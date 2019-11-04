Trump planning on attending Alabama vs. LSU game this weekend in Tuscaloosa

Multiple sources on Monday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama’s home football game against Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BamaCentral.com was the first to publicize the president’s intentions on Monday afternoon.

A source informed Yellowhammer News that Trump will be a guest in a box. Because of security concerns Yellowhammer is not publishing the exact box location or its owner.

The visit, if the plans hold, will come as Louisiana prepares for a gubernatorial runoff election. Early voting in that contest has commenced between incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The runoff is November 16.

Trump has been vocal in his support of Rispone on social media and has also cut an ad for the Republican.

Louisiana, get out and Vote Early for @EddieRispone as your next Governor. Lower Taxes and car insurance. Will protect your 2nd Amendment. John Bel Edwards is always fighting our MAGA Agenda. Wants to raise your taxes and car insurance to the sky. Vote for Republican Eddie R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Trump attended the first half of the Crimson Tide’s national championship victory over Georgia in January of 2018.

Bama vs. LSU kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in town for the game.

The president’s Tuscaloosa trip would follow Donald Trump, Jr.’s Thursday visit to Birmingham. Additionally, the qualifying deadline in Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary is Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Alabama has boasted the nation’s highest approval rating of President Trump for the past five consecutive months.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn