Who’s Running? Previewing Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Election 10 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama prep school sued over teachers’ sex with students 2 hours ago / News
AT&T Alabama invests more than $1.2 billion for wireless and wired networks 2 hours ago / News
State of Alabama now taking comments on Medicaid work requirement 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump Tower meeting lies exposed, Alabama helps astronauts get back in space, Trump vs. America’s most loved/hated athlete, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Two Alabama men killed in small plane crash near coast 3 hours ago / News
Whooping cough outbreak in Jefferson, Shelby counties 5 hours ago / News
Good-paying jobs spur growth in Alabama’s Jefferson County 19 hours ago / News
Gov. Ivey sets sights on education policy while Maddox focuses on process 19 hours ago / Analysis
Deno Posey: Banker by day, comedian by night 21 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama polling shows Republican strength, Maddox takes anti-gun rights endorsement, Trump vs. media/Sessions/Mueller, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 21 hours ago / Analysis
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin at left-wing confab Netroots Nation: ‘Proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist Dem Ocasio-Cortez 21 hours ago / News
Free range days coming to five ADCNR shooting ranges in August 22 hours ago / outdoors
Alabama music maker Tyler Findlater pursues his muse after life-changing health scare 1 day ago / News
80-year-old Birmingham woman crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home 1 day ago / News
Honda Alabama opens new logistics buildings in $85 million project 1 day ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Spreading the word on constituent services 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Pro-Brett Kavanaugh bus spotted in Alabama 2 days ago / News
Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s too late’ to control quarterback narrative now 2 days ago / News
Stranded during Haiti protests, Alabama woman would serve island nation again 2 days ago / News
Who's Running? Previewing Alabama's 2020 U.S. Senate Election

Alabama has been stuck in what seems like one endless election cycle since 2015. And it’s not going to end anytime soon.

As signaled by the start of Governor Ivey’s first television buy ahead of the November 6 General Election, the summer political lull –  a seeming oasis of respite from wall-to-wall political advertising that turned out to be a mirage – lasted a mere 16 days after the July 17 Primary Runoff. That’s 1.6 Scaramuccis for those keeping track at home.

This respite, however temporary, still might be one of the longer political advertising breaks Alabama experiences before December 2020. Besides the upcoming local, statewide and Congressional midterm races that are now gearing up ahead of November, the 2020 U.S. Senate Election looms large on the horizon. Potential Republican candidates and savvy power brokers have already started the behind-the-scenes jockeying that will set the table for defeating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones 27 months from now.

We still have a long way to go before knowing who will go on to defeat Sen. Jones, but serious and wannabee contenders are already emerging from the pack.


Mayor Tommy Battle

Advantage: Battle proved that he has a stronghold of votes in and around Madison County. For both fundraising and turnout, Huntsville’s reliance on federal dollars and policies will be a big boost for him. By staying positive in his television advertising this year, Battle fostered good-will amongst some of the Republican Party faithful and built a base of statewide name identification and favorability for this future run.

Challenges: It’s unclear how Battle will fare in a statewide race in which multiple candidates will be throwing jabs at him, probably all from the right. His social conservative bona fides will come under attack, and pivoting to economic development talking points will not work with the vast majority of Republican primary voters.

Things to consider: Battle’s run for governor became an expensive trial balloon for a future campaign once Governor Ivey assumed office and righted the ship of state. His team was and still is playing the long game.

Rep. Bradley Byrne

Advantages: In what is sure to be a crowded primary field, candidates with strong geographic bases like Byrne’s in vote-rich Baldwin and Mobile counties will have a leg-up as they seek to make a primary runoff. Byrne also has experience running statewide, a resulting name I.D. advantage over Alabama’s other seven members of the U.S. House, economic development success stories to tell, and proven big-league fundraising ability.

Challenges: Byrne will have to prove that he has learned from his 2010 upset defeat and better message to base Republican primary voters.

Things to consider: If Byrne does indeed run for the Senate, this will leave his First Congressional District seat wide open. Expect outgoing state Sen. Rusty Glover, state Rep. Chris Pringle and outgoing state Sen. Bill Hightower to lead a lengthy list of hopefuls for this would-be opening.

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh

Advantages: This will be a free shot for Marsh, as his sixth term in the State Senate will not end until 2022. His prolific fundraising ability is well-known, but he also has the means to self-finance his campaign, which could give him a significant cash-on-hand head-start on the other elected officials on this list. Marsh’s entrepreneurial successes and experience will also sell well on the campaign trail.

Challenges: Members of the state legislature simply do not have much, if any, name recognition outside of their relatively small districts. Marsh does get some statewide press as Sen. Pro Tem and ran television advertising in the Birmingham television market this primary cycle, but he still has a long way to go in building the necessary name I.D. The silver lining – money and time, two things Marsh has on his side, can accomplish this.

Things to consider: Expect to see Marsh continue advertising on Birmingham television, Alabama’s largest media market, this cycle as he plans a possible 2020 run. Jockeying in the State Senate and the upcoming legislative session will unfold with the future in mind.

Secretary of State John Merrill

Advantages: As a statewide elected official, Merrill has broader geographic name recognition than U.S. Reps. and members of the state legislature. He is also quite possibly the best retail politician in the state and will outwork just about anyone on the campaign trail.

Challenges: While his name recognition is relatively broad in terms of geography, it still isn’t very high. The lesson here is that television and television only can get your name identification up past a certain point. Merrill will need to find a large amount of money to spend on advertising to build on his solid name identification in order to be competitive against better-funded opponents. He does not yet have the type of ready-built fundraising machine necessary to win a big-league statewide race.

Things to consider: This would be a free shot for Merrill, as his second term serving as Secretary of State will last until January 2023. He could use this opportunity to build towards a 2022 run for Governor or another opening a couple years down the road.

Rep. Gary Palmer

Advantages: If no other serious candidate from the Birmingham metropolitan area enters the race, Palmer would have the potential to collect a sizable vote from his district. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus and given his tenure at the Alabama Policy Institute, he will have significant grassroots and Republican base appeal. Palmer not only knows conservative issues, he knows how to message conservative issues. He will be able to raise money competitively from the Birmingham business community and as a sitting Member of Congress.

Challenges: Palmer’s name identification outside of his district could hurt him.

Things to consider: This would be a risky play for Palmer. He’s in a safe House seat, and the odds of him winning the Senate race might not be high enough to leave a sure thing. If Palmer does try to make the leap to the Senate in 2020, this opens up his House Seat to another 2014-like scrum. Expect former state Rep. Paul DeMarco and former state Sen. Scott Beason to be in the mix again, along with the likes of outgoing state Sen. Slade Blackwell, state Sen. Cam Ward and Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington.

Rep. Martha Roby

Advantages: Roby is likely to be the only woman with name recognition in the race, and would do well to capitalize on her natural lead with female voters. Alabamians also tend to elect candidates who have the potential of acquiring and leveraging seniority in the Senate. Having just turned 42 last week, Roby could serve for forty years if elected.

Challenges: Even though the runoff was a landslide victory, do not forget that Roby’s support in the Second Congressional District has diminished since 2016. Her triumphant runoff showing, against a Democrat and after being endorsed by President Trump, still only amounted to 48,000 votes – which would’ve amounted to a 51 percent razor-thin victory if turnout from the primary held. What should be a major advantage for Roby has turned into a liability – she has the weakest foothold with her geographic base out of all of Alabama’s Representatives. If Roby is interested in running for the Senate, or even keeping her seat in 2020, she needs to spend much more time in her district repairing her image in the coming year.

Things to consider: If Roby runs for the Senate, there are plenty of viable contenders in Montgomery and the Wiregrass who would be interested in running for her open seat. Outgoing State Treasurer Young Boozer, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and state Rep. Paul Lee immediately come to mind.

Jeff Coleman

President and CEO of Coleman World Group, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, and former Chairman of the Business Council of Alabama, Coleman has the background and authentic charisma that would make for an ideal U.S. Senate candidate. He would have a steep name recognition hill to climb, but he has all the tools to do it.

State Rep. Bill Poole

A practicing attorney in Tuscaloosa, Poole will be serving his third term in the Alabama House of Representatives when the 2020 race for Doug Jones’ seat unfolds. He has chaired the House Ways and Means Education Committee since 2013 and is widely respected for his fiscally conservative policy expertise. Poole is the state’s preeminent rising young political star and has the potential to serve Alabama on the national level in a major way, in the mold of Sen. Richard Shelby.

Jimmy Rane

Better known as “the Yella Fella,” Rane is the richest man in Alabama and a gregarious one to boot.  He has long considered a run for office and has the perfect self-financed-outsider credentials to mount a competitive bid. His close friendship with Gov. Ivey would be an interesting factor, too.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Never say never. Out of all the crazy Alabama political storylines, even just recent ones, this would not even rank as a surprise. If Sessions did run, he would immediately become the frontrunner and clear out most of the field.

Former Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Glenn Murdock

A bunch of not-gunna-happen state legislators. A free shot is always appealing, though.

Rep. Robert Aderholt

If Aderholt does run, he will be a serious contender. However, he is in line to be Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and will not leave the House if this holds true. There are two factors that need to be resolved first:

If Republicans lose the House in November, Aderholt is stuck being the ranking minority member on the committee. He would have to decide whether he wants to play the long game by waiting until the Republicans win back the majority again or take a gamble by running for the Senate.

If the Republicans maintain control of the House in November, Aderholt still has some political maneuvering ahead of him. The Texas Congressional Delegation has promised their votes to Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid in exchange for control of the appropriations committee. For what it is worth, I expect that the vice president will be working behind the scenes to deliver the chairmanship to Aderholt. However, if Aderholt loses this battle, he may very well decide to leave the House and take a shot at the Senate seat.

Former Rep. Jo Bonner

If Rep. Byrne does not run, that opens up a lane for Bonner to be a serious contender.

Rep. Mo Brooks

Likewise, if Mayor Battle for some reason doesn’t run, Brooks has a serious foothold in the Fifth Congressional District to run from. The likelihood of Alabama losing a Congressional seat also factors in here, because Brooks could be drawn out of his current job and on the hunt for a new one.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Same situation as Bonner. If Rep. Byrne doesn’t run, that opens up a pathway for Stimpson.

Alabama prep school sued over teachers' sex with students

An Alabama private school that employed two teachers who pleaded guilty to sexual relationships with students is being sued by one of the ex-students.

The Tuscaloosa News reports a lawsuit filed Friday against Pickens Academy says the school was aware of the relationship between the then-teenage plaintiff and teacher Charli Parker, and did nothing to stop it.

Plaintiff’s attorney Clint Mountain says their investigation uncovered multiple “inappropriate relationships between faculty and students over the past decade.”

Parker, now 32, pleaded guilty in 2017 to having sexual contact with students younger than 19, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Her husband, 34-year-old James Franklin Parker III, who also taught at Pickens, also pleaded guilty to sex charges.

He awaits sentencing.

The newspaper couldn’t reach school representatives for comment.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

AT&T Alabama invests more than $1.2 billion for wireless and wired networks

Fiber infrastructure is a key tool in attracting new and expanding existing businesses across Alabama, and local providers are actively working to install innovative broadband technologies in both the rural and urban areas of the state.

Last week, AT&T Alabama announced that it has invested more than $1.2 billion in 2015, 2016, and 2017 in its wireless and wired networks to improve reliability, coverage, speed, and overall performance for residential and business consumers.

Gov. Kay Ivey praised AT&T Alabama’s announcement.

“By continuing to build state-of-the-art infrastructure in our state, AT&T is making business growth possible and assuring that our residents, both rural and urban, have the tools to stay connected,” she said. “Announcements like AT&T’s confirm Alabama is indeed open for business.”

AT&T Alabama President Wayne Hutchens lauded the pro-business climate under Gov. Ivey’s administration.

“Governor Ivey and legislative leaders have worked hard to create an environment that welcomes investment and innovation, and the significant investments AT&T is making, combined with the presence of more than 4,800 AT&T employees who call Alabama home, is evidence that the decisions being made by our elected leaders are strengthening Alabama’s economy,” Hutchens explained.

In 2017 alone, AT&T Alabama made hundreds of wireless network upgrades in the state, including the construction and activation of 11 new cell sites. Notable Alabama network enhancements in 2017 included more than 630 LTE capacity adds to over 500 of the state’s cell sites.

AT&T is building out its 4G LTE network, laying the foundation for 5G (the next advance in network technology), while boosting network speeds and capacity as the company expands the availability of its network using the latest innovations.

A little more than a year ago, Alabama’s governor along with the heads of the other 49 states, five territories, and Washington, D.C., joined AT&T to strengthen and modernize public safety’s communications capabilities with FirstNet.

FirstNet is a new nationwide communications platform dedicated to America’s public safety community. In Alabama, FirstNet builds on AT&T’s current and planned investments to help ensure public safety networks can deliver coverage and cutting-edge capabilities that first responders expect.

AT&T Alabama provides ultra-fast Internet service powered by AT&T Fiber to more than 225,000 customer locations in the Alabama area. AT&T has the largest fiber network within its 21-state wireline footprint and is the largest U.S.-based provider of fiber for business services, serving businesses of all sizes.

Per AT&T, Fixed Wireless Internet4 for rural and underserved locations is available in all or parts of Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Cullman, Elmore, Escambia, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State of Alabama now taking comments on Medicaid work requirement

Alabama is accepting comments on its proposal to put a work requirement on 74,000 Medicaid recipients.

The Alabama Medicaid Agency opened a new public comment period on the proposal.

The proposal would require 35 hours of work, job training, education or volunteer service each week.

Exceptions would be made for people with young or disabled children.

The proposal only impacts a small number of Medicaid recipients, able-bodied parents and caretakers who qualify because their income is less than 18 percent of the federal poverty level.

Most Medicaid beneficiaries in the state are children, disabled or elderly.

State officials wrote that the requirement will improve the health and economic stability of recipients.

Advocacy groups criticize the proposal, saying it would cause the “poorest of the poor” to lose their health care.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Trump Tower meeting lies exposed, Alabama helps astronauts get back in space, Trump vs. America's most loved/hated athlete, and more …

7. The people demanding you love the media and honor them as heroes don’t really care what anyone else thinks about their performance

— After several days of complaints about Trump supporters and the president himself “attacking the free press,” the media paused to demand that a non-profit museum stop selling “fake news” t-shirts.

— Humorless as always, reporters feigned outrage and declared this wrong must be righted, “you exist to honor, examine and protect the news media, not embrace the bywords by which others seek to undermine it.” The Newseum caved to the professional scolds.

6. Those same people who play up the threat to their profession disingenuously ignore the threats they may be creating with their rhetoric

— Last week, a lunatic with an immigration grudge driven by the media’s narrative about “children being ripped away from their parents” and “kids being locked in cages” left  Congressman Steve Scalise a voicemail, telling him, “You are taking ours, we are taking yours”.

— The man was arrested, but they found ammunition, guns, a how-to on making silencers and bombs and a book about creating a new identity. The lack of coverage, self-reflection and outrage by the media is pretty stunning.

5. The people demanding you understand the racism of an Asian-American New York Times writer decided the spectacle should really ask the question, “Is it OK to make fun of white people online?

— The New York Times continues to stand behind the author of such gems as “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” and “#CancelWhitePeople,” defending her as a victim of racism herself who attacked out of self-defense, which was obviously a lie.

— Her defenders in the media immediately forgot about the “she can’t be racist, she’s a person of color” defense to attack a comedian who went on Fox News and said some equally racist things about Asian Americans.

4. Like most Alabama Democrats, Sen. Doug Jones has found the inability to answer simple questions clearly gives you cover 

— Sen. Doug Jones continues to be vague and cagey on his vote for soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, just like he was during the campaign on abortion.

— Jones told Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor that he hopes to meet with Kavanaugh, but won’t do it until after the hearing while he gave himself some wiggle room by implying there is no way to go through all the documents, or answer all the totally serious questions, before a vote. This may telegraph an excuse for a “No” vote.

3. President Donald Trump chooses to attack the nation’s most popular athlete where there is a special election this week for a comment no one watched. His wife disagrees with him

— Trump tweeted on Friday that CNN’s Don Lemon and LeBron James were dumb because of an interview that aired on Lemon’s low-rated TV show where James said the president was divisive.

— Both Michael Jordan, who was mentioned, and the president’s wife dunked on Trump by talking about what a great guy LeBron is.

2. Astronauts are headed back to the moon. Alabama will continue to play a role

— NASA has now named the nine astronauts who fly the first U.S. based spaceflights using commercial spacecraft from both Boeing and Space X, the government’s shuttle program ended in 2011

— Alabama’s senior Senator Richard Shelby shared his delight with Alabama’s role in this new ear of spaceflight, “Exciting day for American spaceflight! @NASA announced 9 brave astronauts selected to fly @BoeingSpace/@SpaceX commercial crew capsules, part of which will be powered by @ULALaunch Atlas V made in . This is a new era as we once again launch humans into space from US soil.”

1. It’s not about adoption anymore, the Trump Tower meeting drama continues

— Another lie by the president exposed, another complete misreading of the situation by the media. Trump has now admitted his kid met to get dirt and he lied about it.

— If anyone thinks the American president is going to be indicted because his kid and some staff met with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on an opponent, I feel sorry for what is eventually coming out of this Mueller probe — nothing.

Two Alabama men killed in small plane crash near coast

Authorities say two men were killed after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff near the Alabama coast.

WALA-TV reports the plane’s pilot and lone passenger died Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a field and caught fire near Foley, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers)southeast of Mobile.

The Baldwin County sheriff’s office identified the men Sunday.

The passenger was identified as George Marshall of Gulf Shores, while authorities said the pilot was Bradley John Lefleur of Orange Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was an 8GCBC Scout aircraft that had taken off from a private grass strip near the Foley Municipal Airport.

The FAA is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board and local officials.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

