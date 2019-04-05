Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.
The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.
Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.
Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.
Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.
“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”
The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.
With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.
She ran for class office numerous times as a student at Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery and worked as a volunteer on George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign during college.
According to those who knew her then, she was a natural at it.
After one year of teaching ninth grade science and computer programming, she packed up her things and moved to Washington, D.C. for a job answering phones at the Republican National Committee.
Her early foray into politics was driven by a desire to be involved and enjoyment of the energy and excitement surrounding political organizations.
Now, 14 years after having been elected as the first female chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, Cavanaugh sees her participation in the process in a completely different way.
One of those ways is doing her part to create more efficiency in state government.
Cavanaugh has put that approach to work in her own agency.
During her time at the Public Service Commission, she cut staff by 38% through reorganization and attrition. She reduced the number of state cars in use by 59%, including refusing a state car for herself. She reduced her own office space by 2/3.
Over the past seven years, she has “rightsized” the PSC and reduced overall spending by 30%. This has saved taxpayers over $50 million and will continue to save Alabama over $10 million annually. In 2017, the PSC returned a record $13 million to the state general fund.
And, yet, a sense of service has most decidedly marked her time in office.
“Serving in public office has allowed me to help people in ways I never knew I could,” explained Cavanaugh. “But it has also presented me with opportunities to do other things important to me.”
What is important to Cavanaugh is her faith and her family.
“So many doors have opened for me to share my faith in ways I never would have been able to had I not been serving in public office,” she said. “We have all been put into our unique situations for a reason. I know, now, that all the traveling around Alabama I have done, people from all over that I have met campaigning, being able to do all those things has allowed me to be a light for Christ.”
And that’s why she wants to continue serving her native state, whether in office or as a private citizen far into the future.
“People need help,” remarked Cavanaugh. “When we’re helping storm victims or helping small businesses get started or there’s someone who wants the opportunity for a good job, when we’re doing that, we’re helping people.”
Being able to help people spiritually is just as meaningful for her.
“We all need help spiritually, too,” she added. “When I have visited storm sites and seen how lives have been changed or been to coal mines and met miners worried for their jobs, it means as much to me to be able to love them and pray for them. Being able to help people with both parts of their lives has been a tremendous blessing for me.”
Running for office and serving as president of the Public Service Commission has also provided her with the ability to show her own daughter what opportunities are out there for women.
“There were times when my daughter didn’t quite understand what I did, and that made it tough as a mom,” said Cavanaugh. “I can remember a time when I volunteered at her school, and she wanted me to change out of my suit so I could be dressed more like some of her friends’ moms. Then, as she got older, she became one of my biggest cheerleaders. Now she knows a career is out there for her in whatever she sets her mind to.”
She often speaks to women’s groups and offers whatever advice she can.
“I tell women to think bigger and more broadly to achieve their goals,” she advised. “There is rarely a direct path to where you want to go.”
She points toward the fact that she taught school for a year so she could save up and move to Washington where she got a job as the lowest ranking employee in her division.
“It is never going to be easy,” Cavanaugh remarked. “The key is to make stumbling blocks into stepping stones.”
The rigors of a campaign and elected office can be tough to handle. The scrutiny can be intense.
Cavanaugh’s faith is what guides her and at the same time is the reason why she thinks no one should let fear of that scrutiny stand in the way of running.
“No one is perfect – not any one of us,” she said. “That’s why we can find comfort in God’s grace. So no one should be discouraged from serving and putting themselves out there to be part of making our state and our country better.”
Universities’ programs tackle health care issues in rural Alabama
In Alabama’s rural communities, a health care crisis is spreading. Local hospitals are straining under economic pressures and slashing services to keep the doors open. In all but a handful of counties, there is a shortage of front-line doctors.
These problems are intensified by Alabama’s obesity rate and the fact that conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are more widespread across the state than in the nation as a whole.
For Alabama, health care ills have far-reaching consequences. Not only does the lack of medical care impact residents, but the situation also threatens to curb workforce growth and diminishes the state’s ability to attract new businesses and jobs.
To attack the problem, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama have taken the offensive with a wide range of programs and initiatives.
They are providing medical education and training, assisting struggling hospitals with management expertise, developing sustainable health care models and deploying innovative technologies to benefit rural patients, along with much more.
Fess St. John, interim chancellor of the University of Alabama System, said it is critical that the UA System’s experts take the lead to identify ways to expand access to medical care across the state, particularly in rural areas.
“We don’t need to wake up one day where people in small counties or counties that don’t happen to be close to a big city don’t have a doctor or a hospital anymore,” St. John said. “Somebody needs to be thinking about that – and it needs to be the University of Alabama, UAB and our System.”
TRAINING RURAL PHYSICIANS
These efforts are essential because the shortage of rural physicians is expected to worsen as Alabama’s population ages, older physicians retire and fewer doctors choose to practice in Alabama’s small towns and rural communities.
After completing their residencies, these UAB-trained physicians will practice in an Alabama county with a primary care shortage for at least three years. The need is severe. By one measure, 62 of the state’s 67 counties need more front-line doctors.
“As someone originally from the small town of Demopolis in Marengo County, I’m especially excited that our expertly trained physicians will soon be serving in communities that need them so desperately,” said Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine.
A significant UA initiative is the Rural Medical Scholars Program, which was established by the College of Community Health Sciences (CCHS) in 1996 to produce physicians for rural Alabama. The five-year medical education program includes a year of study after students receive their undergraduate degree and early admission to the School of Medicine.
The program has been cited nationally as a model initiative. To date, it has placed 71 physicians into practice in rural Alabama. Ten students were selected for the program’s 2018-19 academic year.
“Alabama is a disproportionately rural state, and medical education programs that develop rural physicians and other health professionals are vital,” said Dr. Richard Friend, the college’s interim Dean. “At CCHS, we have been and will continue to address these workforce needs. We are dedicated to rural health – it is a key part of our mission.”
ASSISTING RURAL HOSPITALS
UAB has been making a strategic push to help stabilize small hospitals across Alabama.
The UAB Health System has entered into management agreements with the J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden and hospitals in Demopolis and Greenville, allowing them to benefit from UAB’s expertise and resources. Affiliate relationships are in place with hospitals in Florence, Anniston and Alexander City.
“Small hospitals, in particular those in Alabama’s underserved, rural counties, are under tremendous financial pressure,” said Dr. Will Ferniany, CEO of the UAB Health System. “We believe it is part of the UAB Medicine mission to help provide assistance to hospitals throughout the state and to do what we can to ensure the survival of these rural hospitals.”
The UAB Health System is also opening the Alabama Rural Hospital Resource Center to provide support for rural hospitals facing economic struggles. The center will help with purchasing, strategic planning, recruitment, compliance and other functions.
UA’s College of Community Health Sciences, meanwhile, has played a major role in keeping Pickens County healthier, thanks to an alliance formed after local officials sought help to keep their hospital in Carrollton open.
Eleven projects that address county health issues were funded, and four recent UA graduates were hired for fellowships. The fellows, who will serve through May 2019, will implement programs and participate in seminars about health and public policy.
The partnership brings together Pickens County organizations and UA faculty and students to facilitate a sustainable model of health care delivery for the county. At the same time, it provides real-world training for UA students in medicine, nursing, social work, psychology, health education and other disciplines.
“Our College’s mission is to improve and promote the health of individuals and communities in Alabama and the region, and one of the ways we seek to do this is by engaging communities as partners, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” Dr. Friend said.
“Through this partnership, future physicians and other health care providers receive educational experiences and learning opportunities in communities, where most will practice, and we can work to sustain health care in communities that most need it.”
IMPROVING OUTCOMES
The universities have other programs in place to produce health care professionals for rural Alabama and improve health care delivery to people living in those areas.
Longstanding programs in the CCHS’ Rural Health Pipeline initiative have prepared high school juniors and seniors from rural areas for opportunities in the health care profession.
A new program at UA’s Capstone College of Nursing, BAMA-Care, will train 36 primary care nurse practitioners to work in rural and underserved areas of Alabama.
A key goal of BAMA-Care is to help close the gap between physical and mental health care access and rural Alabamians, according to Dr. Robin Lawson, senior associate dean for academic programs in the Capstone College of Nursing. The program is being funded with a $650,000 federal grant.
Technology is also figuring in efforts to improve outcomes for patients in rural Alabama.
Using a $500,000 federal grant, UAB is adding 19 new locations to its telehealth network so Alabama patients can meet with medical specialists without having to travel long distances. With the help of a nurse and video conferencing, patients are able to have a full checkup with their doctors closer to home.
UAB is also collaborating with Birmingham’s Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital on a telehealth rehab program targeting patients living in isolated areas. Plus, the university has explored using telehealth as a way to reach HIV-positive patients in rural Alabama.
Chancellor St. John said the sweeping range of these programs demonstrates the UA System’s deep commitment to improving health care outcomes across the state.
“We have a very robust rural medicine program both in Tuscaloosa and at UAB. We are mindful of the challenges,” he said. “It doesn’t do someone any good to have a doctor they can’t get to. We are working closely with rural hospitals and health care systems around the state to meet the challenges. It is integral to our mission. ”
Comprising three of the most dynamic research universities in the South and a world-class medical center, The University of Alabama System is Alabama’s largest employer and a major driver for economic, intellectual, and cultural growth.
Pro-life advocates win First Amendment showdown with City of Tuscaloosa
Thomas More Society attorneys have beaten back efforts by the City of Tuscaloosa to require permits for constitutionally-protected activities outside the West Alabama Women’s Center, the state’s busiest abortion facility.
A press release explained that members of Prolife Tuscaloosa were told recently they would now need a permit to engage in traditional sidewalk advocacy and prayer. When they showed up on the public sidewalk outside the clinic without a permit (which they have done for many years), police officers reportedly appeared and threatened them with arrest if they did not leave.
Thomas More Society attorneys Martin Cannon and Sam McLure then met with City officials and secured the following three significant reversals:
1. The city had announced that a permit would be required for any individual to stand and counsel on the public right of way near the abortion clinic. But after meeting with Thomas More Society attorneys, the City abandoned this requirement.
2. The City had justified its permit requirement by pointing out that the public property in question was dedicated to parking and that cars had priority over the sidewalk counselors. But after meeting with Thomas More Society attorneys, the city installed a permanent steel barrier to exclude the cars.
3. After abandoning its permit requirement, the City announced that a group on either side of the issue could voluntarily obtain a one-week permit for sidewalk advocacy at the site and exclude other groups during that week. But after meeting with Thomas More Society attorneys, the city abandoned that as well.
Cannon advised that the city was wrong to deny pro-life advocates their First Amendment rights to be present and speak while on a public right of way for lack of a permit — no matter what kind of an excuse Tuscaloosa officials gave.
“Those speaking out against abortion must have the same access to the public right of way as those promoting it,” Cannon added. “Overt interference with a lawful assembly is illegal. The public, peaceful assembly of individuals or small groups at the site doesn’t rise to a level supporting a permit requirement. It is the root of American democracy to protect this right to an open public forum.”
He concluded, “Because of the prompt and forceful involvement of Thomas More attorneys, the city of Tuscaloosa realized it cannot make pro-life advocates jump through hoops to exercise their constitutionally protected rights. Over 100 children are aborted weekly at West Alabama Women’s Center – more than are born alive in Tuscaloosa County during that same period. If the members of Prolife Tuscaloosa want to educate consumers about that and pray for it to stop – they have the right to do so, and the Thomas More Society is here to defend them.”
The Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family and religious liberty.
1. It was not long ago when the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) was in turmoil as a result of its leadership and direction. A group of its key members took a stand, changes were made, fences were mended and the BCA brought in Katie Boyd Britt to reinvigorate its membership and fortify its position in the areas of politics and public policy. The turnaround has been strong and immediate.
With Britt at the helm as president and CEO, the BCA led the business community’s effort in passing the historic infrastructure package, Rebuild Alabama. Keen observers also took notice of the palpable change in the energy and attendance at the BCA’s annual legislative reception this week. One prominent elected official, impressed by the buzz at the event, remarked to Yellowhammer News, “I’m telling you, BCA is back.”
2. The intrigue surrounding Alabama’s 2020 U.S Senate race has spiked in recent days. Yellowhammer News wrote last week of the D.C. interest group Club for Growth’s recruitment efforts in the state. Announced candidate Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) continues to move around the state, and it sounds as if other potential candidates continue assessing the race.
A source close to Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth said that he is actively considering his options. The source said Ainsworth is bringing a team in next week to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the race and what a campaign could look like. We’re told financial backers have conveyed their ardent interest in an Ainsworth candidacy should he decide to run.
Someone familiar with Congressman Gary Palmer’s (AL-06) thinking told us that he continues to feel no pressure to make a decision any time soon. We hear he remains cognizant of what it could mean for the seat he currently occupies and its legacy if he chose not to seek re-election to the House. Palmer has faced only nominal opposition in his seat since his 2014 victory over former state House member Paul DeMarco in the Republican primary runoff.
A source with direct knowledge has confirmed to Yellowhammer News that former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is now past seriously considering a Senate bid and is “all-in” on entering the race. He has been active in traveling the state and speaking to various civic and political organizations over the last few months, including being spotted at the ALGOP Winter Dinner by Yellowhammer News in February. Do not be surprised if Tuberville makes an announcement this month, as he has been meeting with national consultants and is currently focused on compiling a first-class campaign team. He even recently visited with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
3. Speaking of potential Republican candidates to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020, the out-of-the-blue news that Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) is considering moving across the state line into Alabama to mount a bid has Democrats in Washington, D.C. giddy about their newfound opportunity to keep the Senate seat blue.
Sources inside the Beltway tell Yellowhammer News that national Democrats would do everything in their power to get Gaetz nominated if he does decide to enter the race. After all, Jones’ best shot at convincing enough Alabamians to vote for him to stay in his seat would be running against someone who is not an Alabamian. Yellowhammer State Republicans have expressed similar sentiments and are worried that a Gaetz candidacy would torpedo what should be a clear-cut general election against Jones.
4. Former Attorney General Troy King made an appearance at the Alabama statehouse this week. King attended a Senate committee meeting involving the competing lottery bills. Observers saw King conferring with Greene County elected officials who were at the meeting advocating on behalf of smaller electronic bingo operators.
Yellowhammer News contacts in the legal community have told us they believe King has advised clients in Walker County, as well. Walker County was the site of a recent raid by law enforcement on a newly-established electronic bingo parlor.
5. The race for Alabama House District 74 is shaping up. This is the seat that became vacant after the sudden passing of beloved State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery).
Former House candidate Charlotte Meadows officially announced her candidacy on Friday. Meadows is known to be a staunch school choice advocate and could draw the fire of the Alabama Education Association (AEA) in the race.
Daniel Sparkman, Governor Kay Ivey’s press secretary, is expected to enter the race in the coming days and will be a formidable candidate.
