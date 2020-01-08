Crimson Tide WR Henry Ruggs: ‘I will miss Alabama more than I can even say’
In a powerful op-ed published in The Players’ Tribune, outgoing junior University of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III discussed his decision announced this week to enter April’s NFL Draft.
Ruggs emotionally discusses the death of his best friend from his hometown of Montgomery, Rod Scott, who passed away after a car accident in 2016. The star WR explains that he was still “reeling” from Scott’s death when he got to Tuscaloosa the next year, along with the natural anxiety and issues associated with leaving the comfort of his home for the first time.
While it was not easy at first, the University of Alabama soon stole Ruggs’ heart for good.
“Before long, though, something pretty amazing started happening,” he wrote. “Something very … Alabama.”
Here’s how Ruggs outlined the transformation, driven by old-fashioned Yellowhammer State hospitality:
People began finding out about Rod — like without me saying anything, just on their own. About our friendship, and what had happened, and how much I missed him. And before I knew it they….
Began to look out for me.
People began to take care of me. In a ton of little and big ways that probably seemed like nothing much to them, but that were a huge deal to me. They reached out. They made sure I was O.K., and they made certain that I never got to a place where I was experiencing a long, lasting depression. They … lifted me up.
It was teammates, coaches, people in the athletic department, advisors, professors … just pretty much everyone.
They treated me like family.
I’ll never forget that. It meant the world to me.
And before I knew it, Alabama became home.
This team. This university. This entire town….
Home.
Ruggs then discussed how he wants to be remembered by Bama Nation.
“I never gave anything less than my all. I offered up my heart and soul to this team, and I truly just wanted to work as hard as I could to get better and better as a player. I can honestly say that, as a member of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team, I tried my very best to do everything I could to help my team, my brothers, every way I could — every game, every practice, every day,” he remarked.
The soon-to-be NFL player advised that he grew “immeasurably” as both a player and a person thanks to his time in Tuscaloosa. However, the time has come, while painful, to move on once more.
“So now, once again, I find myself at a point in my life where, as tough as it is, it’s time to leave home again,” he added.
After a moving reminiscence on and tribute to the late Scott, Ruggs said, “And just like Rod will always be in my heart as I move forward and show what I can do in the league, the same can be said for the Alabama Crimson Tide.”
“Alabama is a part of me now. A big part. That’s forever,” he continued. “I will miss Alabama more than I can even say. It really is home. And it’s never easy to leave home.”
Ruggs concluded, “But sometimes, if you’re lucky and you work hard, and you have some faith, it really does turn out for the best. And now that I’ve officially made my decision to declare for the draft and enter the NFL, I can’t wait to do everything in my power to make sure that that’s exactly what happens.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn