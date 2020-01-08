Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Crimson Tide WR Henry Ruggs: ‘I will miss Alabama more than I can even say’

In a powerful op-ed published in The Players’ Tribune, outgoing junior University of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III discussed his decision announced this week to enter April’s NFL Draft.

Ruggs emotionally discusses the death of his best friend from his hometown of Montgomery, Rod Scott, who passed away after a car accident in 2016. The star WR explains that he was still “reeling” from Scott’s death when he got to Tuscaloosa the next year, along with the natural anxiety and issues associated with leaving the comfort of his home for the first time.

While it was not easy at first, the University of Alabama soon stole Ruggs’ heart for good.

“Before long, though, something pretty amazing started happening,” he wrote. “Something very … Alabama.”

Here’s how Ruggs outlined the transformation, driven by old-fashioned Yellowhammer State hospitality:

People began finding out about Rod — like without me saying anything, just on their own. About our friendship, and what had happened, and how much I missed him. And before I knew it they….

Began to look out for me.

People began to take care of me. In a ton of little and big ways that probably seemed like nothing much to them, but that were a huge deal to me. They reached out. They made sure I was O.K., and they made certain that I never got to a place where I was experiencing a long, lasting depression. They … lifted me up.

It was teammates, coaches, people in the athletic department, advisors, professors … just pretty much everyone.

They treated me like family.

I’ll never forget that. It meant the world to me.

And before I knew it, Alabama became home.

This team. This university. This entire town….

Home.

Ruggs then discussed how he wants to be remembered by Bama Nation.

“I never gave anything less than my all. I offered up my heart and soul to this team, and I truly just wanted to work as hard as I could to get better and better as a player. I can honestly say that, as a member of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team, I tried my very best to do everything I could to help my team, my brothers, every way I could — every game, every practice, every day,” he remarked.

The soon-to-be NFL player advised that he grew “immeasurably” as both a player and a person thanks to his time in Tuscaloosa. However, the time has come, while painful, to move on once more.

“So now, once again, I find myself at a point in my life where, as tough as it is, it’s time to leave home again,” he added.

After a moving reminiscence on and tribute to the late Scott, Ruggs said, “And just like Rod will always be in my heart as I move forward and show what I can do in the league, the same can be said for the Alabama Crimson Tide.”

“Alabama is a part of me now. A big part. That’s forever,” he continued. “I will miss Alabama more than I can even say. It really is home. And it’s never easy to leave home.”

Ruggs concluded, “But sometimes, if you’re lucky and you work hard, and you have some faith, it really does turn out for the best. And now that I’ve officially made my decision to declare for the draft and enter the NFL, I can’t wait to do everything in my power to make sure that that’s exactly what happens.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Charles Barkley gives $1M to Miles College

One of Alabama’s iconic figures, Charles Barkley, donated $1 million to Miles College on Wednesday.

Miles College is a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama, which is located about 10 miles west of downtown Birmingham. The school’s total enrollment is around 1,500 students.

According to the university, it is the single largest gift Miles College has ever received since the college was founded in 1898.

The Miles College donation is the fourth gift of $1 million given by Barkley to a historically black college or university (HBCU). The Auburn grad and NBA Hall-of-Famer has also given a million dollars each to Alabama A&M, Clark University and Morehouse College.

In public remarks, Barkley tied the donation to Miles’ hiring of Bobbie Knight as president last year.

Barkley said in a release, “I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do. To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”

“It’s great that Mr. Barkley thinks enough of Miles College to donate a million dollars. This gift lays the foundation to launch our $100 million dollar comprehensive campaign,” said Knight.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Episode 40: Our New Year resolutions, Auburn on ‘The Bachelor’

New year, same DrunkAubie. The guys return to recap the Minnesota game, finish their bet on their Auburn predictions, talk Auburn basketball and introduce talking about “The Bachelor” since there’s an Auburn connection in Madison Prewett. DA also gives their New Year resolutions and asks for your resolutions.

Galu Tagovailoa: Best part of Tua’s Bama career was ‘watching him give glory to God all the time’

In an interview that originally aired on Tuesday, Galu Tagovailoa revealed the dramatic moments surrounding his eldest son, Tua, declaring for April’s NFL Draft.

Speaking with WBRC’s Christina Chambers, Galu also – not for the first time by any stretch – gave a powerful testimony about his and his family’s faith in God.

Galu described the past two weeks or so as being “really crazy.”

“Some tough, tough decisions to make,” the father added, referring to whether Tua would return to the University of Alabama for his senior season or move on to start his professional career. “And we got through it.”

He admitted that he has been having trouble sleeping, and then added that prayer helped put his mind at ease so he could get some sleep at least.

“[L]ately I couldn’t sleep,” Galu shared. “It was tough — just thinking of the whole thing, we thought about him coming back, we thought about what are the pros and the cons, and then him leaving, what are the pros and the cons. I think today was just one of the days that I finally got to get some rest… 21 days of prayer, it’s really helping… [I said] a prayer this morning, me and my wife… it helped me sleep and it helped bring some peace of mind and just relax.”

While Galu was carrying the stress of the important decision, he emphasized that Tua bore the brunt of the situation.

When the star quarterback on Monday morning officially announced the decision in a press conference alongside Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, Galu advised that it was a major “sigh of relief” for Tua.

“We didn’t know the decision until the day of,” the father explained. “We kept going back and forth with him on ‘what’s the deal?’ you know. ‘Are you looking at going, not going?’ And he kept telling us that he just had to talk to coach (Saban) and was still undecided.”

Prayer and spiritual guidance were majorly involved in Tua’s process, as well as the family’s.

“We asked him to just allow the Lord to just guide his decision,” Galu said. “We talked to our pastors… our home pastor here, Pastor Chris Hodges (of Church of the Highlands). And he’s been talking with Pastor Perry Stone and the things that he’s been going through. There were a lot of good things that were mentioned. Pastor Chris was saying we [have to] go with what brings peace. And he has to go with that.”

“And I guess the decision is what he made, it brings peace to [Tua],” Galu added.

He then talked about the family’s amazing journey from Hawaii to living in Alabama, with Tua’s Monday press conference acting as a moment to pause and reflect on how they got this far — as well as what comes next.

“It was a leap of faith coming out here,” Galu outlined. “We sacrificed our jobs, left our jobs back home, we left our [extended] family back home.”

Galu continued to say that Tua’s decision was merely the latest leap of faith.

“We believe that it is God’s plan,” he stressed, “for him to move on to his next journey of his life.”

The father explained that Tua has not told his parents what ultimately swayed him to decide to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, advising that Tua told them the decision after they arrived at the UA Athletics complex on Monday morning as the quarterback prepared to work with the department’s communications team on his speech.

“He said, ‘I’m going to go.’ And that’s when his mom broke down, we teared up,” Galu detailed. “And then we had a quick prayer. We prayed on it, wanted to make sure his heart was going to be right when he makes that announcement and (to make sure) that’s what he really wants to do.”

Chambers then brought up the viral video she captured in August 2018, from the opening game in which Tua made his first start for the Tide. The powerful shot captured Galu and his wife, Diane, praying in the stands.

While it was believed at the time that they were praying after seeing their son was selected as the starter as he went on to the field, Galu on Tuesday explained that the video was actually taken before they knew if Tua or Jalen Hurts would start. The Tagovailoa parents, Galu said, were praying for the success and wellbeing of whomever the starter would be, whether that be their son or Hurts.

“That was a special moment,” Galu reminisced. “We just told ourselves that whoever comes out and becomes the starter, we have to support him and we’ll pray. We know we’re going to pray for either or, whether it was Tua or Jalen. We just started praying. They didn’t even make that announcement, Tua hadn’t even run out yet. But we just prayed on whoever was going to be the starter to take the team that last year.”

Asked by Chambers what his favorite play of Tua’s was during his time in Tuscaloosa, Galu said there were too many to pick just one.

“[B]ut I think the most exciting thing to me was just watching him give glory to God all the time,” Galu added.

He would go on to say that he hopes Tua’s most lasting legacy at the University of Alabama is people remembering what kind of person, not just player, he is.

“He loves Alabama. This kid loves Alabama. Especially his relationship with Coach Saban,” Galu told Chambers. “I think that’s something that he’s going to cherish for the rest of his life, just what he’s built with Coach Saban. Not just on the field, but also off the field. He’s learned a lot from Coach. There’s so much knowledge and wisdom from Coach Saban — it’s something that he can carry with him …”

Galu said that Tua also “loves people” and “to have fun.”

Now, Galu and Diane are said to be “embracing” Tua’s journey into the next stage of his life.

“We’re excited,” the father emphasized. “That’s something that me and my wife have talked about. Wherever God puts him, it’s a place where we feel that it’s Tua’s duty and job to reach out to that state and the people of the team that he’s going to be playing for. The journey that he is on is God’s journey, not our journey. And that’s what we’re excited about.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Will the real Doug Jones please stand up?

Matters of foreign policy are complicated. We all know things can turn on a dime as the situation on the ground changes.

Democrats are seemingly having a hard time understanding exactly who Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is and why we did what we did to him.

Let me help: he was a terrorist leader with military rank and was part of a terrorist nation’s armed forces. He was a bad guy, a murderer and a man responsible for the deaths of American soldiers. He would still be planning new attacks today if he wasn’t blown to pieces by the United States of America.

For some reason, this is not a reason to be happy for Democrats. They seem to think they need to straddle an odd line to keep their base happy.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently found this out while she tried to walk back her statements about a dead terrorist.

Our own U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) finds himself in a similar situation. As noted at Yellowhammer News, where he made positive statements about the death of a terrorist and then felt the need to walk them back.

Last week, Jones said, “I commend our intelligence personnel for their critical role and our military personnel who successfully implemented President Trump’s orders. Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless American service members and innocent civilians. The world is most certainly a better place without him at the helm of Iran’s notorious Quds Force.”

Jones appeared on CNN Tuesday night shortly after Iran’s weak, intentionally bad, attempted de-escalation, face-saving attempt of an attack on American bases in Iraq, and before we knew what a failure and capitulation it was, Jones said, “[W]hat we know is that the president and the administration, with the killing of Soleimani, has put Americans at risk.”

What happened in between those statements?

There was never any implication that the death of Soleimani would end all aggression against the United States. The attack was a response to that ongoing aggression and a statement that it will not be tolerated anymore.

Here is a reminder of a recent timeline of Iranian/U.S. history:

12/27/19 – An American contractor is killed in Iraq by an Iranian backed militia.

12/30/20 – United States kills 25 and wounds 55 belonging to Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria

1/1/20 – The American Embassy in Baghdad comes under attack by Iranian backed

1/2/20 – Iranian General Qasem Soleimani becomes worm food

1/3/20 – More Iranian-backed militias get hit

1/7/20 – 56 Iranians are killed during a funeral parade

1/7/20 – Iran launches missiles towards American bases in Iraq, there are zero casualties but Iran declares that 30 Americans are dead and they want no further escalations and begged off any further tit-for-tat.

Do the math here, folks, America is clearly safer today.

Iran knows this, which is why they are now begging for mercy and asking for this to end.

I know it means being happy for Trump’s actions, which a good member of “The Resistance” can never acknowledge, but Democrats should be able to put all of their pride aside and realize that this is a good day for their country.

I was alive when we killed Osama bin Laden; no one worried about what Al-Qaeda and their allies would do in response. bin Laden was a monster and needed to die — this guy was no different.

No one was upset this went down under Obama’s watch. We were happy he was gone and thankful Obama pulled the trigger over then-Vice President Joe Biden’s objections.

The American media and their Democrats (including Doug Jones) would be well served by being happy that America won. The fact that they view this as a bad thing speaks volumes about them and it is not good.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 amweekdays on WVNN.

Doctor: ‘I consider Governor Ivey to be cured’ of lung cancer

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday shared some tremendous news with the people of Alabama regarding her health.

Ivey in September announced that a routine exam had revealed she had a spot on her lung. After more testing, “a tiny, isolated malignancy” was confirmed, meaning the spot was indicative of cancer. She then underwent an outpatient procedure at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), followed by radiation treatments, remaining upbeat throughout the process.

Words of support and prayer have poured in for Alabama’s governor since the initial announcement — and now Alabamians have a reason to celebrate.

“Yesterday, my doctors performed a follow-up examination on the site where I received three radiation treatments last September to treat the small, isolated malignancy that was discovered on my lung,” Ivey advised in a statement. “Needless to say, I was extremely appreciative to receive another good report from my doctor.”

Following that three-month follow-up exam, the governor’s physician, Dr. Alex Whitley of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, released a statement concluding that he believes the governor “to be cured.”

“Governor Ivey is now three months removed from Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Treatment (SBRT) for her Stage I lung cancer,” the doctor stated. “She had a follow up surveillance imaging that demonstrates an excellent response to treatment with no concerning features. She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

Reacting to that, Ivey commented, “I am profoundly grateful for this good news.”

“Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life,” she continued.

The governor was gracious and profuse in her words of appreciation and acknowledgment.

“I am also incredibly grateful to my dedicated team of physicians who have been candid with me during this entire process. Alabama is home to world-renown researchers and innovators in medicine, and I am so very proud of the work they do in our state,” Ivey said.

“Most of all,” she added, “I want to thank the good people of our great state for your many prayers and continued support. As I travel throughout Alabama, I have been reminded at every stop that Alabamians are the most thoughtful and loving people one will ever meet. I have been humbled by your support during my recovery, and it is my life’s highest honor to serve as your governor.”

The governor concluded, “As we start a New Year, I am both hopeful and excited that we can continue moving Alabama forward. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

