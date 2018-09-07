Doug Jones to hold $2,500-a-plate D.C. fundraiser headlined by Charles Barkley

Thursday, the Politico Playbook reported that NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley is headlining a fundraiser for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on September 25.

The fundraiser will be a ritzy affair held at the swanky downtown Washington D.C. Sfoglina restaurant, which was recently recognized by MICHELIN.

The cost per person is $2,500 for a sit-down dinner or up to $1,000 for just a cocktail reception.

“Dunking with Doug and Sir Charles,” the high-brow fundraiser’s name, signals that Jones is already in re-election mode. Popular Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) has confirmed that he is seriously considering challenging Jones in 2020, and a slew of Republican contenders is expected to emerge in the next year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn