TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications

He continued, “To be clear, border security is national security. Having a secure border is absolutely necessary if we want to cut down on crime and keep potential terrorists and bad actors out of our country. With this bill, we create a process to overcome the Democrat filibuster in the Senate and provide the money necessary to build the wall and keep the American people safe.”

“The American people elected Donald Trump on the promise of building a border wall, and we can’t let Democrats continue to block funding from this critical project,” Byrne said.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne explained the rationale behind his proposal, which he outlined further in an op-ed published by The Hill.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) will soon introduce the “Fifty Votes for the Wall Act,” which would use the budget reconciliation process to overcome Democratic obstruction and fund the border wall.

While Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate, the body’s rules allow Democrats to filibuster unless 60 senators vote to invoke what is called “cloture.” Byrne’s legislation would take advantage of Senate procedure so that 50 votes would be all the Republicans need to approve the border wall and its funding.

“The extreme tactics the minority has used to block President Trump’s border wall proposal is reckless and another example of how the left is being driven further and further to the extreme,” Byrne explained in his op-ed.

He outlined that his proposed method, called budget reconciliation, by which the Senate would only need 50 votes has been used before by both parties to pass contentious legislation. Democrats used it to pass Obamacare initially, and this same maneuver got the Republicans within one vote of a “skinny-repeal” of Obamacare last year. It also allowed for the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, better known as Trump’s tax reform package.

“There is no reason the same tactic cannot be used to fully fund the president’s border wall,” Byrne advised.

The congressman from southwest Alabama wants to see the House immediately begin this process when its members return to session in November.

When it comes to the details of funding the wall, Byrne wants to see the $25 billion cost of the project offset with cuts. He is open to working with his colleagues in both the House and the Senate to determine the best areas to cut, so that the wall can receive the votes necessary in both chambers.

It is important to remember that when Republican legislators like Byrne mention building “the wall,” we are talking about “physical barriers and associated detection technology, roads, and lighting along the southern border.” So, the wall has become a catch-all phrase for a comprehensive border security package that would also address underground tunnels and other nuances.

Byrne concluded, “Not only would my bill fully fund the wall, but it would take the wall building program out of the appropriations process and prevent Democrats from bottling up funding in future years. Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, let’s not miss our chance to crack down on illegal immigration. Let’s use our majorities in both houses to get the wall built and keep the American people safe.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn