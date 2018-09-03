Alabama ranks second worst for driving deaths, among worst states in distracted driving

Alabama is the second deadliest state in the nation when it comes to driving deaths per capita, according to national data review organization Safewise. The state is also amongst the worst when it comes to distracted drivers, and Safewise says there is a correlation between the two.

In Alabama, car crashes result in 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people, which is second-worst only to Mississippi. This is nearly twice the national average of 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

In stark contrast, Washington D.C. (4) sees the fewest fatalities from traffic incidents, followed by Rhode Island (4.8), New York (5.2), Massachusetts (5.7) and New Jersey (6.7).

Safewise noted that Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina are the top three states where you are most likely to die in a car crash, and none of these states have a statewide law banning handheld cellphone use. In fact, none of the ten deadliest states for driving have such bans.

On the other hand, D.C., New York and New Jersey are among the top five places where you are least likely to die in a car crash – all three have laws banning handheld cellphone usage while driving.

“While public transit may be a factor, these places also have some of the strictest and longest standing distracted driving laws in the country,” Safewise added.

The Yellowhammer State has banned texting and driving, but only 15 states and D.C. have passed laws to completely ban handheld cell usage while driving.

According to the data, Alabama only issued 38 tickets per 100,000 licensed drivers for violations of its texting while driving ban. The places that issued the most tickets for distracted driving are some of the safest – Delaware issued 13,061, New York issued 11,996 and D.C. issued 10,952.

Alabama’s minimum fine of $25 for texting while driving is tied for the second lowest in the nation.

A reminder to drive safely this holiday weekend and every time you are on the road. Be alert, be safe! Alabama ranks 2nd in distracted driving – The Alexander City Outlook | The Alexander City Outlook https://t.co/97nmXIcUix — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) September 2, 2018

Per the Alexander City Outlook, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it will be “stepping up patrols and enforcement efforts to try and prevent major incidents from occurring, including participation in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ effort.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn