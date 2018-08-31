Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is drawing heavy criticism after Yellowhammer News reported on his interview with NPR’s “Code Switch” from last week, in which Woodfin said that becoming a sanctuary city would not be going far enough and instead declared Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

Woodfin is under fire from outraged Alabamians on social media and talk radio, and Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan made her thoughts clear on Twitter.

“[T]he Bham mayor condoning the breaking of our laws and demanding our law enforcement to do the same. Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the LAWS?” Lathan said.



In another tweet, Lathan told Yellowhammer Radio’s Ford Brown, “Apparently [Woodfin] wants to see government break our laws. That will make for an interesting city brochure.”

The city council unanimously approved a resolution designating Birmingham a sanctuary city in January 2017, however, nothing binding has ever been put in place. Last week, Woodfin made it clear that the city will go beyond the bounds of what it means to be a sanctuary city, per Alabama Today.