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale. Smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
For application details and additional information, click here.
The Community Facilities program is in addition to assistance through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) made available through the $3 billion+ federal disaster relief package enacted in June. Agricultural damages from Hurricane Michael and from Tropical Storm Cindy are included in this program.
Sign-ups for disaster relief under WHIP+ begins on Wednesday.