Clay County ranked ‘nicest’ county in Alabama
With a population totaling a little more than 13,000, Clay County has been ranked the “nicest” place in Alabama, according to a recent finding from Reader’s Digest.
Unlike the usual cliché lists you see about the best food in America or best places to live in America, this one is going off of the complete generosity and niceness of those residing in the county.
Here is the description provided by Reader’s Digest that details why Clay County was awarded the honor:
With a population of less than 6,000, it’s home to more National Guard volunteers than anyplace else in Alabama and was dubbed the “Volunteer County” during the Gulf War. Each month, the county seat (Ashland) holds a “Fun Day.” When local 21-month-old resident Eli Sims was diagnosed with liver cancer, the community rallied around the little boy and his family, hosting fundraisers, prayer meetings, and generally making them feel loved and cared for at a time when they truly needed it. Find out how these children help the sick kids in their hometown.
While Reader’s Digest finds Clay County has a population of less than 6,000, other records show a number of more than 13,000 as recently as 2017.
As someone who has several family members and friends from Clay County, I can attest to this recent finding.
Each time I visit Clay County, I am filled with a type of unique warmth that I do not usually experience when traveling to other areas of the state.
In passing, people throw their hands up as if they know exactly who you are, even if they have never seen you before. Whether it be Ashland, the county seat, or Lineville, which is the city with the largest population in the county, people welcome you with little to no judgment.
“I always feel like I’m surrounded by family here,” Amy Hill, an eighth-grade teacher at Clay Central Junior High School, told Yellowhammer News.
The feeling of being surrounded by those willing to help you as much as your own family is one that many Americans often do not get to experience in large cities.
Hill, who also serves in a leadership position at the Clay County school, said, “The people here are always ready to lend a hand and check on their neighbors.”
As technology advances, more and more people forget what it is like to physically talk and assist their neighbors as those in Clay County do.
Lineville, with a population of 2,306 according to the 2016 census, features some of the county’s most prominent and well-known establishments. Young’s Drug Store, which has been in business for more than five decades, has generously served generations of locals that live in and around Lineville, Alabama.
Wellborn Cabinet Inc., which is located in Ashland, Alabama, and employs many residents in Clay County, has been family owned and operated since 1961. With over 55 years of experience, the people of Wellborn Cabinet Inc. work extremely hard to provide quality cabinets that are distributed across the country.
As times change, many towns and counties can no longer afford to offer quality for those that reside in the area. That obstacle has been challenged by the people of Clay County. While several small-town hospitals are disappearing across the nation, Clay County Hospital, located in Ashland, is still in business and graciously serving the people of Clay County with care.
Other destinations that contribute to Clay County’s hospitality are Barfield, Delta, Millerville, Cragford, and several others.
If you’re aiming to experience the small town southern charm of Alabama history, visiting Clay County is sure to impress. The people are welcoming, the food is great, and the atmosphere is remarkably quaint.
