Study: Honda had a $12 billion economic impact on Alabama in 2018

Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County continues to be an economic engine for Alabama, revving the state’s economy by $12.1 billion in 2018 and creating 45,674 jobs in the state.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released the figures Wednesday from a report it commissioned by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama. That report found Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is responsible for 5.4% of the state’s total economic output.

“That’s huge,” said Sam Addy, director of UA’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “When you go to most states, you won’t find a network that has as much of an impact as Honda.”


In 2018, HMA employed 5,321 at its Lincoln manufacturing facility, up from 4,000 in 2014. When you add the plant’s direct and indirect impact on employment, including those employed at the plant’s 26 Tier-1 suppliers, HMA accounted for 45,674 jobs, up from 43,339 four years ago.

“It’s more than just a factory,” said Mike Oatridge, senior vice president of HMA. “It’s a lot of people, and it’s not just our factory, but several factories around the state. What’s inside them is what’s important. Without the people here in this state, we would not have the success we have today.”

HMA and its Tier-1 suppliers accounted for $867.2 million in earnings in 2018 and generated $202.9 million in income, sales and property taxes for state and local governments.

“It’s been a great partnership between company, local communities where it operates and its supply chain operates, and the state of Alabama,” said Steve Sewell, executive vice president for EDPA. “Honda has always been gracious to acknowledge the support they get and, at the same time, be willing to offer testimonials about their positive experience in the state and promote Alabama as a destination for other great, global companies. We really appreciate their partnership in economic development.”

HMA recently produced its 5 millionth vehicle, more than any other auto manufacturer in the state. The plant assembles four vehicles: the Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

“Five million vehicles is a lot of vehicles, and we’re proud of every single one of them,” Oatridge said. “The hands of an Alabama worker were on those, making sure they met the quality expectations of our customers. It’s not really the volume but the quality that matters the most.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Birmingham woman puts her life back together after devastating loss

William Robertson followed his passion down rural roads and city streets, his love for cycling inspiring many others in the Birmingham area to climb on their bicycles and ride.

Four years ago today, Robertson was pedaling down Highway 75 in rural Blount County when a pickup truck struck him. Robertson, who worked in Alabama Power’s Real Estate department,  died while two other bicyclists were hurt.

Robertson’s widow, Diane Welch Robertson, still grieves over her devastating loss, even as she has learned to live a fulfilling life without her soulmate.

“In these four years, I’ve kept getting up and kept moving forward,’’ she says. Helping her son with his business was “a lifeline” that gave her a reason to get up every day.

“I think that’s important, to find something to hold onto, because grief is a spirit and it will take you all the way out,” Diane says.

Watch the video to learn more about how Diane Welch Robertson has put her life back together “one day at a time.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

California’s Kamala Harris endorses Steven Reed in Montgomery mayoral runoff

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has decided to throw her weight around in the Montgomery mayoral runoff, endorsing Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed.

In a surprise tweet on Friday, Harris congratulated Reed on advancing to the municipal runoff election, where he will face businessman and local FOX affiliate WCOV owner David Woods.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Montgomery, one that is focused on inclusion, economic growth, and improving public education,” Harris added. “I’m proud to endorse him (Reed) for Montgomery mayor.”

Harris is currently running for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. In June, she was featured as the keynote speaker at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s (ADC) annual convention.

The ADC, the state Democratic Party’s black political caucus, is run by Steven Reed’s father, Joe Reed.

Harris will hope to gain the ADC’s endorsement in her presidential bid, as the organization’s support could go a long way to helping her win the state’s primary.

The California senator is anti-charter school, proposed a plan to socialize the American health care system, supports the job-killing Green New Deal and holds many other views that are viewed as “far-left.”

Embracing her endorsement on Friday, Steven Reed tweeted, “I know this type of thing doesn’t happen everyday so I’m humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the support.”

“Thank you for the endorsement Senator Harris,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Follow these tips for a safe Labor Day weekend on and off the water

Labor Day weekend is here and we know many of you are heading to the lake for the long weekend. Whether boating, fishing, swimming or just relaxing by the water, keep safety a priority with these quick tips:

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama leads development of U.S. Army’s hypersonic weapons — ‘A critical priority’

Alabama’s aerospace and defense sector is continuing its ascent on the world stage.

The U.S. Army on Friday announced it is awarding two major contracts for work in Alabama related to the production of hypersonic weapon systems – one for Dynetics Technical Solutions in the amount of $351.6 million to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) prototypes in Huntsville, and the second to Lockheed Martin in the amount of $347 million to serve as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) prototype system integrator, part of which will be conducted in Courtland.

In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the contract awards.

“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” he said.

“The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state,” Shelby added. “These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”

The $351.6 million contract awarded to Dynetics will provide for the production of at least 20 C-HGB prototypes. Over a three year period, Dynetics, in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories, will produce the first commercially manufactured set of prototype C-HGB systems, which will be used by the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency.

As the prime contractor for the C-HGB, Dynetics will provide program and supplier management; procurement; assembly, integration and testing; electrical and mechanical manufacturing; and systems engineering for the prototype. In a release, the company said that General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will be on their team, assisting on the project.

Steve Cook, president of Dynetics Technical Solutions, said, “We are honored to be selected for this high priority national security program. Dynetics has been developing enabling technologies for many years.”

“The common hypersonic glide body is a vital component in the National Defense Strategy that includes weapons with increased power. Our team is pleased the Army saw that our highly-skilled engineers and technicians can bring this technology rapidly and affordably to the warfighter,” he concluded.

The $347 million contract awarded to Lockheed Martin for its service as the LRHW prototype system integrator will allow for support in manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, systems engineering and analysis – part of which will occur at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Lawrence County.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin has chosen Dynetics to work on this project, developing launchers with hydraulics, outriggers, power generation and distribution for the ground platform. Dynetics will also provide flight test and training support.

The C-HGB will be part of an integrated Army hypersonic weapons system prototype that will deliver residual combat capability to soldiers by Fiscal Year 2023. This new class of ultrafast, maneuverable, long range missile will launch from mobile ground platforms. Hypersonic weapons are unique in that they are capable of flying at five times the speed of sound and operate at varying altitudes.

Both contracts are part of the U.S. Army’s work to advance the fielding of a prototype hypersonic weapon by Fiscal Year 2023 and transition the development of Army hypersonic capabilities out of government laboratories and into commercial production.

This collaboration is administered by the Army Hypersonic Project Office, part of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), which is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in North Alabama and led by Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rare pituitary tumor no match for UAB sleuths

It took four months of detective work, but physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham found the rare cause of a woman’s medical issues. UAB’s joint pituitary disorders clinic, featuring the unusual combination of endocrinology and neurosurgery, identified and removed a pituitary tumor from Debra Nelson that had gone undiagnosed for more than six years.

“While pituitary tumors are fairly common, the kind Debra had is the exception, accounting for only about 1 percent of all pituitary tumors,” said Kristen Riley, M.D., a neurosurgeon in the UAB Department of Neurosurgery in the School of Medicine. “She had a TSH-secreting tumor, or thyroid stimulating hormone-secreting tumor.”

The pituitary gland is about the size of a black-eyed pea with a stem, Riley says. It is situated at the base of the brain, behind the bridge of the nose. It produces hormones that affect other glands or organs in the body, and it helps manage and control hormone production in those glands.

In Nelson’s case, the TSH-secreting tumor on her pituitary gland sent signals to her thyroid to over-produce its two hormones, triiodothyronine and thyroxine. These two hormones control the body’s metabolism and help regulate how every cell in the body uses energy. An overactive thyroid can lead to heart problems, increased appetite and metabolic issues. Nelson spent more than six years looking for answers, all the while at risk for a thyroid crisis, sometimes called a thyroid storm, which can be fatal.

“This is a difficult condition to diagnose,” Riley said. “It takes a multidisciplinary effort, with expertise from endocrinology as well as neurosurgery, which is why UAB is one of the few medical centers able to offer this type of clinic.”

“Nelson presented with a variety of potential rare conditions based on some exotic laboratory results,” said Brooks Vaughan III, M.D., an associate professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, and medical director of the Neurosurgical Pituitary Disorder Clinic.

Vaughan said Nelson’s local physician had appropriately ordered a number of tests, but the results that came back were confusing. For example, tests showed the level of one particular hormone to be elevated. Usually in that situation, a second hormone should test low. But in Nelson’s case, test results indicated elevated levels of both hormones.

“Her test results were very unusual, so we began the process of whittling down those potential causes,” Vaughan said. “It took about four months of medical detective work – conducting tests and trying different medications – until we were confident that the issue was a TSH-secreting tumor on the pituitary gland.”

The tumor turned out to be wrapped around the carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain as it passes by the pituitary gland. That is a delicate surgery.

“Pituitary tumors often push against the optic nerve, leading to vision issues,” Riley said. “We were able to remove about 90 percent of the tumor without causing damage to either the carotid artery or the optic nerve. The reduction in TSH allowed her thyroid to return to normal hormone production.”

“It was the best outcome that we and Debra could have hoped for,” Vaughan said. “There are only about five to 10 places in the entire country where patients can see a neurosurgeon and endocrinologist on the same day, at the same time and in the same room. Working independently, this would have been very difficult to diagnose.”

“This was a complex case even for an institution as advanced as UAB,” Riley said. “This really highlights the kind of patient who needs to be seen at a pituitary clinic with multiple disciplines available.”

Riley said they will use sophisticated imaging to keep an eye on Nelson’s tumor to be sure it does not begin to grow again.

Nelson, who is a health care professional herself, is ecstatic.

“I was floored by the kindness I experienced at UAB,” she said. “The neuro-intensive care unit had the best nurses I’ve ever had. Dr. Vaughan’s nurse, Stacy Rouse, was outstanding. Drs. Riley and Vaughn were so diligent in working to find out what my issues were and figuring out a way to treat them.”

“Complex cases such as this are why it is challenging yet so rewarding to be a doctor,” Vaughan said.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

