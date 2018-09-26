Nielsen: Alabama is home to the most dedicated college football fans

According to data released by Nielsen, Alabama is home to the top television market for college football, as well as another that ranks in the top-three.

The rankings were based on which respective areas have the highest percentages of college football watchers and showed the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa-Anniston market as best in the nation. The Mobile-Pensacola market came in at number three, barely edged out by Columbus, OH, for second place.

“Whether supporting the Alabama Crimson Tide or Auburn Tigers, residents of the greater Birmingham area earn bragging rights for the largest percentage of college football fans at a whopping 63% of the general adult population,” Nielsen wrote.

Alabama’s largest TV market was followed by Columbus at 54.3 percent and Mobile-Pensacola at 53.9 percent.

“In a nation of more than 325 million, where in the country will you find the most dedicated college football fans? Alabama is home to two of the top [three] local markets based on interest in college football,” Nielsen summarized.

Top 10 college football markets based on percentage of population who follow sport (📷 by Nielsen) pic.twitter.com/3N6EOlPsdF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2018

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn