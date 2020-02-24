AL-01 candidate Carl pledges to ‘make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama’

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl on Monday announced the release of his fourth television ad in his Republican bid in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Entitled “Pelosi,” the ad features Carl speaking directly into the camera about his commitment to work with President Donald Trump to get the wall built on the United States’ border with Mexico, “end handouts” for illegal aliens and ensure Alabama never has a sanctuary city.

According to a release, the ad is backed by an additional six-figure buy and will run across multiple mediums throughout the district.

Ad transcript as follows:

I’m Jerry Carl. Like President Trump, I’ve got a backbone and I get results. I’ll get the wall built, end handouts for law-breaking illegals, and make sure we never have a sanctuary city in Alabama. If Nancy Pelosi wants sanctuary cities, I say let the illegals live with her in San Francisco, but not here. This isn’t crazy – it’s tough.

“Jerry Carl is a tough conservative who gets results. South Alabama needs a leader with a backbone who will stand with President Trump to build the wall and stop the flood of illegal immigrants across our borders,” Carl campaign manager Zach Weidlich commented in a statement.

“Like Jerry says in the ad, if Nancy Pelosi thinks illegal immigration and sanctuary cities are such a great idea, she can let them live with her in San Francisco,” he added.

Carl is running in a competitive GOP primary field that includes former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile.) The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) bid for the U.S. Senate.

Pringle also has used Pelosi at the center of one of his TV ads this cycle.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn