10 Tips to Make Your Trip to the 2019 Hangout Fest a Success
From May 16 – May 19, the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores will be home to the 2019 Hangout Fest. The festival will feature live performances from some of the nation’s top artists, along with incredible food, fun activities and more. Not sure where to start in planning your Hangout Fest music vacation? We’ve got you covered.
Check out 10 tips to make your 2019 Hangout Fest experience the best yet:
1. Buy your tickets of course! Get yours at the Hangout Fest website.
2. Reserve a Room. Dance until you drop – into a rental that’s perfect for the weekend. From condos to beach houses, plenty of options are still available. Book yours at this link.
3. Buy a Shuttle Pass. The most efficient and safest way to and from the fest. Hop on at spots near most area rentals. Get those here.
4. Get your Thursday Kick Off Party Tickets. Grab your friends and start your weekend right with live music, drinks and more before the main stages open Friday.
5. Reserve a Locker. Beach bags are great but not when you’re ready to boogie. Store your stuff and charge your cell with a locker on site.
6. Download the Hangout Fest App. Create a personalized concert schedule and get the latest concert updates, show times and important event notifications!
7. Want to see your favorite artist perform up close? Purchase a headliner package to access exclusive viewing opportunities at either the Hangout or Surf Stage.
8. Take a break in between sets: relax on Hammock Beach or visit the tropical spa and enjoy a relaxing massage.
9. Pack the best bag! The festival has a strict bag policy and clear lists on what you can bring through the entrance gates (sunscreen, water bottle and towel) and what you must leave at home (drones, flag poles and umbrellas.)
10. Get a workout in. Join in on a game at the beach volleyball court, join the daily Hangout Fest yoga class or skate at the roller disco rink.
For additional updates and information visit www.hangmusicoutfest.com.