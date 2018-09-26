Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Another edition of the Alexander Shunnarah law firm’s ‘Shark of The Week’ with Rosemary Alexander

Rosemary Alexander joined “The Ford Faction” for this week’s Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week” to discuss her time with the law firm and what it means to her.

She talked about her path to the firm, the pranks she plays around the office and her son who is also named Ford.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

3 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on third Kavanaugh accuser, Bill Cosby and more…

“The Ford Faction” host Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 26.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Brett Kavanaugh has another accuser
– Bill Cosby sentenced to three-10 years
– Alexander Titus
– College president praised and then apologizing for funneling beer
– Spirit week at a Louisiana middle school

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

3 hours ago

Alabama Ten Commandments amendment meant for Supreme Court showdown, praying for Kavanaugh’s confirmation

As reported by the New York Times, many Christian conservatives in Alabama are taking the confirmation battle of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to heart.

The reason?

Alabamians will vote on “Amendment One” on the November 6 General Election ballot and are hoping to have Kavanaugh’s support if/when the amendment passes and faces legal challenges all the way up to the Supreme Court.

According to the objective Fair Ballot Commission, the amendment does two things. “First, it provides that a person is free to worship God as he or she chooses, and that a person’s religious beliefs will have no effect on his or her civil or political rights. Second, it makes clear that the Ten Commandments may be displayed on public property so long as the display meets constitutional requirements, such as being displayed along with historical or educational items. Amendment 1 also provides that no public funds may be used to defend this amendment in court.”

The amendment’s core supporters hope the amendment passes not just on its merits but because of the seemingly-automatic response from the left – a legal challenge that ends up in federal court proceedings. According to The New York Times, which covered a pro-Amendment One rally in McIntosh, AL, on Saturday night, “those campaigning for it now say their goal is to get a case before Supreme Court, where they hope — if a Justice Kavanaugh is on the bench — a conservative majority will rule in favor of such displays.”

“It is the kind of legal fight that social conservatives had been looking forward to having, in front of a Supreme Court realigned by President Trump,” The New York Times noted.

This echoes recent comments made by Associate Justice Tom Parker, a longtime Roy Moore ally and the current Republican nominee to be the state’s next chief justice.

“I campaigned for President Trump across this state on the issue of judicial appointments, we need conservative judges,” Parker told CBS 42.

Parker’s position should come as no surprise, given that the push to pass Amendment One is led by another staunch Moore confidant, Dean Young.

“The liberals, the left, they’re scared to death because Trump is doing what he said he’d do, which is to make the Supreme Court go by the Constitution,” Young, a Christian activist and former chief strategist to Moore, said.

As Young spoke to the crowd in McIntosh, a small town in Washington County, with a seven-foot-high banner of the Ten Commandments standing tall behind him, he said he would like nothing more than for the amendment to be on an upcoming Supreme Court docket.

“They’ll make the decision that we are going to acknowledge God,” Young opined.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Nielsen: Alabama is home to the most dedicated college football fans

According to data released by Nielsen, Alabama is home to the top television market for college football, as well as another that ranks in the top-three.

The rankings were based on which respective areas have the highest percentages of college football watchers and showed the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa-Anniston market as best in the nation. The Mobile-Pensacola market came in at number three, barely edged out by Columbus, OH, for second place.

“Whether supporting the Alabama Crimson Tide or Auburn Tigers, residents of the greater Birmingham area earn bragging rights for the largest percentage of college football fans at a whopping 63% of the general adult population,” Nielsen wrote.

Alabama’s largest TV market was followed by Columbus at 54.3 percent and Mobile-Pensacola at 53.9 percent.

“In a nation of more than 325 million, where in the country will you find the most dedicated college football fans? Alabama is home to two of the top [three] local markets based on interest in college football,” Nielsen summarized.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Let’s stop pretending Michael Avenatti is a serious person or that this is a serious set of allegations

There is no way the majority of people screaming about Brett Kavanaugh being a sexual assaulter truly believe what they are saying. If they did, they would not be grasping at absurd straws.

They wouldn’t be pretending the lack of a date, time and place proves the allegation to be true.

See below:

They wouldn’t be pretending the lack of corroborating witnesses prove the allegation to be true.

See below:

This is about delaying this confirmation process until the midterm election and that’s all this is about.

If this wasn’t true, we would have had the original accusation months ago. The delay shows the game.

The bearded fat lady of the Kavanaugh confirmation circus has just sung.

Future possible Democrat candidate for president and Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti has the most absurd accusation yet: Gang rape.

OK, look, occasionally we have to be able to call out completely ridiculous accusations.

In order for this to be true, here are the things we have to believe:

1. The accuser partied with Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge on multiple occasions.

2. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge disrespecting women, verbally and physically, on multiple occasions.

3. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge spiking the punch, rendering women incapacitated on multiple occasions.

4. The accuser saw Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge, and others lined up outside a room waiting for their turn at the “gang” or “train” rape on multiple occasions.

5. The accuser continued to go to these parties.

6. The accuser went to one of these parties and was gang-raped, but not by Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.

This is idiotic, evidence-free and undoubtedly a fake accusation.

Are we to believe that it is believable that this woman repeatedly saw Kavanaugh and Judge holding parties where they drugged women and lined them up for gang rape, didn’t report it and then got raped?

By who? Not Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, that’s all we know.

Any media outlet that even entertains this stuff has completely given up any semblance of credibility, but the Democratic Party deserves everything this guy and anyone who associates with him gets.

Make no mistake, these ridiculous accusations will be brought up by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during tomorrow’s hearing, further proving there is absolutely no chance anyone truly believes any of this.

This is a disgusting farce.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

5 hours ago

Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama calls out Walt Maddox’s opposition to pro-life Amendment Two as ‘disingenuous at best’

After Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox last week said that he will vote against the pro-life “Amendment Two” on the November 6 General Election ballot, the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama (APLA) on Wednesday called out Maddox’s given reasoning as “disingenuous at best.”

The Tuscaloosa mayor’s remarks opposing the amendment came in an interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” with the Democrat saying, “I can’t vote in favor of that because, again, it is not going to provide that exemption, if I understand it correctly, that we need,” referring to exceptions (exemptions) he supports in the cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother.

APLA, which is a bipartisan alliance, rebutted Maddox’s stated reasoning and questioned his status as a “pro-life Democrat.”

“Walt Maddox’s reasons for opposing the Pro-Life Amendment appear disingenuous at best,” APLA Executive Director Cole Wagner said in a statement. “A reading of the amendment clearly shows that it simply declares Alabama’s public policy to be one that recognizes and supports the importance of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

To be clear, Maddox claims that the amendment would get rid of currently legal abortion exceptions in specific cases. However, Wagner pointed out that the objective Fair Ballot Commission confirmed, “The proposed amendment does not identify any specific actions or activities as unlawful. It expresses a public policy that supports broad protections for the rights of unborn children as long as the protections are lawful.”

Allen Mendenhall, the executive director of the Blackstone & Burke Center for Law & Liberty at Faulkner University and an attorney serving voluntarily as APLA’s legal advisor, said, “[T]he fact that the proposed amendment merely declares a policy as the will of the people, leaving the specific prohibitions or liberties to the legislature, ensures its constitutionality.”

With this clarification in hand, Wagner added that the APLA “will reach out to Maddox, correct his misunderstanding and seek his public support for Amendment Two since he claims to be a ‘pro-life Democrat.'”

The APLA is officially registered with the secretary of state and is coordinating a referendum campaign on behalf of the amendment. Partnering organizations and public officials supporting these efforts include: Alabama Citizens’ Action Program (ALCAP), Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Alabama Pro-Life Education Fund, Choose Life, Inc., Cameron’s Choice, Eagle Forum, Southeast Law Institute, evangelist Scott Dawson, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), state Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R-Guntersville).

On the other side, opposing Amendment Two, are Planned Parenthood’s state PAC and Maddox.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

