Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45 2 hours ago / News
BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman 3 hours ago / News
Ivey in sling after fall — ‘This won’t slow me down a bit!’ 3 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions to Alabama lawmakers: Consider AG Steve Marshall’s thoughts on medicinal marijuana in your decision-making 3 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90 4 hours ago / News
Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’ 4 hours ago / News
Alabama community colleges launch effort to support 2020 Census 6 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr: Surging demand for wireless data requires small cell legislation 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: ‘Gun control in Alabama means you use both hands’ 7 hours ago / News
Rural Alabama is getting much-needed attention from economic developers 7 hours ago / News
Club for Growth PAC to air anti-Byrne ad for two weeks in lead-up to March 3 U.S. Senate GOP primary 8 hours ago / News
Your message — DELIVERED 9 hours ago / Sponsored
HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, EAMC team up to launch pilot program to improve employee health 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones will pay a price if he votes to remove Trump, Democrats resist calling the Bidens, Sessions worries about Trump’s safety and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: Walking the walk in the fight for life 14 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama softball preseason No. 1 in USA Softball Top 25, ranked No. 2 on NFCA and Softball America lists; Auburn rated No. 23 by NFCA, Softball America 1 day ago / News
‘Scary’: Jeff Sessions fears Trump in danger of physical harm from Deep State 1 day ago / News
Poll: Doug Jones reelection chances take hit if he votes to remove Trump 1 day ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah wins national Golden Gavel Award 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: Abuse of power ‘should be’ impeachable 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Ivey in sling after fall — ‘This won’t slow me down a bit!’

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday afternoon released a statement announcing one of her arms is in a sling.

“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective,” the governor explained. “Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit!”

“I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!” Ivey concluded.

This comes after Ivey earlier this month announced that her doctor considers her “cured” of early stage lung cancer.

Missy, the current “first dog” of the state, is not to be confused with Bear, Ivey’s dog who passed away last year. Bear is well known for appearing in one of her 2018 campaign ads.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45

MONTGOMERY — Speaking during the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s inaugural Rural Development Conference on Wednesday, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper addressed State Rep. Brett Easterbrook’s (R-Fruitdale) recent comments about his rural southwest Alabama district being “overlooked” since 1983 when it comes to highway investments.

Cooper’s comments came after one of the economic development professionals in the audience brought up the subject of U.S. Highway 45.

Easterbrook had cited that highway as “the deadliest highway in the state,” as well as an economic development disadvantage since it is not four-laned through his district.

Cooper on Wednesday said, “Representative Easterbrook skewers me at every opportunity over Highway 45. But he’s just one of a number around the state of Alabama who skewer me over that type of problem.”

442
Keep reading 442 WORDS

“That problem is an overcrowded, two-lane road,” he outlined. “And when people drive on overcrowded roads, they take chances they shouldn’t take, and they make mistakes. But what we have in that category is I’ve got 32 of those roads with over 15,000 vehicles a day on them. The parts of that road in Representative Easterbrook’s district have less than 10,000 vehicles a day on them.”

“I have 100 that have between 10,000-15,000 [vehicles a day on them],” Cooper continued. “I’m only able to address about one of those per year statewide. And so I don’t belittle the problem, I don’t pretend the problem doesn’t exist, I acknowledge the problem and I admit it. But other people have problems that are just as bad, in some cases worse, that I can’t address.”

He then named another example.

“Representative Whitt up in Huntsville skewers me every week on Alabama [Highway] 53,” Cooper added. “Now, I’m an accountant — I’m a recovering accountant. So I love numbers. And I love analysis. And I believe that to the extent that a problem can be addressed in a rational way, it should be. So, the way that in my time I have come to address these two lane roads is to analyze them with key statistics…”

He advised that he keeps a running notebook in his office of these two lane roads which is updated every year. The notebook contains every county each of those roads passes through as well as the highest traffic count in each county on said roads.

“So, I try to address them in two ways: I analyze the traffic count, and I analyze what it would cost per vehicle mile traveling on that road to fix the problem,” Cooper explained.

Cooper said that he ranks each of those statistics 1-32 for each road, then taking the average of the two for each road and ranking the averages.

“In two cases, communities have come up with money — or are coming up with the money — to pay half the cost,” he noted. “That lowers the cost per traveler mile to the point where it has moved those two roads to the top of that list. One of those roads is Highway 157 in Cullman County, and one of them is Highway 261 from Helena to Hoover. Three cities have come together on that one. So that’s the way I try to address those roads.”

“You and Representative Easterbrook are absolutely correct that Highway 45 is a problem,” Cooper told the audience member in conclusion. “And I’m sorry that I can’t fix it.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) on Wednesday officially announced the organization’s 2020 board of directors and executive committee, including a new chairman.

John B. Mazyck has been elected as chairman of the board, succeeding Mark Crosswhite in that role. Prior to being elected as chairman, Mazyck held several key leadership roles within BCA, including as chair of the organization’s political arm.

Crosswhite became chairman of BCA in 2018 at a pivotal time in the organization’s history. His leadership is credited within Alabama political circles as saving BCA and unifying the state’s business community ahead of a historic 2019.

“It has been an honor to serve as BCA’s chairman and to witness the organization’s leaders working together to support business growth throughout Alabama that will drive our 21st century economy for years to come,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I look forward to continued progress under John’s tenure as we work in unison with businesses across our state for a better Alabama.”

519
Keep reading 519 WORDS

RELATED: Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

BCA president and CEO Katie Boyd Britt lauded Crosswhite’s exemplary leadership.

“BCA is extremely grateful for Mark Crosswhite’s leadership. Mark played a pivotal role in uniting the business community and helping build a stronger BCA,” Britt stated. “There is no doubt that Alabama is better for his dedication to the well-being and prosperity of our great state.”

Mazyck is the owner of The Frazer Lanier Company, a Montgomery-based investment banking firm. He is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School, of Vanderbilt University (BS), and of Auburn University at Montgomery (MBA). Mazyck currently serves as co-chair of Montgomery United (the transition committee for Mayor Steven Reed), as vice-chair of the Montgomery Committee of 100 and as a board member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a graduate of Leadership Alabama.

The incoming chairman has been an active member of the organization for several years, and Mazyck’s leadership could help Alabama’s record-breaking business climate continue to improve.

“John Mazyck has been a dedicated leader of the business community in the state of Alabama for years,” Britt advised. “He has already begun to leave his mark on BCA through his innovative approach and intentional outreach to other business leaders across the state.”

“We look forward to working alongside John as he leads our state’s business community into the next decade,” she added.

Mazyck released a statement humbly expressing his enthusiasm in accepting this position of trust.

“I am deeply honored to serve as BCA’s next chairman,” Mazyck said. “It is humbling to have been entrusted with this responsibility, and I do not take it lightly. I believe in Alabama, and I am excited to see what BCA can accomplish with Alabama’s business leaders aligned together for progress. I believe even greater things are on the horizon for BCA and for our great state.”

Under the organization’s governance structure, which was amended in 2018, the BCA executive committee is comprised of 11 individuals. Additionally, the organization’s general counsel, secretary, treasurer and president serve as non-voting members of the executive committee.

The members of the 2020 BCA executive committee are as follows:

Board Chairman
John Mazyck – The Frazer Lanier Company

1st Vice Chairman
Gary Smith – PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

2nd Vice Chairman
Mike Kemp – Kemp Management Solutions

Executive Committee Member
Rey Almodovar – Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

Executive Committee Member
Bobby Vaughan – Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund

Executive Committee Member
Kevin Savoy – Great Southern Wood Preserving

Executive Committee Member
Carl Jamison – JamisonMoneyFarmer PC

Executive Committee Member
Mark Drew – Protective Life Corporation

Executive Committee Member
Mark Crosswhite – Alabama Power Company

Executive Committee Member
John Turner – Regions Bank

Executive Committee Member
Tim Vines – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

General Counsel
Jim Proctor – McWane, Inc.

Secretary
Angus Cooper III – Cooper/T. Smith Corporation

Treasurer
Robbie Baker – Hancock Whitney Bank

President
Katie Boyd Britt – BCA

Britt concluded, “I look forward to John, Mark, and the rest of our BCA leaders making 2020 the best year yet. The time and resources that they volunteer and invest to help build a better Alabama for all her people is something that we should all applaud.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Jeff Sessions to Alabama lawmakers: Consider AG Steve Marshall’s thoughts on medicinal marijuana in your decision-making

BIRMINGHAM — Former U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions has a long record of being skeptical of marijuana legalization at any level, both as a federal law enforcement official in the Department of Justice and as a lawmaker in the U.S. Senate.

During an on-location interview given to Huntsville radio’s WVNN that aired on Tuesday, Sessions, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, addressed efforts underway in the Alabama legislature to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Sessions discussed the merits of medical marijuana but said there were questions about its effectiveness that have yet to be addressed to his satisfaction.

303
Keep reading 303 WORDS

“Marijuana can be configured as a drug,” he said. “But as one doctor said, smoke joints – how much is that? This medical marijuana, we just get to smoke a bunch of joints? You don’t know the percentage of the toxic medicine you’re supposedly getting. What does it do?”

“While it could be helpful under certain circumstances, and I’m sure that may be so – the question I would ask is, is there another drug better than marijuana or not, number one,” Sessions continued. “Number two, it has some dangerous side effects that are not being discussed sufficiently.”

The former U.S.Aattorney General also warned what message the passage of marijuana legislation would send, which might encourage more marijuana use, particularly among younger Americans.

“In all of these discussions, we should not communicate to any Americans, particularly young Americans, that there’s no danger here. There absolutely is, and sometimes that’s getting lost. The question, should you make it illegal? Well, people can debate that. But I don’t think you can make a case that America is better if the number of people using marijuana doubles. I don’t think that’s going to make us better as a nation. So we have just got to be careful about it.”

According to Sessions, lawmakers should heed the warning of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who cautions the legislature about passing a law that would be in conflict with current federal law.

“I think Steve Marshall is an honest guy,” he added. “He has studied the issue. People should consider his thoughts on it as they make their decision on what Alabama should do.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
4 hours ago

Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90

John H. Dorrill, Jr., the former executive director of the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), died Tuesday night at his home in Montgomery. He was 90 years old.

ALFA, where he spent much of his life working, announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

As executive director of the federation, Dorrill was an influential figure in Alabama politics for many years. He helped form the federation’s political action committee, with FarmPAC now being one of Alabama’s most powerful political forces.

“The Alabama Farmers Federation joins Mr. Dorrill’s family in mourning the loss of this legendary leader who throughout his life never lost his agricultural roots,” ALFA president Jimmy Parnell said in a statement.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

Dorrill was a native of Pike County, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return to Alabama, he earned a degree in agricultural economics from what is now Auburn University.

Beginning at ALFA in 1955 as an area organization director, Dorrill quickly rose through the ranks and soon became an assistant to then-president J.D. Hays.

Dorrill later became executive director of the federation, the organization’s highest staff position, serving under president Goodwyn Myrick.

A release from ALFA credited him with working on “sales tax exemptions on agricultural items, current use tax legislation and the lid bill.”

The federation also lauded him for helping establish “important farm programs such as the Boll Weevil Eradication Program, Dairy Marketing Association and the Alabama Milk Control Board.”

“I’m not sure we’ll ever know the full impact he had on Alabama agriculture, but there is no doubt farming in Alabama would not be what it is today without the work and dedication of John Dorrill,” added Parnell.

Dorrill is survived by his wife, Carol Anderson Dorrill, and their children John H. Dorrill III (Sonjua), Lee A. Dorrill (Lynn); his daughter, Rachel Dorrill Batrez; and six grandchildren, Haylee, Chloe, Cameron, Collin, Clay and Anna Claire.

The family requests memorials be made to the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association Scholarship Fund — ATFA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial legal team defending the president in political terms.

In Jones’ latest daily video tweeted out Wednesday sharing his thoughts on the trial, Alabama’s junior senator reiterated his process complaints against Republicans, including the president’s team and the Senate GOP.

“So yesterday, the president wrapped up his defense,” Jones lamented. “And he wrapped it up not in a factual setting, although there was some constitutional arguments that were made that just kind of reiterated what had been said the day before. It was really more like a political rally for me. I thought that most of what was being argued was really more politics, speaking to the political base and not to the 100 senators that were out there supposedly trying to sift through the facts to do impartial justice.”

270
Keep reading 270 WORDS

“I just don’t, didn’t really appreciate that,” he continued. “I felt like we were being talked down to to some extent.”

Jones then called it “ironic” that the president wants to get the impeachment trial over with now; the senator also seemed to take issue with Trump’s complaint that Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election as well as influence the upcoming presidential election.

He subsequently added, “It’s ironic that the president’s team wants to end this now without having the full benefit of what happened and why. They want to keep that from the American public apparently. So sometimes you have to draw an inference that that’s not good.”

Trump is charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with abuse of power on the first impeachment article against him, as well as a second charge of obstruction of Congress.

Jones claimed, “The president’s tweets attacking John Bolton and attacking other witnesses really don’t help his case on obstruction of Congress and really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress by intimidating witnesses. And that’s unfortunate. He doesn’t need to do that in order to get this case to a final conclusion.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less