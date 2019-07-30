‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee

Ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential primary debates, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is once again being criticized for his blanket pledge to support the party’s eventual 2020 nominee, no matter how radical that individual ends up being.

A new video ad by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) plays off of Jones’ now infamous admission, when he was caught on camera saying, “Whatever we’re going to do, we will end up supporting the [Democratic] nominee.”

The ad ties Jones in with the far-left policies being touted by the current field of contenders, which seem to go further and further to the extreme as the primary progresses.

Democratic policies highlighted in the video include Democratic presidential candidates announcing their support for imposing higher taxes, banning employer-based health insurance, providing free health coverage for illegal aliens and decriminalizing illegal immigration.

There will be a debate each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The voters of Alabama know that anti-Trump Democrat Doug Jones has embraced the socialist agenda of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates that will be on the debate stage this week,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement. “His pledge to support any of these clowns for president is a reminder that Doug Jones will put his party and their socialist agenda ahead of the principles and priorities of Alabama voters.”

Jones is up for reelection in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn