Alabama WWII veterans return home after attending D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Four World War II veterans received heroes’ welcomes Monday evening after they returned to Alabama after traveling to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

As reported Thursday by Yellowhammer News on the historic anniversary, George Mills, 98, of Decatur and Sherwin Callander, 99, of Madison were featured on “CBS This Morning” last week a day before the D-Day commemoration.

WHNT and WAFF reported that Major Wooten, 102, and Harold McMurran, who just turned 95 on Monday, also made the trip and returned with Mills and Callander on the last flight into Huntsville International Airport that night.

Even at the late hour, a large crowd of Alabamians greeted them at the airport, cheering them on and waving American flags.

However, this was not the first time these Yellowhammer State veterans were hailed as returning heroes in recent days. Mills told WAFF that they could hardly move around in France without someone stopping to thank them.

“The people all over France, really humbled you.” Mills said. “I’ve never seen so many people that come up and told you how much they appreciate you, and those people were no older than [being in their 20’s].”

