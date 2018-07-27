Subscription Preferences:

Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community

The Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week” Ronnie Rice joined Yellowhammer’s The Ford Faction to talk about what’s new at the law firm. Ronnie discusses his opportunity to speak with the University of Alabama football team and what that meant to him to get that message across.  In the interview, Ronnie even gave hints about Alex joining the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

In another great segment, Ronnie delivers a fantastic interview in Today’s Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week.”

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher or listen live each weekday from 12pm to 3pm on Birmingham and Huntsville’s 101.1 FM.

LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses why the national media can’t seem to understand Trump supporters

If you live in Alabama, understanding the mindset of a Trump supporter is not difficult.  Odds are, you are one.  But the national media just can’t seem to grasp the idea that educated, talented and even intelligent folks continue to choose to support the President.

Wednesday, on Birmingham’s Superstation 101 WYDE’s “The Line,” Breitbart.tv editor and Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor joined hosts Jessica Borklund and Andrew McLain to chat about a recent article in the Washington Post featuring  the good people of Luverne, Alabama.

In response to the piece, Poor writes, “The media assume that when people vote for a president, they’re looking for a Christ-like spiritual leader. They’re not. They’re looking for someone to defend their right to practice their religion without interference from government.”

Listen to the conversation here:

Alabama congressman in middle of power struggle over who will be next Speaker of the House

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) is poised to become head of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, but first he may have to overcome a plan by Texas state legislators to intervene.

If custom is followed, Aderholt will become chairman based on his seniority.

According to custom of seniority, the majority party committee member with the most years of service on the committee serves as chairman, who is now Aderholt.

However, Republican members of Texas’s legislative delegation are working to get one of their own in as the head of the committee.

That’s according to a recent report by Politico, laying out a plan being considered by the Texas House GOP.

The plan proposes that the delegation support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) – the current House Majority Leader – for House speaker in exchange for McCarthy’s support for Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Aderholt has been serving on the House Appropriations Committee since he was first elected in 1997.  Granger joined the committee during the next Congress.

“The whole delegation is unanimous behind [Granger], and we’re all using every opportunity, every chance we get to promote her for chair,” Rep. John Culberson (R-TX), who also serves on the committee, told Politico.

The chairmanship opened up after current Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced he would not seek reelection.

The Alabama Democrat victimization game is strong, but it doesn’t get them votes

When you are losing a political race, you need a hook, and it looks like Alabama Democrats are looking to make themselves the victim in 2018.

There are many different angles the Democrats are taking:

The Russians are coming.

The Governor won’t debate!

“Mo [Brooks] claims he has enough money to win without having to earn the people’s support

Why this matters:

None of this moves the needle. These three are all going to get crushed in November unless they can connect to the people in this state. Why they focus on this frivolous stuff is puzzling.

They need to be focusing on the issues where they can connect with the average Alabamians, but instead they are complaining about things that will not get them one vote. The media loves talking about debates and Russians, but it does not appear the people care all that much.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

How conservative principles benefit the environment: a lesson from Alabama’s red snapper

Many coastal and red snapper loving Alabamians may find themselves disappointed by recent events.

On July 16th, the State of Alabama announced that recreational red snapper fishing season would be cut six weeks short. A result of unexpectedly high catch levels this summer, the state reached its annual quota sooner than anticipated.

For families and anglers who planned trips for late July and August, frustration with the early close is understandable. Why should the government be able to regulate an activity as natural as red snapper fishing?

Unfortunately, over-fishing in recent decades has threatened the very survival of red snapper populations off the Alabama coast.

Early government management strategies to address the problem included shortened seasons for both commercial and recreational snapper fishing. These strategies, however, struggled to revitalize gulf populations.

While recreational snapper fishing is still constrained by short seasons, a revolutionary program instituted in the commercial sector in the mid-2000s has enabled snapper populations to flourish.

Under the Bush administration, the federal government implemented an Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) system in 2007. Based on property rights—a foundational element of a free market economy—the IFQ system created a personal investment in the fishery for each angler, thus incentivizing proper resource management. The red snapper IFQ grants each commercial fisherman a percentage share of the total allowable catch for that calendar year.

Anglers can buy, sell, or lease their IFQ shares as property, giving them plenty of flexibility. Plus, they can choose when to fish throughout the year, keeping the market supplied year-round with fresh gulf snapper.

Although not perfect, the IFQ program avoids stringent regulations that tell anglers when or how to fish. Most importantly, it encourages personal responsibility among anglers. This is because overfishing one’s share will deplete the fishery thus impairing anglers’ abilities to sell their shares on the market for a high price.

This solution is rooted in the principle of limited government and in good stewardship of one of our state’s most precious resources.

It’s proven to be successful, too.

After low levels persisted for decades, red snapper reproductive capabilities have experienced a sharp improvement since the implementation of commercial IFQs.

Additionally, the IFQ’s impact on rejuvenating gulf snapper populations has benefits which are beginning to trickle towards recreational anglers.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—which regulates and manages red snapper fishing for the federal government—granted Alabama an Exempted Fishing Permit, allowing the state to manage its own recreational fishing season by setting the dates and tracking the pounds of red snapper harvested. This permit reduces federal oversight and returns control of snapper fishing to the state.

It is a sharp turn from last year’s three-day federal season—prior to a federal extension—and a sign of longer recreational seasons and better fishing in the coming years.

Despite the disappointment of a shorter season this year, red snapper fishing is on the rise thanks to this fundamental understanding of the power of property rights in free markets.

Therefore, conservatives should invest an interest in environmental stewardship. The IFQ system demonstrates that, when applied to environmental challenges, conservative understandings of personal responsibility and limited government can reduce governmental obstruction to natural resource use and lead to positive outcomes.

Jack Tucker is a Junior Policy Fellow for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Gov. Ivey: Reporters and opponents are the only ones who care about debates

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday dismissed a challenge to debate Democratic Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox ahead of the gubernatorial election, saying only reporters and her opponent care about debates.

“There are only two people that ever bring up the subject.  Y’all in the media and my opponent,” Ivey said in response to a question about it.

Ivey, who automatically became governor last year when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in the fallout of a scandal, faces Maddox in the November election.

The Tuscaloosa mayor, who is running on a platform of establishing a state lottery to fund education programs, challenged Ivey this week to a series of four debates.

Asked twice if she would be willing to debate Maddox, Ivey repeated a statement from her campaign that Maddox should instead debate “himself” because he had been inconsistent on issues.

“When he finishes debating himself he can talk,” Ivey said.

Speaking to reporters after a Friday speech in Montgomery, Ivey said she believes the people of Alabama support her agenda.  She cited a poll that showed her to be one of the most popular governors in the nation.

Ivey did not debate her opponents in the GOP primary.  Incumbent governors perceived as front runners sometimes avoid debates with challengers.

In 2014, Bentley refused to debate his Democratic challenger Parker Griffith.  Griffith responded by erecting a giant inflatable duck in downtown Montgomery to jab Bentley for “ducking” a debate with him. Griffith lost.

During the GOP primary, Ivey’s Republican primary challengers argued that unlike elected incumbents Ivey has never been vetted for the position of governor.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

