Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama Sawyer is an Alabama Maker turning logs into lauds 33 mins ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Alabama must vote yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment Two 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham’s Curtiss Motorcycles aims to be market leader in electric motorcycles 5 hours ago / News
The way Troy University just made $1.1M is really going to sting for Nebraska 5 hours ago / News
Alabama native, UA grad faces racial abuse over Trump internship from ‘tolerant left’ 16 hours ago / News
Paying for checked bags 19 hours ago / Economics
Rep. Roby: We’re one step closer to regular order 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
TechBirmingham helps kids prepare to join digitally literate workforce 23 hours ago / News
Former Sheriff David Clarke slams Randall Woodfin for not recognizing federal laws in Birmingham sanctuary city debate 1 day ago / Radio
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 1 day ago / Sponsored
Varied terrain makes Alabama a mountain biking destination 1 day ago / News
Opening-day dove hunt focuses on youth 1 day ago / outdoors
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kavanaugh allegations, Tim Allen and more… 2 days ago / Highlights
The man (men & women) in the arena 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Transgender teen sues Huntsville City Schools over ‘discrimination’ 2 days ago / News
College football week 3: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 2 days ago / News
Alabama Superintendent Mackey calls for additional funding for school safety, other programs 2 days ago / News
WATCH: Former Alabama football star Dre Kirkpatrick dances with elderly woman at nursing home 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama’s new $25 million investment fund for start-up companies 2 days ago / Radio
and 3 hours ago

Alabama must vote yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment Two

According to Pew Research, the only state that is more pro-life than Alabama is Mississippi.

Our status as one of the leading states in the pro-life movement is both a blessing and a curse. It is a blessing in that our state has successfully passed legislation curbing abortion. It is a curse, however, in the sense that a pro-life failure here could spell disaster for the cause at the national level. This is why, in November, Alabama must set the standard and show the world just how strong the pro-life movement is–by voting yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment 2.

The amendment, if approved, would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.

That’s the technical explanation. In a recent call with the Alabama Policy Institute, however, Representative Matt Fridy, the sponsor of the amendment, described both its intention and impact.

Fridy explained that the amendment is not meant to immediately eliminate abortion, but to prevent a problem faced by our northern neighbor.

The problem? In 2000, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that their state constitution provided higher protection for abortion than the federal constitution. As a result, an array of the state’s pro-life measures were struck down by the court, which argued that they were unconstitutional on the state level.

The Volunteer State later passed an amendment–similar to the one we will vote on in November–to specify that their constitution did not, in fact, guarantee any such right.

Fridy wants to eliminate any opportunity for what happened in Tennessee to happen here, and this amendment would be effective in that vein. Any further impact, however, would require change on the national level.

Alabamians should wholeheartedly support this amendment because we, as a state,  overwhelmingly believe in the sanctity of life. For many of us, this belief stems from our Christian values. King David reminds us in Psalm 139 that God knits each of us together in the womb. We are unable to ignore that reality. We also acknowledge the truth described in Genesis, that humans bear the imago dei–the image of God–and are worthy of dignity and respect.

Others of us are pro-life because of a non-religious understanding that each member of our species is due protection, including the least developed of us. We protect the lives of the unborn just as we do those recently born, children, and individuals with disabilities–because of their humanity.

Regardless of why, we at API are proud that most Alabamians are pro-life.

It’s not always easy to hold this opinion, however. Supporters of abortion often highlight the differences between the unborn and born based on physical appearance or mental capacity, suggesting that the unborn are not yet human. These arguments, at times, can seem convincing. Even so, we reject these appeals, recognizing a) the value of all human life and b) that the same dehumanization that euphemizes abortion today was employed in Nazi Germany and 1990s Rwanda to make mass murder seem tenable.

It is not unknown to Alabamians that the stakes are high, and we do not lazily adopt this position. Being pro-life leads us to action: I am a mother to four children, including an adopted child with special-needs. Other Alabamians are foster parents, volunteers at local crisis pregnancy centers, or benefactors of pro-life organizations that fight daily for the dignity of all.

We also, and this must not be ignored, vote as if unknown multitudes of lives hang in the balance–because they do.

Although Proposed Statewide Amendment 2 will not ban abortion within our borders, its unqualified passage will signal to the nation and the wider world that abortion is unacceptable, morally repugnant, and, as many like to say, on the wrong side of history.

We must not squander this moment.

Nikki Richardson is Executive Vice President of the Alabama Policy Institute and Parker Snider is Policy Relations Manager. API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

33 mins ago

Alabama Sawyer is an Alabama Maker turning logs into lauds

Alabama Sawyer, Birmingham

The Makers: Cliff and Leigh Spencer

Hundreds of downed Birmingham trees that were bound for area landfills as trash are now living out lives in homes and office buildings as valued treasures.

Alabama Sawyer is the company behind that transformation.

697
Keep reading 697 WORDS

The husband-and-wife team of Cliff and Leigh Spencer brought an approach they started in California back to Cliff’s home of Birmingham and the result has been a business racking up accolades while it makes a difference.

“We came here and I spoke at a design conference in 2014, Design Week Birmingham, and it was there that I met Bruce Lanier, who is the founder of MAKEbhm,” Cliff Spencer said. “He was looking for a woodworking component at that time to start MAKEbhm. He was interested in the urban timber operation and it was just simpatico.”

The more Spencer began looking into setting up shop in Birmingham, the more reasons he found to do so.

“I found that all of the other businesses I needed to work with – other woodworkers, the tree services, architects – just took to the idea,” he said. “Everybody was saying, ‘Yes, let me help you,’ rather than, ‘No, it’s going to cost a fortune. It’s too hard.’ Everyone here in Birmingham and in Alabama was very cooperative. It just took off. It had legs here.”

It didn’t hurt that Birmingham is one of the most forested urban areas in the country.

“The trees in our city I’ve always felt are an integral part of the identity of the place,” Spencer said. “It’s a perfect opportunity for this kind of business to grow.”

Alabama Sawyer works with tree services, homeowners and others to divert logs that might go to landfills or fireplaces and takes time to mill them, dry them, prepare them and turn them into furniture or other products.

Birmingham and other areas are full of many of the woods that Spencer enjoys.

“We’ve identified about seven species that are our favorites to work with and are the most abundant in the area – the most dependable species,” he said.

They include a number of types of red and white oak, walnut, pecan, hickory, elm, sweet gum and hackberry.

The latter two are “trees that everybody considers trash trees,” Spencer said. “Actually, there are some of the most beautiful grain patterns inside of them.”

In fact, it was a hackberry table that earned Alabama Sawyer a “2017 Made In the South” Award from Garden & Gun magazine.

“Not such a trash tree anymore, according to us,” Spencer said.

Alabama Sawyer has developed its own line of furniture and other products and will do commissioned works for companies or individuals.

The most popular item is a countertop compost bin the company has shipped all over the country and to England and Australia.

Alabama Sawyer has worked with Sloss Metal Arts at Sloss Furnaces to produce dining tables and other products.

They recently shipped a set of hackberry sputnik tables to Haint Blue Brewery in Mobile.

In addition to Alabama Sawyer’s website, its products can be found at Design Supply at Pepper Place and popular websites including Food52, Kaufmann Mercantile and Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.

The company has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Martha Stewart Living, The New York Times and Garden & Gun. In July, Alabama Sawyer took top honors in its category for branding in the AmericasMart Home and Gift Show’s Icon Honors 2018 awards in Atlanta.

“It’s a good validation of the hard work we’ve put in,” Spencer said.

Spencer hopes he can convince others in the Birmingham area and beyond to see the beauty in trees after they’ve lived out their lives.

“A tree has value currently when it’s standing,” he said. “It provides shade, it provides landscape appeal, helps to stop soil erosion, provides oxygen – a lot of good qualities when it’s standing. When it comes down, it’s a nuisance and considered a waste product, a hazard. It’s got to get out of there super-fast and get it out of sight. That material has a lot of potential for us.”

He said it is a minor tweak that could help his company provide something of lasting value.

“We’re trying to get in there and adjust that process a little bit so that we can save those logs,” he said.

Alabama Sawyer

The product: Original furniture and wood products made from urban timber.

Take home: Noaway Counter Top Compost Bin ($175).

https://alasaw.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
1 hour ago

High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

By: Garth Thorpe, workforce development manager, The Onin Group

The skills needed for today’s modern workplace are shifting, and leaders are working diligently to prepare the next generation of workers. However, there is a growing skills mismatch looming across our country – evidence that the “you must go to college and be successful” narrative, which has been built into the fabric of many of our educational institutions, no longer applies. That’s especially true in Alabama.

College isn’t the only gateway to success, as Gov. Kay Ivey said earlier this year when she announced her AlabamaWorks! Success Plus initiative, with a goal of adding to the workforce an additional 500,000 Alabamians with high school-plus credentials by 2025. This initiative emphasizes the need for businesses and educational institutions to prepare students for the workforce of today and beyond.

Today, companies are desperately seeking prospective employees who have skills that do not necessarily require a four-year degree. This demand is across virtually all business sectors — healthcare, manufacturing, technical and industrial, to name just a few.

I became involved in credentialing and workforce development at Central High School in Tuscaloosa. The principal of Central High, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., was faced with a serious dilemma on his hands. He saw some of his graduating seniors who weren’t going to college falling through the cracks of society without any work or purpose.

Once we learned about the need facing Central High School and met Dr. Sutton personally, we immediately adopted his high school as our own. To solve the unemployment barrier facing graduating seniors at Central High, Ōnin brought employers together to tackle this issue. In conjunction with Phifer Inc., we designed a catalyst for change that could be applied throughout the entire state of Alabama.

The High School Ready-to-Work Program is an employer-led initiative that creates a career pathway for high school seniors and builds a local talent pipeline for industries. Students take part in a semester-long course that begins with six weeks of AIDT’s Ready-To-Work soft skills training, problem-solving and various work-readiness skills. The next 12-13 weeks cover industry-specific content that is designed by local employers to meet real, local hiring needs.

Each industry week creates a work world for the students to step into and explore. Upon successful completion of the High School Ready-to-Work program, students receive a National Career Readiness Certificate and an Alabama Certified Worker Certificate. With a job placement percentage close to 90 percent, this program has successfully created career opportunities for the students.

The High School Ready-to-Work program has since expanded rapidly to more than 15 other schools in west Alabama. It is also spreading to multiple schools in the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

True impact requires new forms of collaboration, so as this High School Ready-to-Work program grows across Alabama, Ōnin is seeking additional collaboration with employers and others to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow and jobs without letting anyone slip through the cracks. It’s a challenging goal, but one in which we must all unite to achieve.

1

Show less
5 hours ago

Birmingham’s Curtiss Motorcycles aims to be market leader in electric motorcycles

Whether it’s the familiar “potato” sound of a Harley, the “roar” of a Ducati or the “bark” of an Indian, motorcycles have long been identified by their sounds as much as by their brands.

But Birmingham’s Curtiss Motorcycles doesn’t think you have to be loud to make a statement.

The company recently unveiled its “Hot Rod Gods” line of electric motorcycles starting with Zeus, expected to be available to order later this year, and Helena, which is slated for a 2020 rollout.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

Don’t hear the words “electric motorcycle” and envision a moped or scooter. Formerly known as Confederate Motors, Curtiss is committed to design and performance even as it turns its attention to battery bikes.

“We’re taking everything we know from 30 years of making motorcycles and applying it to the future technology under the Curtiss brand,” Matt Chambers, CEO of Curtiss, said.

Confederate switched to Curtiss about 200 days ago with a change in name but a continuation in evolution.

“Even though we’re 198 days old, this is all we’ve done in R&D within our company for seven years,” Chambers said. “Every ounce of our energy, our fiber has been dedicated to Curtiss.”

Curtiss has spent the past few days introducing Zeus to the world. The motorcycle was unveiled to the public at The Quail Motorsports Gathering at Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California, on Aug. 24.

Curtiss then had two of the motorcycles on display at the National Drive Electric Week kickoff event at  Brookwood Village on Sept. 8.

Just as the Confederate motorcycles helped usher in an era of industrial, muscular design of bikes as an alternative to the sleek, street bikes of the time, Chambers believes Zeus and Curtiss’ line of electric motorcycles are out in front of the next trend.

“It’s the new American minimalism; the introduction of a new golden age of motorcycling,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be a part of it.”

Harley-Davidson is coming out with its own line of electric motorcycles and other established companies are expected to follow suit. Chambers welcomes the competition.

“We think we can take it to them pretty good with better design, better technology, a more interesting brand,” he said.

“It’s perfect for us because we’re a small company,” Chambers continued. “The market is small, but it’s going to grow 50 or more percent a year for the foreseeable future. So it’s an amazing coming together from a purely business sense. You have a small company that can organically scale as the market scales. So, in a sense, we’re best suited to be the leader in the battery electric motorcycle market relative to Harley-Davidson or Indian or any one of the larger companies. It’s an extremely positive opportunity for us.”

One way Curtiss plans to be different is in customization. The company hopes to have its website ready by Black Friday this year to allow buyers to select elements to fit their shape, size and style.

“The big idea is you come in, you choose your architecture, you choose your gestalt, you get some geometric scale opportunities because obviously not everyone is the same size,” Chambers said. “Essentially you tell us what your dream motorcycle is and we will help you make the dream a reality.”

Pricing for the Zeus motorcycles is still being set. If early demand is any indication, Chambers said Zeus could hit like a bolt of lightning.

“It’s just so much fun and it gives a feeling when you’re on it. You know you’re on something really special.”

Follow Curtiss Motorcycles on Facebook and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

The way Troy University just made $1.1M is really going to sting for Nebraska

For the second year in a row, Troy University’s football team made big money off of upsetting a heavily favored opponent.

On Saturday, the Trojans travelled to Lincoln and defeated Nebraska 24-19.

Last year, the team from southeast Alabama went to Death Valley and shocked LSU 24-21. They made just under a million dollars from that game.

Here are the results from week three matchups across the Yellowhammer State:

116
Keep reading 116 WORDS

All games below were on Saturday, September 15:

UAB 31 – Tulane 24 (Legion Field, Birmingham, AL)

Samford 24 – Mercer 30 (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL)

Auburn 21 – LSU 22 (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

UNA 7 – North Dakota State 38 (Fargo, ND)

ASU 13 – Kennesaw State 62 (Kennesaw, GA)

Alabama 62 – Ole Miss 7 (Oxford, MS)

UWA 24 – Valdosta State 58 (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, AL)

South Alabama 41 – Texas State 31 (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL)

Alabama A&M 7 – University of Cincinnati 63 (Cincinnati, OH)

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Alabama native, UA grad faces racial abuse over Trump internship from ‘tolerant left’

Jalen Drummond, who graduated from the University of Alabama this past May and is a native of the state, is facing racial abuse from the “tolerant left” after he interned for President Donald Trump over the summer.

In a recent viral post from from the liberal “comedy” website “Funny or Die,” Drummond’s picture was replaced with the fictional character from the movie “Get Out,” which won the Academy Award last year with its take on racism in modern America.

On Saturday, Drummond reaffirmed that he considered it “an incredible honor and privilege serving as one of [President Donald Trump’s] White House interns this summer,” while calling out the shameful behavior by Funny or Die and individuals who shared their original post.

339
Keep reading 339 WORDS

Here’s a snapshot from the un-photoshopped picture.

Drummond, who was born and raised in Randolph County and previously interned for Republican Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and former Senator Luther Strange (R-AL), is currently working as an advisor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in Washington, D.C.

In a recent Facebook post, Drummond described the honor of working in the White House.

“Thousands of individuals, many of whom are educated at Ivy League institutions and have connections to power, applied for one of these few coveted spots. Every single morning when I walked through the White House gates, I would pinch myself to remember that this wasn’t a dream,” he outlined.

Drummond continued, “I say that because never in a million years would I have thought that such an opportunity would be bestowed upon me, an average kid who was raised in rural east Alabama and educated at a poor county school. However, we truly serve an almighty God and his plans are much bigger than man’s expectations. Serving as an intern in the Trump White House has been an experience of a lifetime, and I have made friendships that I will cherish forever.”

Update: in response to this story, Drummond added, “Matthew 5:44 ‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.'”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less