Yellow Hammer News

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

Radio

Menu
Yellow Hammer News

×

Sections

Politics

Business

Faith & Culture

Sports

About

About Us

Team

Events

Radio Network

Bullock County native joins Alabama Farmers Federation accounting team

Maggie Edwards

Bullock County native Aspen Adams joined the Alabama Farmers Federation accounting team on June 9.

 

Adams’ upbringing on a Union Springs Angus farm offers a wealth of agricultural knowledge to the Accounting Department, said Federation Chief Financial Officer Phillip Johns.

 

“We are very excited to welcome Aspen to the Federation family,” Johns said. “Her skills in tax work, bookkeeping and payroll processing will be a great addition. Plus, her familiarity with the Federation will be an asset to the team.”

 

Adams, 22, received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Mobile.

 

“I love working with numbers,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to working with this department and am ready to learn from my coworkers and do my part to help serve Federation members and staff.”

 

Adams’ family is rooted in agriculture. Her father, Rob Adams, serves as the Bullock County Farmers Federation vice president.

 

“I’ve always known about this company,” she said. “Growing up showing cattle, I saw the positive impact Alfa has in local communities. I’m proud to be joining an organization that serves farmers. I know my dad is also proud to know that I am working in a good environment with a family oriented culture.”

 

Courtesy of ALFA Farmers

Recent in Business

Mobile International Airport opening timeline revised to September 2026

Sherri Blevins 3 minutes ago

i3 awarded $429M Missile Defense Agency contract

Staff Report Yesterday

Related

Regions Wealth Management earns dual honors from Global Private Banker Awards

Staff Report Yesterday

Northport’s University Beach Board holds first meeting amid ongoing transparency concerns

Sherri Blevins Yesterday

Alabama delegation to build bonds at SEUS-Canada Business Forum

Jerry Underwood 2 days ago

PCI Federal acquires Street Legal Industries, expands government contracting portfolio

Staff Report 2 days ago

What will 6G technology look like and how can we best use it? Auburn University’s Shiwen Mao chimes in

Joe McAdory 2 days ago

Meet the talented Alabama woodworker behind Chisel & Wood

Anna Kathryn Stanford 2 days ago

Next Post

The media may praise Newsom for attacking Alabama while L.A. is in chaos – but his point is weak

Dale Jackson 20 hours ago