ICE locks up ‘approximately 30’ illegal immigrants in northern Alabama

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was busy this week, arresting illegal immigrants in Alabama.

WZDX in Huntsville on Thursday reported on ICE’s raids across the northern part of the state.

“ICE has arrested a total of approximately 30 persons in violation of federal immigration law across Northern Alabama this week in accordance with its ongoing daily enforcement activity,” Brian Cox, Southern Region Communications Director for ICE, said, per WZDX.

He continued, “These arrests were made by Alabama-based officers regularly assigned to the area who conduct targeted enforcement actions as part of their everyday duties.”

Officials with the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ACIJ) report the raids largely happened in the area of Drake Avenue and Patton Road in Huntsville.

Illegal immigrants who are captured go to the DeKalb County Jail and are then transferred to Louisiana.

The ACIJ, who on Facebook mentioned that the raids also affected the Decatur area, is urging people who spot ICE agents to take pictures.



Reports also indicate ICE is getting more aggressive in seeking out illegal immigrants in the state under the Trump administration.

“Typically in the past with the past administration, ICE would come with a warrant for a person who had committed a crime,” the ACIJ’s Yalitza LaFontaine explained, per WZDX.

She continued, “What we’re discovering now is it’s more open. I was just talking to a woman this morning whose husband was just getting gas.”

LaFontaine urged people to not incriminate themselves if questioned or picked up by ICE.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn