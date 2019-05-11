HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Most people know the state of Alabama as the home of many remarkable things, like national championship football teams, rockets that take humans into space and incredible natural landscapes. Now added to that list is Hangout Fest, the annual three-day music festival that takes place on the shores of Orange Beach and welcomes visitors from all across the globe.
The Hangout Fest isn’t just your average concert: it’s a luxury music vacation that consistently boasts top-notch musical artists and experiences unrivaled in the industry.
Hangout Fest founders, Alabama business owners Shaul and Lilly Zislin, launched the Hangout Fest shortly after opening The Hangout Restaurant, which operates year-round on the very site where the festival happens. The husband and wife team created the festival out of a desire to draw more tourists to Gulf Shores during the off-season.
O’Connell said the Hangout Fest team already knew from the beginning they had the potential to create something special.
“Up to that point, music festivals were either in muddy fields or parking lots,” Hangout Fest director Sean O’Connell told Yellowhammer. “Our vision was to create a festival at a high level with amenities not normally found at other events.”
What makes the Hangout Fest stand out? The experience.
“We pay attention to the small details and emphasize making it beautiful throughout the property with palm trees, nautical chandeliers, onsite spas, giant swings in the Gulf. The interactive spaces are designed to inspire and wildly entertain,” said O’ Connell.
From May 16 -19 the 2019 Hangout Fest will welcome thousands to the Gulf Coast to vacation with the world’s best artists including Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Cardi B, Diplo and many more.
How is an event this scale successfully executed? O’Connell says a core team of 20 work on the festival year-round, and a larger group of thousands are employed to work the event itself. Always a step ahead, the team is committed to making each Hangout Fest better than the last.
“We’re already thinking about artists and activations and improvements for the following year before this one finishes,” he said.
Hangout Fest is more than just an event, but a brand that O’Connell says fans are passionate about and will continue to support.
“It’s an epic weekend that people anticipate all year because they want the best of something and we deliver on that. We are that favorite weekend, the place where our fans feel great because we want them to laugh the hardest, sing the loudest and make unforgettable memories to a soundtrack that electrifies them.”
Alabama Power and TNC teamed up to help preserve the reef at Helen Wood Park on Mobile Bay. TNC worked with the Alabama Power Foundation to fund restoring the reef using new, innovative oyster “castles” to replace the bagged oyster shells originally used to build the reef.
The bagged oyster shells did not hold up well to the Mobile Bay waves. Oyster castles are much like large concrete interlocking blocks. They are stronger than bagged shells and better withstand wave action from boats in the bay.
Accepting the award were Plant Barry Manager Mike Burroughs, TNC Coastal Conservation Specialist Jacob Blandford, External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas, Customer Service Manager and 2018 APSO President Erin Delaporte, TNC Marine Program Director Judy Haner and Mobile Division Vice President Nick Sellers.
PEP is a coalition of business and education leaders who share the vision of applying science-based environmental best practices to business and community issues. PEP’s 200 business members along the Gulf Coast value the area’s unique natural resources, as well as the thriving economy.
PEP members understand the future of the Gulf Coast depends on ensuring a balance between business development and job creation, industrial growth and a healthy environment.
Since 2005, the PEP board of directors has presented the Environmental Stewardship Award to recognize members whose work has made a significant, positive contribution to the Gulf Coast region in three crucial areas: economic growth, environmental health and social responsibility.
TNC works across all 50 states to conserve land and water. The organization works with private and public partners to ensure lands and waters are protected for future generations.
TNC members believe that people and nature can thrive together and the organization looks for real-world solutions to environmental issues, including food and water security and city growth.
ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Laura Rutledge lift spirits during visit to Children’s of Alabama
Lindy Hydrick was looking forward to a rare lazy Sunday, a chance to recharge, when she got the call every parent fears.
“My mom called,” Hydrick recounted. “She said, ‘Get in the car. Get to Birmingham. Ty’s been in a crash, and they’re taking him there in a helicopter now.’”
Her 14-year-old son, Ty, was in a car that crashed into a tree near their hometown of Berry, a community more than an hour out of Birmingham, Alabama’s largest city. Both legs were broken, and Ty’s ankles were crushed. The injuries were devastating for anyone, but especially for Ty, a budding three-sport high school athlete.
Just weeks earlier, Lindy had lost her grandmother. Now, she was afraid she’d lose her youngest son. Ty had to be airlifted to Children’s of Alabama, one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, for emergency surgery.
Forty-eight hours later, after 12 hours of surgery, Lindy had a chance to catch her breath. But only for a moment. Ty had two visitors who wanted to meet him: former University of Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and ESPN/SEC Network personality Laura Rutledge.
For Ty, a Crimson Tide fan, meeting the duo became an instant highlight. McElroy led Alabama to the 2009 national title, and Rutledge is a fixture across ESPN platforms, including hosting the Saturday pregame show SEC Nation.
Rutledge, a University of Florida graduate, wasted no time talking Crimson Tide football with young Ty and seeing his eyes light up.
“This is incredibly important to me,” Rutledge said of the opportunity to visit patients and families. “Every time you leave here, you feel they’ve given you far more than you can ever give them in return.”
Before Sunday, the Hydricks knew little about Children’s of Alabama. Now, Lindy couldn’t imagine life without the doctors, nurses and personnel.
“The care here is unbelievable,” she said. “The love is felt throughout this hospital.”
And the best news of all? Doctors believe Ty has already begun to mend. “They told us he’ll be walking in two months,” Lindy added. “That’s a miracle.”
Ty’s recovery took an immediate upturn with Tuesday’s visit, Lindy said.
“Ty’s always been a huge Alabama fan, so meeting Greg is really big. He’s a role model to my child. And, being a mom, I’m especially appreciative that they give of their time like this.”
Of course, Ty wanted to talk football. McElroy, who has a show on the SEC Network and serves ESPN as a college football analyst, was happy to talk back.
“He started talking about the Clemson game,” McElroy said, referring to Alabama’s painful National Championship loss in January. “So I said, ‘Let’s change the subject. Let’s talk about how the team looks this year.’”
McElroy also gave him advice, telling him the accident would not define him.
“There are people outside this hospital, outside of Birmingham, who care about you,” McElroy said. “I’d never met Ty, but I care, Laura cares. And everyone at Children’s cares.
“Just do what you’re told, tackle rehab, and you’ll be back faster than you realized. Attitude is the biggest thing.”
Auburn University nursing students provide immunization education in simulation exercise
The reports on measles cases in the United States had yet to reach near-epidemic proportions when faculty in the Auburn University School of Nursing developed a simulation exercise about immunization education.
Morgan Yordy, an assistant professor, and Ann Lambert, an assistant clinical professor, initiated the simulated experience for second-semester students. Two rooms in the Engaging Active Group Learning Environments in Simulation, or EAGLES, Center were converted to reflect a typical health department or hospital classroom.
Community members, trained to portray parents of pediatric patients, visited the school to gather additional information regarding immunizations for their children. Students were responsible for educating them, including responding to any questions or concerns.
Simulated experiences allow students to apply knowledge and skills attained in class in an appropriate and realistic setting, while faculty evaluate competencies.
“Incorporating innovations, such as using simulation with standardized patients to enhance traditional classroom objectives, demonstrates the dedication of the school to provide the best learning environment that can be achieved,” said Tiffani Chidume, assistant clinical professor and coordinator of the EAGLES Center.
Faculty said students provided accurate and reliable information about the importance of children receiving vaccines, emphasizing vaccine safety and efficacy, and the potential consequences of parents choosing not to have their children vaccinated.
“Students developed knowledge and communication skills to speak to community members regarding how to protect their children from many communicable diseases, and how to educate families, who may be hesitant, without bias or prejudice,” said Meghan Jones, assistant clinical professor and director of clinical simulation and skills. “Students reported they had the necessary knowledge and skills to discuss vaccine information with ‘concerned parents’ and, after the clinical session, they were more confident in their abilities to educate others.”
Measles can cause serious health complications, especially for children younger than 5. It is very contagious as it spreads through the air when one infected person sneezes or coughs.
Anyone not protected against measles is at risk of acquiring the virus. Alabama currently has a high rate of vaccination; however, the state could experience a measles outbreak if children are not vaccinated.
State law requires children to be up to date on their vaccinations prior to attending school. Adolescents and college students must also be up to date on their Measles, Mumps and Rubella, or MMR, immunizations.
“The best thing you can do for your young children or college student is to vaccinate them against infectious diseases that can cause many serious complications,” Lambert said.
Roby calls on the FDA to crack down on foreign mail-order abortion drugs
On Friday, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) released a letter that was signed by her and 117 of her colleagues sent to Dr. Norman Sharpless, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
According to a release that accompanied the letter, it urged Sharpless to crack down on Aid Access and Rablon, two foreign companies that have been known to distribute Mifeprex, a chemical abortion drug. That drug is offered mail-order to U.S. customers, which is an apparent violation of the FDA’s safety protocols.
During an appearance on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Thursday, Roby elaborated on the letter regarding the abortion drug, which she argued posed a “significant health risk” to women and unborn children.
“[I]’m currently leading a letter,” she said. “It’s signed by 117 of my House colleagues that will be sent to Dr. Norman Sharpless, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. We are urging him in this letter to crack down on foreign companies that have been known to distribute a chemical abortion drug by mail order to U.S. customers. This practice is already illegal. It violates the FDA’s existing safety protocols. But it is still happening. And so, the drug in question is approved by the FDA, but it’s not available in retail pharmacies, and it’s not legally available on the internet. But certain abortion by mail providers primarily based in Europe – they’ve widened their consumer base to include the U.S.”
“These companies provide remote consultations to U.S. residents,” she continued. “They send this abortion drug to be filled in India. Then they send it by mail to customers in the United States. So, I think it goes without saying that this practice poses a significant health risk to women and their unborn children. And again, the point of the letter is FDA must take decisive action against these companies immediately.”
South Alabama graduates first class of PASSAGE USA
Everyone wants to be valued and contribute to society in some way, and graduates of the inaugural class of the University of South Alabama’s PASSAGE USA program have completed the two-year requirements and are ready to start their next journey filled with education and improved technology, social and work skills.
The first student to be accepted into the PASSAGE USA program in spring semester 2017 was Benjamin Pelham, now age 24, of Mobile. He was the first to complete the non-degree program in December 2018, and was one of six students to graduate and receive his certificate during USA’s May 4 spring commencement ceremony held at the Mitchell Center.
PASSAGE USA, which stands for Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment, is for entering students ages 19-25 who have been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, meaning an IQ of 70 or below.
“When we first announced this program, we shared our philosophy, ‘College is Possible,’” said Dr. Abigail Baxter, project director and professor of special education in USA’s College of Education and Professional Studies. “And now with our first graduating class, we have created a program that has strengthened each student’s independent living, technology, social and job-readiness skills. And we have proven that there are no limits for these students. We know that the research shows students do better when they’re with their typical peers, and many of those peers are studying at colleges and universities.”
Prior to PASSAGE USA, Benjamin’s parents, Lisa and Marc Pelham, reached out to Baxter and Dr. Dennis Campbell, associate professor of education, about the possibility of a college program at South Alabama, and now their son is a member of the historic first graduating class. When Benjamin started the program, he worked in the campus Registrar’s Office. After commencement, he will continue working at his dream job at the USA Bookstore on campus. And, he will continue working at Tropical Smoothie, serving the smoothies and cleaning when needed. He hopes to become a manager.
“I have had a fun and enjoyable experience at the University of South Alabama,” Pelham said. “I have learned how to use my smart phone, ride the JagTran and walk safely across campus. I went to all my classes. I love my job at the campus bookstore. I help with folding and hanging up the clothes, along with putting out other merchandise.”
Pelham has found many friendships and, perhaps, love at South. He and his fellow graduate, Kaylee Walker, are now dating.
Alexandra Chanto-Wetter is the assistant director of the PASSAGE USA program. She left the Mobile County Public School System as a special education teacher to join the PASSAGE USA team.
“These young adults have their own feelings, emotions, needs, ideas and dreams,” said Chanto-Wetter. “I have been very honored to work in this field, and I was under the assumption that most of these students were participating in some type of program following high school. But it does not happen. After high school, many of them are isolated and sitting at home. But once they enter the PASSAGE USA program, it will be the first time many of them will think on their own, make decisions and mistakes. They also learn that they are similar to other college freshmen on campus.”
Chanto-Wetter said it’s been amazing to see how they have grown over time as students at South Alabama.
“It was great to see them build confidence and learn how to introduce themselves in a classroom,” she said. “They were shy at first, but working with their student peer mentors helped them blossom. It’s like watching a beautiful garden grow. They are now able to leave campus with their unique personality and skills. They are now employees and community volunteers. It’s amazing. We have awakened that persona that’s always been there. We have given them the opportunity to walk outside of boundaries. They are ordering food by themselves and they have even applied for their library cards.”
Graduate Keith Griffith, 21, came into the program with a big video announcement on Facebook that went viral, where his mother read his acceptance letter. He garnered a large following after the post. Since being in the program, he has worked for Mobile Popcorn, where he washed dishes and bagged popcorn. He will continue to work for Ruby Tuesday in Saraland, where he serves as host and greets customers.
“I am excited about this program,” he said. “I am so excited to graduate. Everyone was helpful. I love my mama and friends. I was able to greet customers by myself at Ruby Tuesday. I work a couple of nights per week.”
Keith’s mom, Heather Griffith, said the experience was more than what she expected. USA kept them informed in advance, and she has seen an improvement in her son. “Keith was able to spend his first check buying lunch at the Hard Rock Café in Biloxi in celebration of his birthday last year. This July for his birthday, he plans to see his favorite country artist, Josh Turner,” Griffith said.
Kathryn McMaken is the mother of recent graduate Michelle McMaken, 27. She was hesitant about letting her daughter participate in the PASSAGE USA program, and didn’t think Michelle would even qualify. But a friend encouraged her to let Michelle interview for the program, and she is so grateful she did.
“We never allowed Michelle to be independent,” McMaken said. “Me and my late husband were very protective of her. The interview was the first step, and I was shocked when I was told she interviewed beautifully. After much trepidation, we decided to let her participate for one semester. But it was obvious that she was going to do the entire program. She loved the teachers, student peer mentors and the work. She loved the technology, like cell phones, iPad and laptop computers, and she enjoys her job at MOD Pizza, where she folds pizza boxes and greets customers.”
Michelle has also enjoyed being a member of the South Alabama cheerleaders when she was a student. “I am so happy my daughter was asked to cheer for the Jaguars,” McMaken said. “She had a uniform, and Michelle cheered at the home football, basketball and softball games. They welcomed her with open arms, and I just love how they included my daughter and allowed her to live out one of her dreams.”
South Alabama student Payton Parnell, a junior majoring in elementary education and sociology, has worked as Michelle’s peer mentor. She said her life has changed because of this experience, and she has many great memories of sweet friends.
“Peer mentoring gave me friendships, laughter, love and most importantly, a way to show acceptance in a meaningful way,” Parnell said. “Through the eyes of PASSAGE students, they love life. Me and Michelle spent quality time together and became friends. Michelle and I were football game and cheerleading friends. We had numerous lunch dates and study sessions. Michelle and the other PASSAGE students have given me passion and happiness. I hope I have given them empowerment. In my eyes, the PASSAGE students helped me more than I helped them.”
John Heinl is the transition coordinator. And, Lauren Perry is the student employment coordinator. She works to secure job placements for the PASSAGE USA students.
“My goal is to make sure they are placed on a job they are interested in,” Perry said. “When they graduate and leave PASSAGE, we want to make sure that they are independent and using the natural support at their job site. We want them happy, content and supported by their work family and local businesses. To see the growth of this class brings tears to my eyes. They are successful members of society.”