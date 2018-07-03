Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that

Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

Clay County ranked ‘nicest’ county in Alabama

With a population totaling a little more than 13,000, Clay County has been ranked the “nicest” place in Alabama, according to a recent finding from Reader’s Digest.

Unlike the usual cliché lists you see about the best food in America or best places to live in America, this one is going off of the complete generosity and niceness of those residing in the county.

Here is the description provided by Reader’s Digest that details why Clay County was awarded the honor:

With a population of less than 6,000, it’s home to more National Guard volunteers than anyplace else in Alabama and was dubbed the “Volunteer County” during the Gulf War. Each month, the county seat (Ashland) holds a “Fun Day.” When local 21-month-old resident Eli Sims was diagnosed with liver cancer, the community rallied around the little boy and his family, hosting fundraisers, prayer meetings, and generally making them feel loved and cared for at a time when they truly needed it. Find out how these children help the sick kids in their hometown.

While Reader’s Digest finds Clay County has a population of less than 6,000, other records show a number of more than 13,000 as recently as 2017.

As someone who has several family members and friends from Clay County, I can attest to this recent finding.

Each time I visit Clay County, I am filled with a type of unique warmth that I do not usually experience when traveling to other areas of the state.

In passing, people throw their hands up as if they know exactly who you are, even if they have never seen you before. Whether it be Ashland, the county seat, or Lineville, which is the city with the largest population in the county, people welcome you with little to no judgment.

“I always feel like I’m surrounded by family here,” Amy Hill, an eighth-grade teacher at Clay Central Junior High School, told Yellowhammer News.

The feeling of being surrounded by those willing to help you as much as your own family is one that many Americans often do not get to experience in large cities.

Hill, who also serves in a leadership position at the Clay County school, said, “The people here are always ready to lend a hand and check on their neighbors.”

As technology advances, more and more people forget what it is like to physically talk and assist their neighbors as those in Clay County do.

Lineville, with a population of 2,306 according to the 2016 census, features some of the county’s most prominent and well-known establishments. Young’s Drug Store, which has been in business for more than five decades, has generously served generations of locals that live in and around Lineville, Alabama.

Wellborn Cabinet Inc., which is located in Ashland, Alabama, and employs many residents in Clay County, has been family owned and operated since 1961. With over 55 years of experience, the people of Wellborn Cabinet Inc. work extremely hard to provide quality cabinets that are distributed across the country.

As times change, many towns and counties can no longer afford to offer quality for those that reside in the area. That obstacle has been challenged by the people of Clay County. While several small-town hospitals are disappearing across the nation, Clay County Hospital, located in Ashland, is still in business and graciously serving the people of Clay County with care.

Other destinations that contribute to Clay County’s hospitality are Barfield, Delta, Millerville, Cragford, and several others.

If you’re aiming to experience the small town southern charm of Alabama history, visiting Clay County is sure to impress. The people are welcoming, the food is great, and the atmosphere is remarkably quaint.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

4 hours ago

Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill: Expect 15 to 18 percent turnout in primary runoff

More voters are expected at the polls for July’s primary election runoff than in recent years, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News on Tuesday.

Merrill expects turnout to be at around 15 to 18 percent.

“I think it will be that high – even though that’s a low number – I think it’ll be that high in the runoff because we have the lieutenant governor’s race, we have the attorney general’s race, and so we’ve got some interest,” he said.

Turnout in 2012’s runoff was a meager four percent statewide, and in 2014, the statewide runoff turnout was 11 percent.

Merrill’s method of projection has brought his guesses within a few percentage points of actual turnout for every race during his tenure, with the exception of last December’s special U.S. Senate election.

That method includes looking at the races and gauging public interest, examining what candidates are doing to get voters to the polls, and factoring in primary turnout.

The runoff will be held July 17.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Pro-illegal Alabama activist admits there are some misdemeanors where a criminal should be separated from their families

This weekend, America watched as the media gleefully promoted and covered partisan pro-immigration/anti-ICE events all over the country. In Huntsville, Alabama, one of these events attracted a couple dozen people and one armed counter-protester. When Shane Sealy “brandished” his weapon after being punked-out by a liberal protester, he was arrested for having a firearm within 1,000 yards of a protest and charged with two misdemeanors for menacing and reckless endangerment. His arrest will lead to him being separated from his family, as it should, but one of the major arguments of the pro-illegal crowd is that these illegal aliens should not be separated from their illegal alien children.

Vox explains it like this:

“The parents have been referred for prosecution in criminal court — overwhelmingly for the misdemeanor offense of entering the country illegally for the first time — while the children are reclassified as “unaccompanied alien children” and sent into the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Why this matters:

The rub here is to imply that it’s absurd to separate families for a misdemeanor, even though it happens every day in the United States. In fact, the arrest and hopefully conviction of Shane Sealy could lead to his separation from his loved ones because menacing is a “Class A misdemeanor offense and may be punished by a term of up to one year in jail” in Alabama.

When asked about separating Sealy from his family, an Alabama liberal activist who was on the scene that day, Clete Wetli, told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News that this is completely appropriate for this first time misdemeanor offense.

DALE JACKSON: [T]hey charged him with a misdemeanor, and that’s sort of one of the arguments I hear a lot is, “Hey these people are being charged with a misdemeanor and being separated from their family.” This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?

CLETE WETLI: I love how you totally turned this around but people have journeyed from places where they’re being tortured and abused, are seeking asylum legally and the Trump admin is separating them from their families and arresting them. That’s a problem.

DALE JACKSON: Because they’ve been charged with misdemeanors and are separated from their families. This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?

CLETE WETLI: Absolutely, Dale.

DALE JACKSON: Alright, so we can acknowledge that at times, if you are charged with a misdemeanor, you should be separated from your family.

Obviously, Shane Sealy needs to be behind bars. He is a menace to society. It appears that he recklessly endangered many people, and he did it at a political protest he disagreed with. But, the real question is why do some in the anti-immigration debate believe that those who commit misdemeanors by entering our country illegally should receive a separate and unequally favorable level of justice?

Shane Sealy will most like appear for his court date, 84 percent of those who enter the U.S. illegally will not.

Listen to the interview here:

7 hours ago

Former Marine running from Alabama to Indiana

A Marine veteran is running from Alabama to his hometown in Indiana to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide among veterans.

Kyle Killinger left a veterans memorial in Huntsville, Alabama, before dawn on Tuesday.

He plans to arrive in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, in five days.

An estimated 22 veterans a day take their own lives. Killinger says PTSD is a big problem, and he wants veterans to know they’re not alone in their struggles.

Killinger hopes to raise $15,000 for two organizations that are trying to fight the stigma of PTSD and lower the veteran death rate.

Killinger plans to run more than 80 miles to Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Tuesday.

He says the thought of fellow veterans struggling with PTSD helps him keep going.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

8 hours ago

Justice Kennedy’s retirement and what it could mean for the direction of the country


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

NEWS OF JUSTICE KENNEDY’S RETIREMENT: WHAT IT MEANS

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, last week, big news broke on the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he’d be retiring July 31st, 2018. Harry, as many people will review the career of Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court, he no doubt is going to have mixed reviews. Your thoughts?

DR. REEDER: Justice Kennedy was a Ronald Reagan appointee. Some people may be old enough to remember that it was quite an ordeal in that, I think, one of the most brilliant that has ever existed with an impeccable track record, Judge Bork, was nominated. He was more or less a mentor to Justice Scalia, who died recently, on this matter of what is originalism or what we also call strict interpretation based upon the Constitution as it was written in its context and apply it to today’s context.

Senators Kennedy, Biden and others undertook a campaign to destroy Judge Bork, which succeeded in removing him. The next nominee that was put forward, Justice Ginsburg, it had been uncovered his practice of smoking marijuana as a law student and later on as a law professor. He withdrew.

ALTHOUGH ELECTED A CONSERVATIVE, KENNEDY’S SUPPORT OF SEXUAL REVOLUTION LED TO DANGER IN FAMILY ISSUES AND FIRST AMENDMENT

And then came Ronald Reagan’s third nominee, which was Justice Kennedy. Because he came under Reagan and because of his past record, he was considered to be a relatively reliable conservative justice but he has, over the period, made it very clear he is no Scalia, he is no Justice Bork, he is not an originalist in that sense.

Having said that, he is almost always reliable on the First Amendment issues. However, he has been a proponent of the sexual revolution as he has not upheld the sanctity of marriage, and its historic definition, in his leadership and opinion on the Obergefell case. He has a new civil right tied to the sexual revolution in terms of the striking down of all the sodomy laws, not only the affirmation of same-sex marriage but also the removal of all historic ethic that placed sexuality within the context of marriage.

Interestingly, he, himself, in his opinions realized that he had put in danger the free practice of religion because all major religions observe the fact that sexuality belongs in marriage and marriage is one man and one woman and he can see the collision. Tom, because of the profile I’ve laid out and sketched out, he has become known as “the swing vote” — which way is he going to go in most cases?

Well, with his retirement — he’s 81 years of age — President Trump has a second opportunity to place a justice on the Supreme Court and he has already said that he will pick from that list that he announced during his candidacy.

His stated commitment to appoint Constitutionalists and the publishing of that list of 25, I think may have won him the election because most Evangelicals would have had a very difficult time voting for him otherwise. Many who had issues with President Trump from a number of vantage points, I think, went to the poll and pulled the lever almost exclusively on this Supreme Court issue. And, if I may say, politically, it seems to have borne out. Gorsuch, by all accounts, has manifested not only judicial consistency as an originalist, but also has manifested a certain amount of brilliance in the public statements that he has made in the various cases.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR MIDTERMS?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, you mention many conservative evangelicals who went to the poll in the last presidential election and voted for Trump for the Supreme Court decision alone — will that have carryover to these midterms?

DR. REEDER: There are two thoughts. One is while you are assured of having the votes to get through the nominee, go ahead and get it before the election and get it done before November. The other one is, well, no, hold this back and then use this to stoke the base of the conservatives — the evangelicals, the constitutionalists — to make sure that the president does have a majority in the Senate in order to get this nominee through.

There’s a third thought and the third thought is go ahead and get it done while you can get it done and then the fact that you could get it done, you make that the point of the next election that there is likely going to be at least one, possibly two more Supreme Court appointments with Stephen Breyer’s age at 79 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s age at 85. The fact that you’re able to get it through becomes the rallying point — you need to help us maintain that — so I think, politically, that’s what they’re working through.

Through a Christian and world and life view, I’m grateful for the turn that Justice Kennedy has made in the last three decisions and upholding First Amendment issues, particularly the free practice of religion, then I think it’s very important that the Supreme Court should be comprised of originalists — that is, those who see their job not to make law from a “living Constitution,” but to interpret the law from its context and apply it to today’s cases and that we maintain that genius of the American experiment. In fact, I want to talk about that some tomorrow as we focus our program upon the July the Fourth celebration and its ingenious dynamic of the three branches of government.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP OUR GOVERNMENT TRUE TO PURPOSE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, this is a significant decision. As we have seen with the previous justices that were put on the Supreme Court, it affects the direction, the morality and the conscience of the nation for decades to come.

DR. REEDER: Yes, it certainly does and so, as a believer, I believe that the American experiment that this would be a country governed by law not only necessitates a branch for lawmakers — that is, the legislators, the Congress — and also a branch for the execution of the law — that is, the presidency — but we desperately need competent and qualified justices who understand the role of the judiciary — not to become the executive branch, not to become the legislative branch, but to truly be the judiciary to make judgements based upon the law.

One of the great blessings for a nation is to have a justice that is “blind” in the sense that it doesn’t matter who is before the court, that they will get a fair interpretation of the law — it’s not just the rich, it’s not just the powerful, but all who stand before the law get the appropriate judgements of the law. And the opinions of the Supreme Court obviously set the precedents for the rest of the courts — the appeals court, the district court and the local courts.

What I would say, Tom, is that I, of course, am going to pray for this appointment, that it will be a good one. I’m not sure what they’ll do politically — I’ll leave that to the political pundits and the strategists — but I will pray that there will be an excellent appointee and I pray that that one, in their development after in office, will be consistent as an originalist and a strict constructionist of the Constitution and its proper application and will have wisdom from above.

PRAYERS FOR A JUST AND WISE COURT THAT PLEASES GOD

I love the prayer that used to accompany every single court. It’s interesting, Tom, recently, there was a lower court decision that went to the Supreme Court that the Supreme Court did not address concerning prayer for a commission meeting in Rowan County, North Carolina. That’ll probably come back to the Supreme Court.

However, beyond commission meetings, we almost always used to begin the session of a court with a prayer: “God, save this court.” And what the prayer meant was God, keep the court faithful and effective in bringing forth cases, process and judgements that are not only manifest with wisdom — perhaps even the wisdom of Solomon as he would sit in cases — but, beyond that, would also let justice roll down like rivers so that the citizens of this country all have the equal protection of the inalienable rights have been God-given and the courts would preserve that.

This is going to be a very important appointment and I am certainly in prayer that it would result in a justice that understands the role of a judge and will do so with wisdom and who will relish justice even in the midst of mercy. And dare I pray that the Lord would grant us a judge who would walk humbly with God — in other words, an echo of the words of the prophet: “And what does the Lord require of you, O man, but to do justice, to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

COMING UP TOMORROW: CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, as you mentioned earlier, tomorrow is Independence Day, our Fourth of July. It is our nation’s 242nd birthday. We’ll celebrate our nation’s independence on Wednesday’s edition of “Today in Perspective.”

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

