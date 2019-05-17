Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

10 Tips to Make Your Trip to the 2019 Hangout Fest a Success

From May 16 – May 19, the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores will be home to the 2019 Hangout Fest. The festival will feature live performances from some of the nation’s top artists, along with incredible food, fun activities and more. Not sure where to start in planning your Hangout Fest music vacation? We’ve got you covered.

Check out 10 tips to make your 2019 Hangout Fest experience the best yet:

1. Buy your tickets of course! Get yours at the Hangout Fest website.

2. Reserve a Room. Dance until you drop – into a rental that’s perfect for the weekend. From condos to beach houses, plenty of options are still available. Book yours at this link.

3. Buy a Shuttle Pass. The most efficient and safest way to and from the fest. Hop on at spots near most area rentals. Get those here.

4. Get your Thursday Kick Off Party Tickets. Grab your friends and start your weekend right with live music, drinks and more before the main stages open Friday.

5. Reserve a Locker. Beach bags are great but not when you’re ready to boogie. Store your stuff and charge your cell with a locker on site.

6. Download the Hangout Fest App. Create a personalized concert schedule and get the latest concert updates, show times and important event notifications!

7. Want to see your favorite artist perform up close? Purchase a headliner package to access exclusive viewing opportunities at either the Hangout or Surf Stage.

8. Take a break in between sets: relax on Hammock Beach or visit the tropical spa and enjoy a relaxing massage.

9. Pack the best bag! The festival has a strict bag policy and clear lists on what you can bring through the entrance gates (sunscreen, water bottle and towel) and what you must leave at home (drones, flag poles and umbrellas.)

10. Get a workout in. Join in on a game at the beach volleyball court, join the daily Hangout Fest yoga class or skate at the roller disco rink.

For additional updates and information visit www.hangmusicoutfest.com.

Alabama executes man for 1997 quadruple killing

Prison officials say 41-year-old inmate Michael Brandon Samra was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. following a lethal injection at the state prison at Atmore.

Samra and a friend, Mark Duke, were convicted of capital murder in the deaths of Duke’s father, the father’s girlfriend and the woman’s two young daughters in 1997.

Evidence showed that Duke planned the killings because he was angry his father would not let him use his pickup.

In a last statement, Samra made a profession of Christian faith, saying, “I would like to thank Jesus for everything he has done for me” and ending with the word “amen” as he lay strapped on a gurney.

After the drugs began flowing, Samra went still and his chest heaved three times.

He took a few deep breaths and his head moved slightly.

Moments later, Samra’s hands curled inward, his chest moved like he was taking some breaths and his mouth fell slightly agape before he was pronounced dead.

A statement from the families of victims released afterward thanked the community for support on their “painful journey” and added, “Today justice was carried out.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Groups want to fund out of state abortions, the elected state school board could be appointed, Doug Jones has some real problems with AL and more …

7. Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to crush his Democrat opponents in the 2020 presidential race

— According to a new Fox News poll, Biden is polling at 35%, while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is only polling at 17%. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is polling at 9%, Pete Buttigieg is at 6% and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is polling at 5%. Since Biden has been the frontrunner in this race since before he entered, it is hard to see him losing — barring a major screw-up.

6. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) plans to take “enforcement action” against the Justice Department

— This action is due to the Justice Department not complying with Schiff’s subpoena for information from the Mueller report. Schiff has not clarified what the enforcement action would be, but it’s possible that he could attempt to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Schiff sent the Justice Department a list requesting a dozen sets of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence documents, which he has said were in reference to the Mueller report.

5. Alabama legislators are pushing for a special session to deal with prison reform

— Legislators from both parties have committed to repairing the dangerous, understaffed and overcrowded prisons in Alabama. Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has said that he hopes Governor Kay Ivey will call a special session on prisons within the current regular legislative session, which will end no later than June 17. While the governor did not comment on holding a special session, she did say, “This problem has been kicked down the road for the last time.”

4. It’s not just Alabama — Missouri wants some of that media attention

— The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. The bill will need another approval by the House in Missouri before it can go to Governor Mike Parson. If they do pass the ban, they would join Georgia, Ohio and Alabama which have all passed strict abortion bans recently.

3. U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has been loudly voicing his displeasure with the abortion ban recently passed in Alabama

— During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Jones said, “It is the most extreme abortion ban in the country. And it is, in my view a product of what happens when you gerrymander political districts, so people don’t have to be accountable but to the extreme sides of an issue. This bill uses rape victims and victims of incest of all ages, even minors as political pawns.” He went on to say that the legal challenge of Roe v. Wade will cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Jones also used the conference call to make a case for the expansion of Medicaid, focusing on expectant mothers and children.

2. The Alabama Senate has passed the constitutional amendment that would be a historic change to the Alabama Board of Education

— The amendment is sponsored by Del Marsh and would replace the Alabama Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. It would also alter it to where the members are appointed rather than elected. The position of state superintendent would also be done away with and replaced with a Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education. The bill also mandates that Common Core be replaced.

1. The abortion ban has been passed and now advocacy groups are seeking to assist women in leaving the state for abortions

— A Tuscaloosa-based group that provides financial assistance to women that need reproductive health care in Alabama has raised, they say, enough money to be able to provide for triple the number of clients it did in 2018. The money raised could go to medical costs, gas money or transporting women out of the state. The abortion ban in Alabama won’t go into effect until November, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest — only for if the health of the mother is at risk.

Alabama Senate passes bill that could lower prescription drug costs for many Alabamians

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate has unanimously approved a bill by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) that could help lower prescription drug costs for hardworking families in the Yellowhammer State.

SB 73, which passed the Senate 27-0 on Wednesday, clarifies that pharmacy benefit managers cannot use contractual “gag clauses” to forbid pharmacists from telling customers if they can save money by buying a prescription out-of-pocket with cash.

As of 2018, 25 other states had already banned the gag clauses that pharmacy benefit managers sometimes seek to impose on local pharmacists.

“Senate Republicans are committed to lowering healthcare costs for Alabama families, and I commend Senator Orr for sponsoring this important legislation,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said in a statement.

Prescription drugs are sometimes more expensive when purchased via insurance rather than with cash because pharmacy benefit managers can also charge co-pays that are more expensive than the drug itself — and then “clawback” part of the co-pay from the local pharmacist.

Orr’s proposal bans these clawbacks, along with the gag clauses.

“This bill is about protecting the individual consumer, and allowing local pharmacists to inform their customers when it would be cheaper for the customer to buy a prescription drug with cash, out-of-pocket,” Orr explained. “You should have transparent pricing in the healthcare market, and consumers should know which options are most affordable for them and their families.”

Pharmacist Steve Hoffart told NBC News that at his pharmacy in Magnolia, Texas, a customer had to pay $43 for the cholesterol drug Simvastatin. If the customer had paid cash, it would only have cost $19, according to Hoffart.

Orr’s bill also requires pharmacy benefit managers to register with the Alabama Department of Insurance, which will oversee the industry should SB 73 become law.

The bill now goes to the Alabama House of Representatives for consideration. There are eight legislative days left in the 2019 regular session.

“At the end of day, we want consumers to be able to shop for the best deal possible in the prescription drug market — that’s one of the keys to driving drug costs down for Alabama families,” Orr concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Trucking Association names BCA’s Colson as CEO

The Alabama Trucking Association (ATA), a prominent member of the state’s business community, will soon have a fresh face at its helm.

ATA on Thursday announced that it has selected Mark Colson to be its next president and CEO, succeeding longtime ATA CEO Frank Filgo, who will retire in July after 24 years of exemplary service.

Colson, who currently serves as a senior advisor for the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), will start his tenure with ATA as president-elect on June 1 and will assume his full responsibilities and duties as president on August 1.

“Having served the Association for so long, I know that this is the best job ever,” Filgo stated. “As my tenure at ATA comes to an end, I look forward to helping Mark make a smooth transition in leadership. This Association has made an excellent choice for its future.”

Church Transportation and Logistics President Fenn Church, the current ATA chairman of the board, welcomed Colson to the organization in a statement.

“On behalf of the Alabama Trucking Association, I am excited to welcome Mark Colson to our organization,” Church said. “Mark’s passion, energy and vision will serve this Association well as we prepare for the many challenges that lie ahead for trucking.”

“Mark is an energetic leader who can build coalitions to get results and inspire those around him to do great things to push Alabama’s vibrant economy forward. We look forward to his leadership and this exciting new chapter for the Alabama Trucking Association,” he concluded.

Over the past decade, Colson has served in multiple senior roles for BCA, including senior vice president for governmental affairs, chief of staff and recently as interim president during the organization’s highly publicized transition period.

He is a native of Chilton County where he grew up working for his family’s tire business. Colson is a graduate of Huntingdon College where he serves as a member of the Board of Trustees and was recently inducted into the Huntingdon Athletics Hall of Fame (football). He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Troy University.

“The growth and success that ATA has experienced is remarkable and directly attributed to the tremendous efforts of the staff, the members, and the volunteer leaders,” Colson said. “I’m excited to work with all of these talented individuals to continue this legacy of success and take ATA to the next level.”

BCA President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt celebrated Colson’s new role, where he will continue to help make Alabama the most pro-jobs state possible.

“Mark has been an extremely valuable and talented advocate for Alabama’s business community for more than a decade, and we are fortunate that he will continue to serve our state by leading the trucking industry,” Britt advised.

“I am proud of the legacy that Frank Filgo established during his career building a strong and important relationship between the BCA and ATA,” she continued. “I look forward to continuing to work with Mark in his new role and continuing the collaboration between the BCA and ATA.”

The strong working relationship between BCA and ATA was exemplified this week in the passage of HB 479.

Colson was named in Yellowhammer Multimedia’s Power & Influence: Who’s Next? list in 2016.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Hollywood actress takes her clothes off in anger to protest Alabama abortion law

In an apparent act of defiance toward Alabama policymakers, Hollywood actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has removed her clothes for everyone to see.

In response to the recent passage of a law outlawing abortion in the state, and employing what can only be described as an “I’ll show them” approach, Ratajkowski posted a naked photo of herself on Instagram with a caption deriding members of the Alabama legislature who voted in favor of the ban.

Below a photo showing her wearing only a strategically placed flower, the British-born, California resident provided her own analysis of Alabama public policy and legislative intent.

“This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” she wrote. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

A common theme among those voicing opposition to the law has been the involvement of men in the process despite the legislation having been sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) and signed into effect by Governor Kay Ivey.

As the Daily Mail noted, Ratajkowski has been a frequent supporter of liberal causes and was a vocal critic of the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States.

