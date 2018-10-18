Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Another $95,000 funneled into Alabama PAC from out-of-state Planned Parenthood group 1 min ago / Analysis
TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications 31 mins ago / News
Roby Dem opponent Tabitha Isner tells NY Times Russian hacking claim was used as a ploy for campaign publicity 1 hour ago / News
Byrne to propose innovative bill to fund building the border wall 2 hours ago / News
AL-3 Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan: I won’t support Pelosi for House Speaker if elected 5 hours ago / News
Nick Saban endorses Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in tight reelection bid (VIDEO) 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: A lame October Surprise, illegal immigrant caravan, Medicaid expansion misunderstood by Maddox again, and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Resisting complacency, getting out the vote on Nov. 6 the message at Coffee County GOP women’s group gathering 8 hours ago / News
National Right to Life endorses Kay Ivey for governor 9 hours ago / News
Auburn University leads $2 million initiative to maximize U.S. fuel economy 9 hours ago / News
George Soros dumps $200,000 into group of PACs backing Maddox 10 hours ago / News
Will Ainsworth slams Democrats for Kay Ivey health ‘October surprise’: ‘Sick,’ ‘despicable’ 19 hours ago / News
The sky is holding up just fine in Alabama 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
The “October Surprise” in the governor’s race is something we heard about a year ago? 23 hours ago / Opinion
Company seeking to fill 850 jobs between two South Alabama locations on Thursday 24 hours ago / News
Ivey’s doctor confirms the governor is in good health 1 day ago / News
Mike Pence encourages Alabama farmers affected by Hurricane Michael, pledges continued support 1 day ago / News
1 person hurt in small plane crash in Opelika 1 day ago / News
Three takeaways from latest statewide campaign fundraising reports 1 day ago / Analysis
1 min ago

Another $95,000 funneled into Alabama PAC from out-of-state Planned Parenthood group

According to a mandatory financial disclosure filed at approximately noon on Thursday, Planned Parenthood on Tuesday pumped an additional $95,000 into its efforts to influence Alabama’s November 6 general election.

Planned Parenthood, through Planned Parenthood Southeast’s “Alabama for Healthy Families” PAC, is opposing a pro-life constitutional amendment and attempting to drive up Democratic turnout on Election Day. Along with Planned Parenthood, Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, the ACLU, the Feminist Majority Foundation and URGE are opposing the amendment – Amendment Two.

The $95,000 contribution to the Alabama PAC was made from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, located in Vermont. The PAC now reports having $915,000 cash on hand to spend in under three weeks leading up to the election. Previous contributions have come in from multiple entities each in California and New York City.

Combined with a $200,000 cash infusion directly from George Soros, Alabama Democrats will be hoping that more than $1 million in last minute, out-of-state spending will buoy their candidates, especially in down ballot races that could take advantage of Democrats voting the straight ticket option while the average Alabamian checks off individual candidates he or she knows while ignoring the lesser known races.

You can expect more out-of-state money to continue pouring in, whether it is contributions from the likes of Soros himself or dark money from groups like Planned Parenthood.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

31 mins ago

TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications

Tennessee Valley Authority has begun a scheduled outage at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant Unit 1 in Alabama to prepare it to generate additional electricity.

The utility said in a news release it will install 332 new nuclear fuel assemblies and perform a final round of modifications.

100
Keep reading 100 WORDS

Unit 1 will be the second of three Browns Ferry units to generate an additional 155 megawatts of electricity.

Unit 3 began operating at its new power rating in July. Final modifications will be installed on Unit 2 next spring.

The utility said the additional 465 megawatts of electricity is enough to power an additional 280,000 homes.

The release said TVA plans to invest $475 million on the project.

TVA powers 9 million customers in parts of seven Southern states.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
1 hour ago

Roby Dem opponent Tabitha Isner tells NY Times Russian hacking claim was used as a ploy for campaign publicity

Back during the summer, Democratic congressional hopeful Tabitha Isner attracted national headlines when she claimed Russians had attempted to hack her campaign’s website.

“I was pretty surprised by that because I had bought enough bandwidth, enough hosting power, that it shouldn’t be an issue,” Isner said to Business Insider back in August. “I knew something was up and I had my web administrator go look into it.”

She went on to say the hacking attempt seemed partisan and that it appeared there was a lack of concern when hacks benefitted Republicans. As it turns out, some of that concern may have been a ploy for attention.

219
Keep reading 219 WORDS

In a profile of Isner for The New York Times Magazine by Ruth Graham, published on Wednesday, Isner acknowledged they saw the alleged hacking attempt as “an opportunity for publicity,” and said her campaign manager Megan Skipper implemented a strategy to alert the media because “why not.”

“A few days earlier, her web-hosting company alerted her to a spike in traffic on her campaign site,” Graham wrote for the New York Times Magazine. “Her webmaster found nearly 1,500 failed attempts to break in to the site, almost all of them from I.P. addresses in Russia. Isner and Skipper were alarmed, but they also figured the hacking was an opportunity for publicity. They emailed some local reporters, and Skipper tweeted at Rachel Maddow — why not? Only a week earlier, the Justice Department had announced indictments against 12 members of a Russian intelligence agency accused of launching a ‘sustained effort’ to hack Democrats’ computer networks.”

Their effort proved to be successful given it generated headlines from coast to coast. It raised the issue of further Russian interference in U.S. elections while it was a front-burner issue for Democrats given the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led by former FBI director Robert Mueller.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
2 hours ago

Byrne to propose innovative bill to fund building the border wall

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) will soon introduce the “Fifty Votes for the Wall Act,” which would use the budget reconciliation process to overcome Democratic obstruction and fund the border wall.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne explained the rationale behind his proposal, which he outlined further in an op-ed published by The Hill.

“The American people elected Donald Trump on the promise of building a border wall, and we can’t let Democrats continue to block funding from this critical project,” Byrne said.

He continued, “To be clear, border security is national security. Having a secure border is absolutely necessary if we want to cut down on crime and keep potential terrorists and bad actors out of our country. With this bill, we create a process to overcome the Democrat filibuster in the Senate and provide the money necessary to build the wall and keep the American people safe.”

396
Keep reading 396 WORDS

While Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate, the body’s rules allow Democrats to filibuster unless 60 senators vote to invoke what is called “cloture.” Byrne’s legislation would take advantage of Senate procedure so that 50 votes would be all the Republicans need to approve the border wall and its funding.

“The extreme tactics the minority has used to block President Trump’s border wall proposal is reckless and another example of how the left is being driven further and further to the extreme,” Byrne explained in his op-ed.

He outlined that his proposed method, called budget reconciliation, by which the Senate would only need 50 votes has been used before by both parties to pass contentious legislation. Democrats used it to pass Obamacare initially, and this same maneuver got the Republicans within one vote of a “skinny-repeal” of Obamacare last year. It also allowed for the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, better known as Trump’s tax reform package.

“There is no reason the same tactic cannot be used to fully fund the president’s border wall,” Byrne advised.

The congressman from southwest Alabama wants to see the House immediately begin this process when its members return to session in November.

When it comes to the details of funding the wall, Byrne wants to see the $25 billion cost of the project offset with cuts. He is open to working with his colleagues in both the House and the Senate to determine the best areas to cut, so that the wall can receive the votes necessary in both chambers.

It is important to remember that when Republican legislators like Byrne mention building “the wall,” we are talking about “physical barriers and associated detection technology, roads, and lighting along the southern border.” So, the wall has become a catch-all phrase for a comprehensive border security package that would also address underground tunnels and other nuances.

Byrne concluded, “Not only would my bill fully fund the wall, but it would take the wall building program out of the appropriations process and prevent Democrats from bottling up funding in future years. Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, let’s not miss our chance to crack down on illegal immigration. Let’s use our majorities in both houses to get the wall built and keep the American people safe.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

AL-3 Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan: I won’t support Pelosi for House Speaker if elected

In a Q & A interview that appeared in Wednesday’s edition of the Montgomery Advertiser, third congressional district Democratic nominee Mallory Hagan said if she wins her election next month, she would not support House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for Speaker of the House.

The possibility of Hagan, a former Miss America, defeating incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) in the November 6 contest is considered to be a long-shot in the heavily Republican east Alabama congressional district. It is a district that President Donald Trump won by 33 points in the 2016 presidential election, and one Republicans have held since January 1997.

79
Keep reading 79 WORDS

When asked by the Advertiser if she would support Pelosi, Hagan said no.

“No,” she said. “Sixteen years is too long for Mike Rogers and too long for Nancy Pelosi.”

On the Republican side of the ticket, Rogers was asked a similar question about who would support to replace the outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.). He indicated he would support current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
8 hours ago

Nick Saban endorses Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in tight reelection bid (VIDEO)

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has endorsed his “friend” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the senator’s tightly contested reelection bid, per a new campaign ad released on Wednesday.

Saban, who was born in Fairmont, WV in 1951, was joined in the ad by two other natives and sports legends of the Mountain State – Jerry West and Bob Huggins.

Watch:

89
Keep reading 89 WORDS

“Joe and I grew up together in West Virginia, and he never forgets where he came from,” Saban says to open the ad.

Saban later adds, “I don’t have a better friend or know a better person than Joe Manchin.”

Manchin is running against the Republican Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey. Polling released Monday shows Manchin with a four-point lead and  a considerable favorability advantage in the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less