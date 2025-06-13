Bullock County native joins Alabama Farmers Federation accounting team

Bullock County native Aspen Adams joined the Alabama Farmers Federation accounting team on June 9.

Adams’ upbringing on a Union Springs Angus farm offers a wealth of agricultural knowledge to the Accounting Department, said Federation Chief Financial Officer Phillip Johns.

“We are very excited to welcome Aspen to the Federation family,” Johns said. “Her skills in tax work, bookkeeping and payroll processing will be a great addition. Plus, her familiarity with the Federation will be an asset to the team.”

Adams, 22, received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Mobile.

“I love working with numbers,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to working with this department and am ready to learn from my coworkers and do my part to help serve Federation members and staff.”

Adams’ family is rooted in agriculture. Her father, Rob Adams, serves as the Bullock County Farmers Federation vice president.

“I’ve always known about this company,” she said. “Growing up showing cattle, I saw the positive impact Alfa has in local communities. I’m proud to be joining an organization that serves farmers. I know my dad is also proud to know that I am working in a good environment with a family oriented culture.”

