Alabama pro-life amendment under attack: Planned Parenthood funnels $750,000 more from California, New York

After Yellowhammer News reported last week that Planned Parenthood Southeast’s Alabama PAC had accepted $50,000 in dark-money from California-based “Planned Parenthood Advocates of Mar Monte,” a new financial disclosure filed Friday night revealed that initial out-of-state contribution was only the tip of the iceberg.

According to the filing, “Alabama for Healthy Families,” the PAC that is working to defeat Alabama’s proposed Amendment Two, on Wednesday received three contributions totaling $750,000.

New York City-based “Planned Parenthood Action Fund” donated a whopping $500,000 while “Planned Parenthood Federation of America,” of the same exact address, contributed $150,000. The third contribution was from another California entity, “Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties,” for $100,000.

While the Alabama PAC reported that all three of these contributors are each a “Business or Corporation,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund is the name of Planned Parenthood’s main federal PAC registered with the FEC.

Additionally, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties has a PAC registered under its name at the same respective address listed on the Alabama PAC’s disclosure. It is unclear if it was the California PAC or that Planned Parenthood entity itself that made the contribution to Alabama for Healthy Families.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is registered as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. This is the national entity most know simply as “Planned Parenthood.”

Last month, the various Planned Parenthood tentacles joined Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in opposing pro-life Amendment Two. Since then, the Arlington, VA-based “Feminist Majority Foundation” has also formed a PAC fueled by out-of-state money to aid in this fight.

The amendment under siege “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s write-up on the amendment here. Alabamians will vote on Amendment Two on the November 6 general election ballot.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn