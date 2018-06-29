Subscription Preferences:

Justice Kennedy’s retirement could mean death for Alabama death row prisoner 31 mins ago / News
Why Gov. Ivey is wrong about the Supreme Court’s online sales tax ruling 53 mins ago / Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” bites again! Travis McKay shares his best memories with the firm 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Senator Doug Jones appears to be completely off the SCOTUS battlefield 3 hours ago / Analysis
Prisoner being extradited to Alabama assaults TN officer and escapes 4 hours ago / News
Promoting dignity of work to poor: How a South American family influenced my view 4 hours ago / Opinion
Book Review: Crespino’s ‘Atticus Finch’ bio offers a great look at early-20th century small-town Alabama 4 hours ago / Analysis
GE expanding Alabama appliance plant 5 hours ago / News
Sen. Richard Shelby on appropriations process: ‘We’re trying to make this more adult behavior’ 6 hours ago / News
Sen. Doug Jones: Democrats don’t have to ‘get down in the gutter’ to fight back 6 hours ago / News
Modest Proposal: A lottery in Alabama will finally make the poor pay their ‘fair share’ 7 hours ago / Opinion
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Storms cause 1 death in Alabama 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Media fails to get the story right… again — Sen. Jones is silent on SCOTUS — more Alabama Republicans say ‘no’ to illegals — and more 9 hours ago / Analysis
Unipres announces $40 million expansion, to create 70 jobs in Alabama 10 hours ago / News
Strong storms leave thousands without power in Alabama 11 hours ago / News
Alabama columnist goes on a teeth-gritted rager 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama already has ‘Right To Try’ medicine law, but here’s why federal law is important 1 day ago / Opinion
What will Sen. Doug Jones do on Trump’s Supreme Court pick and does it really matter? 1 day ago / Analysis
Justice Kennedy’s retirement could mean death for Alabama death row prisoner

Experts this week have debated the impact of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement. For one Alabama death row inmate, however, it literally could mean the difference between life and death.

Kennedy, who announced that he will step down at the end of July, was not an automatic vote for death row inmates over the years. But his vote nearly always was necessary for rulings that narrowed the scope or application of capital punishment.

That could be bad news for Vernon Madison, whose case has been set for the high court term that begins in October. By then, a new justice selected by President Donald Trump is likely to be in Kennedy’s seat, and experts believe the odds are high that the replacement will be a more reliable capital punishment defender.

“Justice Kennedy’s retirement was not good news for death row prisoners in general,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Madison is one of Alabama’s longest-serving death row inmates. A Mobile County jury convicted him of murder in the shooting death of Officer Julius Schulte, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. Madison was on parole at the time.

His case has taken a long and winding road through the courts over the decades. State appellate courts twice overturned convictions. In 1994 — in Madison’s third trial — a jury again found him guilty, and a judge sentenced him to death.

Madison challenged the conviction in federal court, arguing that state prosecutors improperly had excluded blacks from the jury. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the execution on hold and instructed U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in Mobile to examine the allegation. The judge ruled in 2013 that the prosecutors had legitimate, non-race reasons for striking the potential jurors.

The Supreme Court last year rejected Madison’s appeal, putting him closer to execution. But now his lawyers have raised a novel challenge. They argue that Madison suffers from dementia and cannot remember the crime. Executing him now, the lawyers maintain, would amount to a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Dunham, of the Death Penalty Information Center, said Madison likely would fail if he brought the case as a habeas action — a direct appeal to the federal courts — like the one the court rejected last year.

But the latest challenge comes as an appeal from a state court decision, which carries a different standard for the Supreme Court to consider.

“Madison’s case has unique facts,” Dunham said. “So I don’t think we’ll be able to tell what the impact (of Kennedy’s retirement) is going to be.”

Dunham said Kennedy’s impact on the death penalty has been large, however.

“Historically, the Eighth Amendment meant what Justice Kennedy thought it meant,” he said. “He was the swing vote in so many cases.”

Kennedy wrote the majority opinion, or played a significant role, in several landmark death penalty cases that constrained its use. Among them:

Atkins v. Virginia. Kennedy joined the 6-3 majority in 2002 decision banning the death penalty for mentally retarded defendants.

Roper v. Simmons. Kennedy, joined by the court’s four liberals, wrote the majority opinion in a 2005 case holding that it was unconstitutional to execute people who committed capital offenses before they were 18 years old. It overturned a 16-year-old precedent and struck down laws in 25 states.

Kennedy v. Louisiana. Kennedy led a 5-4 majority in 2008 that that ruled the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes other than murder. Patrick O’Neal Kennedy — no relation to the justice — had been sentenced to death for rape of a child.

Hall v. Florida. Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in a 5-4 case in 2014 in which he again teamed up with the court’s four liberals. The majority declared that the IQ score Florida used to determine whether defendants were too mentally retarded to be executed was too rigid. The court required states to take a less mechanical approach to determining eligibility for capital punishment.

“Florida’s law contravenes our nation’s commitment to dignity and its duty to teach human decency as the mark of a civilized world,” he wrote.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Why Gov. Ivey is wrong about the Supreme Court’s online sales tax ruling

There have long been debates about what constitutes conservative economic policy – debates that continue more furiously in the days of Trump’s tariffs – but arguments almost always prioritize the best possible result for consumers.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s position on the Supreme Court’s ruling in South Dakota vs. Wayfair does not do that. It does not promote the interest of consumers, nor the support of most businesses as it pretends, but the interest of government.

Here is Ivey’s statement:

“Technology and the advent of e-commerce has drastically changed the retail landscape and the states’ ability to collect sales taxes. The Supreme Court’s ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales and will facilitate collections in our global, technology-driven economy. The change effected by the Court’s decision will promote parity between our state’s brick and mortar businesses and competing out-of-state sellers.”

Before addressing her “parity” claim, it’s important to note that she, in shadowed words, clearly demonstrates her support for Wayfair for government’s sake.

“Will facilitate collections” simply means “will earn Montgomery more money.”

She’s not alone on this. Nebraska’s governor has found the ruling useful, as has Indiana’s.

Governors and their legislatures may find more revenue to be helpful, but in order to get more revenue, consumers have to pay more. That’s bad for consumers, and what’s bad for consumers is bad.

As for parity among businesses, the Washington Examiner editorial board makes a compelling case that Wayfair will destroy entrepreneurship by placing extreme tax compliance burdens on internet startups and other non-Amazon businesses with an online presence.

Sure, Wayfair may help Rooms To Go and businesses of the like experience fairness, but it will hurt many, many more.

Ultimately, Gov. Ivey operates upon a flawed parity standard.

Melvyn Krauss, emeritus professor of economics at New York University, wrote a strong rebuttal to trade protectionists in his 1997 book How Nations Grow Rich, focusing specifically on their misunderstanding of equity. That rebuttal resonates on this issue as well, simply replace ‘trade’ with ‘commerce:’

“Free trade is fair trade to those whom it counts the most to be fair – the domestic consumer… A consumer-based standard is the only relevant equity standard in our free-enterprise economy. In a free market economy, the consumer is king, not the producer or the government.”

Wayfair and its supporters treat government, and try to treat brick-and-mortars, as king, rather than consumers.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances

If you made a summer bucket list for your family, it might have (should have!) included a live stage performance. Below, we have listed some summer theater performances to consider seeing with your family!

Peter Pan

This performance features one of our very own BMB contributors, Ericka!

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook! This terrific production will feature sword fights, fairy dust, and high-flying aerial stunts provided by ZFX. (Directed by Cody Carlton.)

From Ericka: This performance is in Gadsden, but it’s definitely worth the drive! CharACTers Theatrics puts on incredible productions with a truly talented cast full of local students, teachers, business professionals – and yes, even moms! You can read about my first experience with CharACTers here. In this show, I’ll be playing the role of Mrs. Darling – then transforming from 1900’s London socialite to dancing Indian – and back again! I hope you’ll bring your children to experience this magical show! Be sure to stick around in the lobby after the curtain closes for a chance to meet the characters, too!

Dates, Times, and Location (only a few left!):
June 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.
July 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center — Gadsden, AL

Tickets are available online at www.wallacehall.org, by phone by calling 256-543-ARTS, or at the box office one hour before show time.

Beauty and the Beast

Tabitha highly recommends this performance! In her words:

What can I say about Red Mountain Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast? Well, the first thing I can say is go see it! I’m going to try not to let my bias show because Beauty and the Beast has been my most favorite thing ever since I got a VCR, the Beauty and the Beast VHS and a Beauty and the Beast sleeping bag for Christmas when I was eight years old.

Objectively, and bias aside, I could not have been more pleased with this production. I paid far more to see a Broadway musical at the BJCC when it came through town on tour and I was equally as entertained at this production of Beauty and the Beast and my seats were far better. (There are no bad seats in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at ASFA!) The show contains all your favorite scenes, songs and lines from the Disney animated film — from the first “Bonjour!” to the last petal falling. There’s a wonderful number called “Human Again” that didn’t make the movie cut but is in the Broadway show. And, ladies and gentlemen, “Be Our Guest” does not disappoint!

I laughed, I cried, I would totally go see it again. The last petal falls and the show is gone on July 1st — so don’t miss it!

Find details here.

Belle meets in the lobby from 12:30 until 1:30 before the 2:00 p.m. matinee showings.

Annie

The classic musical Annie is going to run at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery from July 4 – August 5. This is an unforgettable venue at which to see a performance; this family-friendly musical will make for such a fun and memorable excursion this summer!

Jack and the Beanstalk & The Three Musketeers

The Birmingham Children’s Theater (BCT) has been a mainstay in the Magic City for over 70 years. Introduce your children to local theater this summer with BCT’s two sensational summer shows: Jack and the Beanstalk and The Three Musketeers.

The classic fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk comes to life from July 10 – 28 at 10:00 a.m. each day downtown at the BCT mainstage, and is recommended for children ages 2-8. Use coupon code “juliejack” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

The Three Musketeers, based on Alexandre Dumas’ swashbuckling narrative, is sure to engage your tweens and big kids. If you like Pirates of the Caribbean, you will love BCT’s rendition of The Three Musketeers. For the first time, BCT is renting out and renovating a storefront in Brookwood Village Mall for this production. You can’t beat the easy parking and built-in food court for snacks after the show! The show runs July 12 – 29. Use coupon code “julie3M” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Once Upon a Mattress

Here’s another chance to get out of town for a day (or night!) Theatre Tuscaloosa is producing this show July 13 – 22, which is based upon the classic story, “The Princess and the Pea”. It’s sure to be a fun night for the entire family!

Seussical & Mary Poppins

Red Mountain Theatre Company has an awesome program called Discovery Theatre Shows, which provides an opportunity for young theatre enthusiasts to participate in productions. Check out these performances that are put on “by kids, for kids”.

Seussical runs July 13 – 15.

Mary Poppins runs July 27 – 29.

Will your family plan to attend one of these summer performances?

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)

Alabama Senator Doug Jones appears to be completely off the SCOTUS battlefield

President Donald Trump is apparently moving at break-neck pace to select his next Supreme Court Justice before the midterm elections. Reports indicate that the choice could be made in less than two weeks. While Trump is often bashed as an impulsive leader who makes decisions single-handedly, that doesn’t appear to be the case here, a group of Democrat legislators met with the President:

The Washington Post reports that “Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp also met with Trump on Thursday to talk about the Supreme Court, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Why this matters:

You will notice Alabama Senator Doug Jones is NOT in that meeting. Trump also met with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, who many believe could hold up a nominee because of pro-choice concerns. If the president is meeting with pro-choice Republicans and red state Democrats, why would Jones be left out unless he is already a “No”? This probably means that any Trump nominee is an absolute non-starter for Alabama’s junior Senator.

Prisoner being extradited to Alabama assaults TN officer and escapes

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who they say has escaped from the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s custody.

Franklin police and the highway patrol tell news outlets in tweets and statements that 31-year-old Joseph Perkins was being walked into the Williamson County jail early Friday when he assaulted a trooper outside and ran away.

Perkins had slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to in front of him. The trooper was not injured.

Authorities say Perkins had an extradition warrant from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama for a probation violation and that the original charge was burglary.

He is charged now with felony evading, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, theft over $10,000 and fugitive from justice.

Additional charges are pending.

Authorities say Perkins’ shoes had been found in a nearby rock quarry.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

