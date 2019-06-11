Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Ivey OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves the injection of medication that blocks testosterone production.

Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison.

A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it’s unclear how often it’s used.

Some legal groups have raised concerns about the use of forced medication.

Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Munford) had proposed the measure for more than a decade.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Culverhouse doubles down on debunked lie, State Rep. Rogers still wants to take on Doug Jones, the investigation into investigators is expanding and more …

7. Rep. Byrne calls for end of pay raise talk

  • Yesterday, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) announced he would be offering an amendment to Congress’ Fiscal Year 2020 funding bill which, if passed, would’ve blocked a pay raise that could have increased the pay of members of Congress by $4,500 a year.
  • Shortly after his statement, House Democrats declared they are removing the proposal from the table after 15 of their most vulnerable freshmen members pushed to kill the idea that some called “political suicide” for fear of their re-election.

6. Ivey knows Amtrak is a loser project

  • Before Governor Kay Ivey commits funding to restore the Amtrak train service that would travel between Mobile and New Orleans, she wants to see more information on the project including what impact it could have on the Port of Mobile.
  • Even though Amtrak constantly loses money and this project will never be profitable, the project has already received a $33 million federal grant for needed improvements. Mississippi has committed $15 million, but overall it’s projected to cost $66 million, and Ivey said, “My administration will be working closely with the city, county, port authority and other entities to make certain that this is truly a win for the people of Alabama.”

5. Everything is Watergate

  • On Monday, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, John Dean, testified, “In many ways the Mueller report is to President Trump what the so-called Watergate road map…was to President Richard Nixon.”
  • There was heavy debate over Dean’s credibility, and some GOP members accused the Democrats of attempting to use Dean to attack the president. Attention was also drawn to the fact that Dean pled guilty to obstruction of justice 45 years ago, as well as his comments that Michael Cohen should stay away from testifying in front of Republicans.

4. Chemical castration is now law

  • Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law on Monday afternoon that will require sex offenders with victims younger than 13 be subjected to chemical castration, which will be a condition of their parole.
  • Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has said that the law will only apply to a small number of offenders since most of the sexual offenders of children won’t be eligible for parole, but he believes that the treatment will work for those who receive it.

3. Probe into 2016 widening

  • The Justice Department revealed on Monday that they are adding the activities of several non-government organizations and individuals to the list of those being investigated in a broad review into misconduct by U.S. intelligence agencies during the 2016 presidential campaign.
  • The probe is also looking into the involvement of foreign intelligence services, which could mean that the Department of Justice is investigating work done during the presidential campaign by Fusion GPS, a firm retained by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to conduct opposition research.

2. John Rogers wants to face off with Doug Jones

  • State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has previously mentioned that he wants to get in the race against U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), and while Rogers attended the Alabama Democratic Conference’s meeting, he said that he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission.
  • Rogers has also said that he wants to reach a certain level of campaign contribution commitments before he makes an official announcement and files with the FEC, mentioning that Jones’ “war chest” of campaign donations is the obstacle to his victory.

1. Culverhouse is doubling down on his lying

  • On Sunday, emails were released that clearly debunked the claims that donation money was returned to Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. due to his comments in support of abortion, but what the emails actually showed is that Culverhouse was attempting to use his position to influence decisions on admissions, scholarships and faculty employment.
  • Despite this, Culverhouse is claiming that the emails prove that the University of Alabama returned the donation due to his comments, but after Culverhouse began his public abortion spectacle, he did email a System attorney asking that the emails and documents not be released publicly.

Group of Alabama TV stations to play national anthem daily

Gray Television stations, including six affiliates that reach Alabamians, will return to a long-held American tradition of playing the national anthem every day.

After completing the purchase of Montgomery-based Raycom Media earlier this year, Gray is now the third-largest television station owner in the country.

The company has announced that its affiliates in 93 American markets will soon begin making The Star Spangled Banner a daily feature.

“It was a tradition for years — the playing of the national anthem at the end of television stations’ broadcast day,” a press release announced.

Now, that tradition is about to be back in a big way.

WSFA in Montgomery, WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville and WTVY in Dothan, will all take part. WTOK in Meridian, MS, and WTVM in Columbus, GA, both of which reach Alabama audiences, will also participate.

Gray Television produced the first version of the anthem that will run across all of the participating affiliates.

WTVY added a 15-second introduction to their version, embracing the idea enthusiastically.

Watch:

Until television stations went to 24-hour operations, playing the national anthem was traditionally how the country’s television stations went off the air and returned back to broadcasting the following morning.

This aspect of the tradition is being maintained, as most participating stations will air the anthem at the respective times that they use as the official end of one broadcast day and the beginning of another.

For WTVY, this will be 5:00 a.m. each day.

Then, WSFA will air the national anthem shortly before 4:00 a.m. daily,

“I am thrilled that WSFA is joining all of the Gray Television Stations across this country for but one minute and forty five seconds to honor this great country of ours,” WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting said in an article on the station’s website. “Whether one sees it as a fitting way to end the day or a great way to start the next, playing this version of the national anthem so beautifully sung is a perfect way to pay tribute to the greatest country in the world. God Bless America!”

Starting June 18, WBRC will also air the national anthem shortly before 4:00 a.m. each day, again marking the official end of one broadcast day and the beginning of another.

“Alabamians are proud of this country, and of the men and women who serve or have served for us,” WBRC Vice President and General Manager Collin R. Gaston stated. “We live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and it’s important to honor those who sacrificed so much to allow WBRC FOX6 News these liberties. That’s why I am proud WBRC will be joining other stations in the Gray Television family and broadcast the national anthem each and every day.”

WAFF will air the national anthem on a more nuanced schedule rather than at the changing of broadcast days.

That schedule is as follows:

After the 10 p.m. newscast on Monday
After the noon newscast on Tuesday & Thursday
Immediately before the 4:30 a.m. newscast starts on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Immediately before the 5 a.m. newscast starts on Saturday and Sunday

The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) held a large stake of shares in Raycom – which it helped found – and is now a major shareholder with Gray after the acquisition.

Update 8:45 a.m.:

A reader sent in an example of WAFF’s sign-off from 1979.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Byrne introduces amendment blocking Democrats’ congressional pay raise proposal; House Dems back down

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) appears to have successfully led the charge against a proposal by House Democrats that would have raised pay for members of Congress at the expense of the American taxpayer.

Byrne on Monday evening announced that he had introduced an amendment to block that proposed congressional pay raise, which would have been $4,500 per member.

Byrne’s amendment to H.R. 2740, which funds the legislative branch for Fiscal Year 2020, would prevent any funds from being used to implement a cost of living adjustment for members of the House of Representatives. Language similar to his amendment has been included in appropriations bills since 2009 but was eliminated by the Democrat-controlled House this year.

“I refuse to look the other way while Democrats attempt to sneak through a Congressional pay raise inside a massive government funding bill,” Byrne said in a statement.

“With Democrats controlling the House, this Congress has been one of the least productive in memory, yet Democrats feel their endless flow of radical, liberal bills warrants a pay raise,” he continued. “They may think pandering to their extremist base makes good politics, but it does not make them deserving of a pay raise.”

Byrne also called for an up-or-down, on-the-record vote on the pay raise issue.

“I call on Speaker Pelosi to allow a vote on my amendment and put all Members of the House on record on this issue,” he concluded.

Less than an hour after Byrne’s public announcement, it was reported by Politico that House Democrats had folded on their proposal, at least for the near future, over worries about the political ramifications of Democrats pushing to raise their own salaries ahead of 2020.

When the House Democrats’ congressional pay raise proposal was first reported last week, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) immediately pumped the brakes on the idea.

“I think the American people would think that Congress ought to earn it first,” Shelby said, according to Politico.

Byrne quickly released a statement last week when the Democrats’ proposal first surfaced, too.

“The list of accomplishment by the Democrat-controlled House is next to nothing, but it seems Democrats have a new item on their agenda: giving themselves a pay raise,” he remarked. “It is outrageous that six months into one of the least productive Congresses of all time Democrats think they deserve a raise.”

“We have real issues on our plate like addressing the immigration crisis at our southern border, reducing high healthcare and prescription drug costs, and passing new, strong trade agreements. Let’s prioritize the security of American workers and their families before padding our own pockets,” Byrne concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

‘Game-changer’: Opening of UAH’s Invention to Innovation Center marks ‘new era’ in Huntsville

The good news just keeps coming for Alabama’s tech industry.

On Monday morning, elected officials, education leaders and business juggernauts attended a packed ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Invention to Innovation Center (I²C) on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

The I²C is a regional initiative designed to foster, promote and accelerate the commercialization of technology-based ventures through incubation, co-working, mentorship, funding and strategic support.

Governor Kay Ivey, leading Monday’s ceremony, said very simply that the new center is a “game-changer.”

“Today, we are celebrating a new era of innovation in the city of Huntsville and the entire state of Alabama. The Invention to Innovation Center creates the ideal environment to foster STEM-focused learning opportunities, collaboration and new business development,” she outlined in a statement.

Ivey concluded, “I look forward to seeing the many bright ideas produced at this remarkable facility for generations to come!”

Retiring UAH President Robert Altenkirch advised that the goal of the I²C is to increase the number of inventions that are developed into successful innovations, startup firms and growth initiatives.

“Success will be measured by (1) increased numbers of high-tech startups, (2) expansion opportunities for existing high-tech companies, and (3) diversification of the employment base to include more private sector jobs,” he said.

The three-story, 46,650-square-foot building – a world-class venture – is adjacent to UAH’s College of Business building with direct access provided on the second and third floors. It will also be within walking distance of the M. Louis Salmon Library, the Shelby Center for Science and Technology and the Engineering Building.

“The I²C space combines three interconnected elements: shared workspace, co-working community, and collaborative co-creation,” Rigved Joshi, who oversees strategy, programming, partnerships and day-to-day operations at the center, commented. “The I²C facility and programs will support entrepreneurs on building scalable, investable, high growth, technology focused businesses that will serve as catalysts for economic development and regional innovation.”

The three-pronged mission of the I²C focuses on:

  • Stimulating growth of new and existing science and engineering high-tech companies
  • Catalyzing formation of a resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in the northern Alabama and south central Tennessee regions
  • Building partnerships with various entrepreneurial ecosystems and hubs to create pathways that empower, ignite, and motivate the community to make ideas happen.

The I²C is expected to serve as the focal point for incubation, education and support for entrepreneurs across the 15-county region in northern Alabama and south central Tennessee.

A release from UAH emphasized that a number of individuals and groups played an important role in the construction and now the opening of the I²C, including Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the state of Alabama, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the UAH Foundation.

The university also singled out the work of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, who were both in attendance on Monday.

This came after Huntsville was named the nation’s fourth-best city for career opportunities.

Alabama has recently been making major advances in its tech industry, including the state legislature’s passage of the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) and a measure to make Alabama a leader in the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI).

UAH will hope its new I²C has a similar impact to the Innovation Depot in Birmingham.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Special election primary Tuesday for Montgomery’s HD 74 seat

MONTGOMERY — A primary will be held Tuesday in the special election race for Alabama House District 74, which became vacant upon the tragic passing of beloved State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) in March.

There is only one Democrat on the ballot.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King, Charlotte Meadows and Daniel Sparkman are running for the Republican nomination.

Polling has consistently shown Meadows leading, boosted by her relatively high name identification in the district given her prior run for this seat and her service on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

However, Yellowhammer News has seen polling leading up to Tuesday that pointed to Sparkman closing the gap.

Yet, as in all special elections, turnout will determine who leads the only poll that matters at the end of Election Day. The primary has been pretty tame thus far, but things heated up a little bit on the last day of campaigning when Meadows’ campaign posted on Facebook that she had been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) Political Victory Fund (PVF), despite the fact that the NRA has not endorsed anyone in the race.

Meadows quickly took the post down and replaced it with a new message that reflects the reality of her having received an “AQ” grade, which is the highest possible for a non-incumbent. The “Q” stands for the NRA questionnaire that these non-incumbent grades are based off of.

Sparkman has also received an “AQ” grade. Grant and King both received a “F” grade. Heifner and Fritz both received a “?” grade.

The NRA-PVF describes a “F” grade holder as: “True enemy of gun owners’ rights. A consistent anti-gun candidate who always opposes gun owners’ rights and/or actively leads anti-gun legislative efforts, or sponsors anti-gun legislation.”

The “?” grade is explained as: “Refused to answer the NRA-PVF candidate questionnaire or a candidate who has made contradictory statements or taken positions that are inconsistent with the candidate’s answers to the NRA-PVF candidate questionnaire or previous record. A rating of ‘?’ often indicates indifference, if not outright hostility, to gun owners’ and sportsmen’s rights.”

Monday’s Facebook incident came after Meadows’ campaign recently sent out a mailer that says she is the “only candidate ever endorsed by NRA” in the race. This is alluding to her 2014 primary runoff endorsement by the NRA when she was running against Polizos.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Sparkman said, “It’s an honor to receive the highest rating possible by the NRA-PVF. I’m also thankful for a 100% Pro-Gun rating from the National Association for Gun Rights.”

He added, “Once elected, I will continue to fight for the rights of gun owners and will always protect the second amendment.”

Meadows is endorsed by the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Forestry Association in the race.

HD 74 residents can find their polling place here.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Republican primary runoff, if necessary, will be held on the same date as Montgomery’s mayoral election – Tuesday, August 27 – and the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12.

If a Republican candidate in Tuesday’s primary gets over 50% and a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be August 27.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

