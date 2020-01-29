BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) on Wednesday officially announced the organization’s 2020 board of directors and executive committee, including a new chairman.

John B. Mazyck has been elected as chairman of the board, succeeding Mark Crosswhite in that role. Prior to being elected as chairman, Mazyck held several key leadership roles within BCA, including as chair of the organization’s political arm.

Crosswhite became chairman of BCA in 2018 at a pivotal time in the organization’s history. His leadership is credited within Alabama political circles as saving BCA and unifying the state’s business community ahead of a historic 2019.

“It has been an honor to serve as BCA’s chairman and to witness the organization’s leaders working together to support business growth throughout Alabama that will drive our 21st century economy for years to come,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I look forward to continued progress under John’s tenure as we work in unison with businesses across our state for a better Alabama.”

RELATED: Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

BCA president and CEO Katie Boyd Britt lauded Crosswhite’s exemplary leadership.

“BCA is extremely grateful for Mark Crosswhite’s leadership. Mark played a pivotal role in uniting the business community and helping build a stronger BCA,” Britt stated. “There is no doubt that Alabama is better for his dedication to the well-being and prosperity of our great state.”

Mazyck is the owner of The Frazer Lanier Company, a Montgomery-based investment banking firm. He is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School, of Vanderbilt University (BS), and of Auburn University at Montgomery (MBA). Mazyck currently serves as co-chair of Montgomery United (the transition committee for Mayor Steven Reed), as vice-chair of the Montgomery Committee of 100 and as a board member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a graduate of Leadership Alabama.

The incoming chairman has been an active member of the organization for several years, and Mazyck’s leadership could help Alabama’s record-breaking business climate continue to improve.

“John Mazyck has been a dedicated leader of the business community in the state of Alabama for years,” Britt advised. “He has already begun to leave his mark on BCA through his innovative approach and intentional outreach to other business leaders across the state.”

“We look forward to working alongside John as he leads our state’s business community into the next decade,” she added.

Mazyck released a statement humbly expressing his enthusiasm in accepting this position of trust.

“I am deeply honored to serve as BCA’s next chairman,” Mazyck said. “It is humbling to have been entrusted with this responsibility, and I do not take it lightly. I believe in Alabama, and I am excited to see what BCA can accomplish with Alabama’s business leaders aligned together for progress. I believe even greater things are on the horizon for BCA and for our great state.”

Under the organization’s governance structure, which was amended in 2018, the BCA executive committee is comprised of 11 individuals. Additionally, the organization’s general counsel, secretary, treasurer and president serve as non-voting members of the executive committee.

The members of the 2020 BCA executive committee are as follows:

Board Chairman

John Mazyck – The Frazer Lanier Company 1st Vice Chairman

Gary Smith – PowerSouth Energy Cooperative 2nd Vice Chairman

Mike Kemp – Kemp Management Solutions Executive Committee Member

Rey Almodovar – Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation Executive Committee Member

Bobby Vaughan – Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund Executive Committee Member

Kevin Savoy – Great Southern Wood Preserving Executive Committee Member

Carl Jamison – JamisonMoneyFarmer PC Executive Committee Member

Mark Drew – Protective Life Corporation Executive Committee Member

Mark Crosswhite – Alabama Power Company Executive Committee Member

John Turner – Regions Bank Executive Committee Member

Tim Vines – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama General Counsel

Jim Proctor – McWane, Inc. Secretary

Angus Cooper III – Cooper/T. Smith Corporation Treasurer

Robbie Baker – Hancock Whitney Bank President

Katie Boyd Britt – BCA

Britt concluded, “I look forward to John, Mark, and the rest of our BCA leaders making 2020 the best year yet. The time and resources that they volunteer and invest to help build a better Alabama for all her people is something that we should all applaud.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn