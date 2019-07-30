‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential primary debates, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is once again being criticized for his blanket pledge to support the party’s eventual 2020 nominee, no matter how radical that individual ends up being.

A new video ad by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) plays off of Jones’ now infamous admission, when he was caught on camera saying, “Whatever we’re going to do, we will end up supporting the [Democratic] nominee.”

The ad ties Jones in with the far-left policies being touted by the current field of contenders, which seem to go further and further to the extreme as the primary progresses.

Democratic policies highlighted in the video include Democratic presidential candidates announcing their support for imposing higher taxes, banning employer-based health insurance, providing free health coverage for illegal aliens and decriminalizing illegal immigration.

There will be a debate each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The voters of Alabama know that anti-Trump Democrat Doug Jones has embraced the socialist agenda of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates that will be on the debate stage this week,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement. “His pledge to support any of these clowns for president is a reminder that Doug Jones will put his party and their socialist agenda ahead of the principles and priorities of Alabama voters.”

Watch:

Jones is up for reelection in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A nearly 700-mile yard sale is about to span several states from Alabama to Michigan for its 32nd straight year.

The Gadsden Times reports the four-day event known as 127 Yard Sale returns Thursday. It runs from Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama, through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio before winding down in Addison, Michigan.

The event’s website says the yard sale was founded in 1987 by a man who wanted travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes that took them through rural communities.

Most of the event follows Highway 127 and dozens of vendors will set up shop in certain spots, such as Noccalula Falls Park. Sales will be set up all along the route. The event recommends attendees bring cash, sunscreen and rain gear.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

7. Kamala Harris might not know where she stands on issues

  • U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has decided to flip-flop on decriminalizing illegal border crossing. Originally during a Democratic debate, Harris said she was in favor of decriminalization, but then Harris was on “The View” and she denied ever being in favor, but then quickly backtracked.
  • Harris stated, “I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequences,” but then later said that crossing the border illegally should be a “civil enforcement issue.” She added it shouldn’t carry criminal charges, and while this is the latest flip-flop from Harris, it’s definitely not the first.

6. McConnell isn’t a traitor

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spoken out against an absurd Washington Post op-ed that said McConnell is a “Russian asset,” and now McConnell has said that this “modern-day McCarthyism is toxic and damaging.”
  • McConnell continued by saying history matters and that our country needs to pay attention to the inability to “debate public policy without screaming about treason.” He noted that McCarthyism hurt America during the Cold War because it drove divisions between ourselves.

5. New polls show Mueller didn’t move the needle

  • After the much promoted and awaited Robert Mueller testimony before two congressional panels and cable news audiences was over, nothing much changed in the minds of most Americans.
  • As Democrats still haven’t come to grips with these facts and Democrats get ready for the next debate, a new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden still crushing his opponents with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) with 12% and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 11% bunched up behind him.

4. Feud between talk show host and Tea Party leader

  • Montgomery talk show host Baron Coleman and Wetumpka Tea Party leader Becky Gerritson are involved in a war of words that has spilled into a battle that could cost the talk show host his ability to practice law because Coleman referred to Gerritson as a “Big Pharma whore.”
  • Gerritson used the leftist playbook when she went after the advertisers of the radio show in an attempt to silence Coleman for being critical of her and her organization, all of which makes her appear to be a thin-skinned political figure.

3. ALDOT responds to criticism of potential toll project in Mobile

  • Those against the tolling aspect of the new Mobile Bay bridge project and its six dollar on-way tolls have attracted the attention of the Alabama Department of Transportation who released an email reiterating their commitment to using a toll to fund the project, stating, “Without a toll, the project won’t happen.”
  • The “Mythbusters” email further places the blame for tolling on the Trump administration by saying, “The federal infrastructure legislation proposed under the current administration is heavily dependent upon tolling to deliver infrastructure projects around the United States.”

2. Alabama Pre-K is good for kids

  • A study conducted by the First Class Pre-K Research Evaluation Team evaluated students that participated in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program and found that those who took part in the voluntary program were half as likely to have disciplinary issues in the future.
  • The study determined that in first grade, First Class Pre-K students were half as likely to be involved in disciplinary issues. It also found that by the time the students were in high school, there was an even greater difference in behavioral issues.

1. Race card being played with reckless abandon

  • President Donald Trump followed up his weekend attacks on U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore with attacks on the rat “infested” district with some shots at Al Sharpton for good meausure to stock the media firestorm further.
  • Now, a Trump criticism of Sharpton is called racist with Presidential candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris rushing to renowned anti-Semite Sharpton’s defense, calling him a “champion in the fight for civil rights” and saying Sharpton “has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation.”

Chilton County Commissioner Allen Caton has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the House District 42 special Republican primary election to fill the seat of the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton).

The endorsement was made in a letter to Caton written on Friday and announced on Monday.

Caton was the only candidate in the race given an “AQ” rating, which is the highest the association gives to candidates without an established record on Second Amendment issues in office. Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee was rated with a “B-” while Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith was given a “C.” Shannon Welch was handed a “?,” indicating she did not complete the NRA’s questionnaire.

This is seemingly the first major endorsement handed down in the race that did not go to Smith. The district covers parts of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

Smith — a career educator and farmer — has received the respective endorsements of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Alabama Farmers Federation. He is the current president of the Autauga County Farmers Federation and a past president of the Autauga County Cattleman’s Association.

The primary will be held on August 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote that day, a primary runoff will be held on November 5 and the general will be held January 21. If no runoff is necessary, the general will be held November 5. Kennith Allison, Sr. of Jemison is the only Democrat who qualified to run for the seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Nearly everyone was caught off guard by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby’s (R-Montgomery) announcement last week she would not be seeking reelection in the 2020 election to the seat she had held since the 2010 midterm elections.

Among those was her Alabama Republican House colleague, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville).

Brooks warned Roby’s departure, as well as U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) departure to seek the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), means resources that could have been used elsewhere by Republicans will have to be used to protect those two seats.

“I’m a little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed,” Brooks said. “It means we’re going to have to divert some of our Republican resources to an open seat when we need them to defend our incumbent congressmen on the one hand, or on the other hand beating the Democrats and some of the seats they now control so that hopefully we can recapture the House of Representatives. Anytime you have someone retire and there’s an open seat, that increases your risk of loss. It also increases the amount of money that you have to dedicate keeping that seat, knowing full well that the Democrats are likely to spend enough money in both the Mobile Bay one and the Montgomery area one so that it is not a give-me for us and we have to divert resources.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama announced Monday that Ted Hosp will serve as vice president of Governmental Affairs.

Hosp’s promotion comes upon the retirement of Robin Stone, longtime BCBS vice president of Governmental Affairs and a widely respected member of Alabama’s governmental affairs community.

Clay Loftin, one of the state’s rising stars in the lobbying world, will continue to serve as BCBS manager of Governmental Affairs, deputizing Hosp.

Before taking on the new role, Hosp served as executive director of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. He was once with the Maynard, Cooper and Gale law firm, where he chaired the firm’s Governmental and Regulatory Affairs practice group.

Hosp, a graduate of Brown University, received his law degree from Fordham University.

Hosp currently chairs the Alabama Access to Justice Commission, established by the state Supreme Court in 2007. Additionally, he serves on the Alabama State Bar Committee on Volunteer Lawyers Programs and on the board of the Middle District of Alabama Federal Defender’s Program. Hosp has also served on the boards of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program and the Montgomery Bar Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

