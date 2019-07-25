Listen: Steve Marshall discusses procedural disagreement on HB 314 abortion ban lawsuit, new hire for the case

Although it is very early in what Alabama lawmakers hope is HB 314 trek to the Supreme Court, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is putting pieces in place as he prepares to defend a lawsuit filed against the state by ACLU of Alabama and a Huntsville abortion provider.

The HB 314 law, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, is reportedly the country’s strictest abortion ban in the country. It passed the legislature earlier this year, was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey and made performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases including rape and incest.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Marshall discussed an impasse with the ACLU of Alabama on whether or not to proceed with discovery.

“We have filed our answer to the complaint, where the ACLU is basically seeking a declaration the law itself is unconstitutional,” Marshall said. “And we have an opportunity here with some filings that are due on August 5 to be able to argue to get Thompson to believe we ought to have the chance to be able to have an evidentiary hearing to offer testimony that relates to experts to pursue information we think are relevant to our challenge to Roe v. Wade. And we are hoping Judge Thompson will allow us to do that.”

Marshall also discussed the hiring of law professor Scott Gaylord.

“The individual who was hired is there to do consulting for us, not only as it relates to legal strategy but also identify experts going forward,” Marshall added. “We pursued that contact. Grateful for the committee allowing that to be approved and we’ll use that person effectively and those resources statewide.”

