Byrne ‘exploring legislation’ ensuring NY/VA abortion bills ‘are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child’

One Alabama congressman is considering federal legislation in response to recent state bills passed in New York and Virginia that would allow abortion up to and even past the point of birth in some circumstances.

Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) released a statement saying he is “exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

“I am simply appalled by these barbaric efforts in Virginia and New York to make it legal to take the life of a baby through birth and, according to Governor Northman, after birth,” Byrne said.

He continued, “Every life is precious and worth fighting for, and it is heartbreaking to hear Democrats talking so casually about taking the life of a baby. We cannot sit back and allow this to stand. We must speak out and take action, and I am exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

This came after Byrne appeared on Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor’s daily radio show on WVNN, calling on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to explain his position on the Virginia bill, which is considered more extreme than the New York one.

Jones has since spoken to The Daily Caller, refusing to directly state whether he supports the new measures. However, Jones once again doubled down on his support of late-term abortion.

Partial transcript of Jones’ interview as follows:

JONES: This is what I think about all of this. I think people need to sit down and talk a little bit about what we can do to keep people—women—from having to make very, very difficult choices. Q: Do support partial birth abortion? JONES: I support the law as it stands right now and that’s what we’re going to stick with, and I just think that we all need to speak a little bit together and talk about how we can do to… Q: Do you think New York should have passed that bill? JONES: I don’t speak for New York. Q: Do you think Alabama should pass that bill? JONES: I don’t speak for the state legislature.

The idea that you could abort a baby during the course of delivery is sickening and barbaric. Shocked to see so many Democrats encourage this shameful act of murder. My hope is that the American people will speak out to #ResistInfanticide and embrace the gift of life. — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) February 1, 2019

