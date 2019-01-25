Ala. House Majority Leader Ledbetter: NY abortion law ‘promotes the wholesale murder of unborn children’

The New York State Legislature this week legalized abortion up until a woman’s due date in certain circumstances, a move that has been met with widespread criticism from conservative and religious figures, including prominent Alabamians like Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville).

The new New York state law, called the “Reproductive Health Act,” allows non-doctors to perform abortions and, in many cases, would allow for abortion until the moment of birth. State lawmakers celebrated its passage with cheers in the Albany, NY statehouse, while Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo even directed One World Trade Center and other landmarks to be lit in pink Tuesday in adulation.

BREAKING: New York State Senate just made HISTORY and passed the Reproductive Health Act on the anniversary of #RoevWade! pic.twitter.com/u2diMzgSQW — 📢 PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) January 22, 2019

The law’s passage came on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, with Cuomo calling it “a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values.” However, the Catholic governor was quickly and forcefully criticized by his own local bishops. Albany Bishop Rev. Edward B. Scharfenberger even asked, “Will being pro-life one day be a hate crime in the State of New York?”

The state law, and the unadulterated pride that New York Democrats showed in celebrating its passage, has drawn considerable national ire.

Ledbetter said the situation exemplifies the stark differences between the majority of people in Alabama and New York.

Ledbetter outlined his thoughts in a Facebook post, as follows:

The differences between the traditional family values that guide Alabamians and the liberal immorality that dominates in New York were on full display in the media this week. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law on Wednesday that allows abortions to take place until birth and promotes the wholesale murder of unborn children. In contrast, Alabamians passed a constitutional amendment in 2018 that declares Alabama a pro-life state and positions us to preserve unborn life the moment that Roe v. Wade is overturned. The conservative beliefs and morals that most Alabamians hold help make our state a special place to live, work, and worship. As a member of the Alabama Legislature, I will always work to preserve and protect the lives of the most innocent and defenseless among us.

Church of the Highlands Pastor Chris Hodges also made his thoughts clear in an Instagram post.

“I’m sickened by this and can’t be silent. [Governor Cuomo] is all smiles as he signs a New York State law that allows late-term, fully developed babies to be aborted and allows non-doctors to commit abortions. What have we become as a nation? Who is going to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves? We must fight for the dignity of human life. We must fight for our children. God help us. Forgive our sin and heal our land,” Hodges said.

He added, “You can speak up with me. Raise your voice to God in prayer and raise your voice in our elections and vote for candidates who protect innocent children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hodges (@pastorchrishodges) on Jan 24, 2019 at 5:04am PST

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn