George Soros dumps $200,000 into group of PACs backing Maddox

— These recent attacks don’t seem like much, but this is all in addition to the threats directed at Senators Corey Gardner and Susan Collins , and an attempted stabbing of a GOP candidate in California .

— In the last 48 hours, multiple Republican candidates have been attacked in Nevada when a “tracker” was arrested after assaulting a staffer for the Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate, a Minnesota House candidate was punched at an event at a bar and a Minnesota State Representative Sarah Anderson was assaulted by an anarchist who was going after her campaign signs.

6. The media continues to push the completely bogus narrative that tax cuts are driving the deficit while also pretending all spending must continue

— Republicans have not done their part to reign in the deficit, that is true, but the argument that the tax cuts drove this problem is just not true. Tax cuts actually spurred job growth, tax collection and economic activity, but spending just kept going.

— The drivers for the deficit are actually the three entitlement programs (Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare); any attempts to reign in those problems is seen as an assault on America by a biased media and their Democrats.

5. A caravan fleeing South America swells to 4,000 and keeps heading towards the United States

— A day after the President threatened to cut off any funding to Honduras ($175 million) if they do not stop this caravan of future illegal immigrants, the group continued to grow, split in two and kept heading towards the U.S.

— Mexican authorities are sending additional police resources to the border with Guatemala to potentially stop the caravan. Trump has also threatened Guatemala’s foreign aid as well.

4. President Trump continues to wait for more confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in a journalist’s death

— Our second strongest ally in the Middle East is embroiled in a controversy over a dead journalist, and the American Secretary of State was dispatched to get the official story, while pressure mounts at home for a strong reaction to this crime.

— President Donald Trump, seeing that we have a transactional relationship with the kingdom, is not keen on dropping the hammer on them because of security and economic concerns without hard evidence of official wrongdoing, which seems pretty obvious.

3. Tuscaloosa mayor and Democratic candidate for governor is confused about Medicaid, again

— The campaign of Walt Maddox is based on a complete misunderstanding of how government works. This was highlighted when Maddox declared “[t]he first thing I do as governor would be signing an executive order expanding Medicaid” but without a real plan to fund this the plan means nothing.

— Further misunderstanding his role, Maddox says he will “propose to the Legislature that the payroll taxes generated from new jobs that are created from the expansion — which is an estimated 30,000 new jobs — would be escrowed to pay off any offset to the expansion of Medicaid.” This is silly because the legislature would have to budget this expenditure first.

2. A liberal columnist admits that Walt Maddox’s gubernatorial campaign is doomed

— al.com’s Kyle Whitmire says Maddox had a shot but has blown it and has “already lost” after a weak campaign ad and a weaker series of attacks on Governor Ivey.

— Whitmire argues Maddox’s “name ID” ad where he declares himself to be a pro-life, pro-gun, 45-year-old who won’t lie is nothing more than a “blank stare and an empty promise.”

1. The media and their Democrats’ “October Surprise” is very lame and a retread from last year

— The hook here is they claim Governor Ivey had a series of strokes but her doctor denies, so they trot out a disgruntled state employee to make the allegation again. This is Roy Moore 2.0 where we are told that Ivey is unacceptable so you have to vote for the other guy regardless of what he believes.

— Once again, Gov. Ivey puts this accusation to rest by telling Birmingham’s WVTM reporter who asked if she was in good health, “You’re right about that, friend, no step too high for a high-stepper.”