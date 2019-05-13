Ainsworth urges Alabama Senate to pass HB 314 without amendment

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) has released a video in support of HB 314, State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) abortion ban bill that is intended to directly challenge Roe v. Wade.

With the Alabama Senate set to take the bill up again on Tuesday afternoon, Ainsworth is emphasizing that the bill is carefully crafted to use language from the Roe v. Wade decision itself to give the bill the best possible chance of being heard by the Supreme Court over the question of what constitutes “personhood.”

Collins, State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) have previously explained the bill is narrowly and intentionally focused to drive home that the baby in utero is a “person” under the law.

This is why Ainsworth is calling on the members of the Senate to pass HB 314 without adding exceptions for rape and incest, as those exceptions would contradict the core point of the legal challenge, effectively making HB 314 useless and giving a boost to Roe v. Wade.

Watch:

Very important vote this week. Call your State Senators and urge them to step up and SUPPORT the rights of the unborn. PASS HB 314 without amendments!!!!https://t.co/V0daBYbJq5 — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) May 13, 2019

Collins has previously outlined, “Well, how do we say, ‘The baby inside is a person unless they’re conceived in rape or incest?’ If that amendment was to get on the bill, then I’ll kill the bill because it won’t go to the Supreme Court. It will contradict itself. And so that’s why we’re trying to keep it clean…”

Two prominent conservative Yellowhammer State organizations, the Alabama Policy Institute and Eagle Forum of Alabama, have come out in support of passing HB 314 without amendment.

Tuesday the @ALSenateRepubs have a lifetime opportunity to send a clear challenge to Roe v. Wade. HB314 is more than just a Bill for Alabama, it is a chance to fight for life on a national scale! #ProLifegeneration #alpolitics @alabamapolicy https://t.co/ZW3pQUUuiG — Phil Williams (@SenPhilWilliams) May 13, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn