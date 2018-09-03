Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’ 1 hour ago / News
AL.com columnist claims ‘Trump normalizing racism’ 2 hours ago / News
RNC spox: Doug Jones ‘too beholden to the radicals’ in the Democratic Party 4 hours ago / News
BASS, Alabama Power to award scholarships to Alabama students 18 hours ago / News
VIDEO: ‘Don’t monkey it up,’ Birmingham wants to be more than a ‘sanctuary city,’ Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones won’t do political calculus and more on Guerrilla Politics 20 hours ago / Analysis
MGMWERX officially launches operations in Montgomery 22 hours ago / News
UAB’s $37.5 million state-of-the art Collat School of Business opens 24 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Grand Hotel completes $35 million renovation, rebrands as Autograph resort 1 day ago / News
Aderholt predicts Trump will get border wall funding — ‘When the president gets on an issue, he stays with it’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s largest county looks to continue economic development momentum 2 days ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Hearing from constituents ‘enables me to better represent your views’ 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Prepare to vote on constitutional amendments, Alabama 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN’s College GameDay 2 days ago / News
Alabama named the most ‘hated’ college football team 2 days ago / News
How Nick Saban’s diet sets him up for success on and off the field 2 days ago / Sponsored
Mentored hunt starts Welch’s outdoors journey 2 days ago / outdoors
President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban 3 days ago / News
Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG 3 days ago / Opinion
Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama 3 days ago / News
Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’ 3 days ago / News
4 hours ago

RNC spox: Doug Jones ‘too beholden to the radicals’ in the Democratic Party

Kayleigh McEnany, the chief spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, recently published an editorial in Alabama’s Times Daily about the critical decision facing Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

McEnany opened her piece by asking, “Will Doug Jones side with Alabama’s people on Kavanaugh?”

She quickly answered herself, asserting that Jones is “too beholden to the radicals” in the Democratic Party to side with the majority of Alabamians in supporting Trump’s nominee.

This theme echoes recent ads run in the state by Americans for Prosperity, who said Jones is “putting politics ahead of his country” and “siding with Chuck Schumer, not [Alabamians].”McEnany outlined that Kavanaugh is a perfectly qualified and “distinguished” nominee, which makes it hard for red-state Democrats like Jones to excuse their nonsupport.

“Judge Kavanaugh is highly respected and has an impeccable résumé,” she detailed. “After graduating from Yale Law School, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and served as a White House counsel in the George W. Bush administration.”

“As a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh has a long track record of mainstream, Constitution-based opinions which stands in stark contrast to the judicial activists we see today,” McEnany continued.

She also pointed out that objective voices have come out in force in support of Trump’s nominee.

“Legal minds across the political spectrum have come to the defense of Judge Kavanaugh, and rightfully so,” McEnany emphasized.

With such a high-caliber nominee in Kavanaugh, the plausible explanation for Jones’ opposition, McEnany suggested, is purely partisan politics.

“Are Jones and other red-state Democrats too beholden to the radicals in their party to support an extremely qualified nominee for the Supreme Court?” she asked.

From McEnany’s vantage point, “The answer appears to be ‘yes.'”

She also framed Jones’ vote as a choice between supporting “liberal Chuck Schumer” or “the people of Alabama.”

According to Morning Consult, polling shows that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable” to the clear majority of Alabamians.

McEnany advised that the state’s voters made it blatantly obvious what kind of judicial nominees they wanted when Trump battered Hillary Clinton by nearly 30 points in November 2016.

However, McEnany explained that Jones’ voting record – and what she sees as Jones failing to keep his promise to be a moderate – might foreshadow his vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The senator’s opposition to the president’s reasonable compromise on immigration show us that he’s more interested in pleasing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer than his own constituents,” she said.

McEnany added, “In fact, Jones votes with Schumer 80 percent of the time. When it comes to late-term abortion, his liberal views stand in stark contrast to those of Alabamians. One of his first votes in Congress was a vote against the late-term abortion ban.”

The RNC spokesperson said Alabama’s junior senator is in line with the national Democratic Party with his voting.

“Some of Jones’s fellow red-state Democrats are touting their support for the Trump agenda, yet not a single one voted for tax cuts; voted to keep the government open during the spending bill debate in January; or supported President Trump’s immigration and infrastructure plans,” McEnany outlined.

The question at hand is a pivotal one.

“Will [Jones] side with his party or his people?” McEnany, in conclusion, queried.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in the Senate begins on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’

In Sunday’s episode of Guerrilla Politics on Yellowhammer TV, former Alabama congressman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Parker Griffith told host Dale Jackson that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is prioritizing his political ambition above the safety and wellbeing of the city.

Griffith’s comments came in reference to Woodfin’s recent declaration that Birmingham would be a “welcoming city,” which, as Jackson put it, is a “sanctuary city on steroids.”

“Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, has his eye on national office,” Griffith explained.

He continued, “So he’s positioned himself on this, not for necessarily the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future.”

139
Keep reading 139 WORDS

Griffith joined the surging criticism of Woodfin’s decision to make Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

“Obviously it’s a mistake,” Griffith emphasized. “Birmingham can’t afford the people they’ve got right now, much less invite others in.”

“It elevates you. Someone might pick this up,” he added.

He pointed to Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum as someone that Woodfin is trying to model his political rise after. In fact, Woodfin endorsed Gillum a week before Election Day.

This is the latest in the line of Woodfin’s favor-currying to the socialist, far-left wing of the national Democratic Party. He won the election with the backing and assistance of Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” and recently said he was ‘proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

AL.com columnist claims ‘Trump normalizing racism’

Roy Johnson, a regular columnist for AL.com, published an article Thursday asserting that President Donald Trump is “normalizing racism,” along with anyone in or seeking public office who supports him.

Johnson wrote that race is the number one issue in American society, and Trump has caused racism to go from being coded to overt.

“[R]ace weighs upon us every day,” Johnson said. “It peppers our timelines, to exhaustion, at times.”

He continued, “It’s the virus infecting our elections. Right now.”

227
Keep reading 227 WORDS

The columnist then cited the case of Florida’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Rep. Ron DeSantis, who recently implored his state’s voters not “to monkey this up” by electing his socialist Democrat of an opponent – who is black.

Of DeSantis, Johnson said, “The man might as well have been carrying a bamboo tiki torch.”

“That he was so comfortable using those words reveals yet again just how much Trump has normalized racism. And not just as president,” Johnson added.

The liberal blog’s columnist did not blame just Trump the president or Trump the candidate – he said Trump is responsible for America’s race problem going back three decades.

“In 1989, he famously called for the death penalty for five black and Latino teens who were accused of raping a white woman in Central Park. They were [later] acquitted,” Johnson outlined, as his proof.

He then wrapped up his argument by going even farther – not just blaming Trump, but blaming every candidate and official who supports the nation’s commander-in-chief as well.

“Any candidate, however, who blithely and blindly goes ‘all-in’ with Trump, who uses his name as much as their own in campaign ads and speeches, also embraces the heinous millstone of racial divisiveness the president has sown,” Johnson claimed.

“Whether they mean to or not,” he continued.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

BASS, Alabama Power to award scholarships to Alabama students

BASS and Alabama Power are partnering to award two $5,000 scholarships this year for students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school or community college in the state.

The applicant must reside in an Alabama Power service area and be a member of a BASS High School Club or the BASS Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated BASS clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

170
Keep reading 170 WORDS

“Alabama Power not only keeps the lights on in our home state of Alabama, but it also brightens the future of young people in the state through these innovative scholarships,” BASS CEO Bruce Akin said. “All of us at BASS are proud to take part in this effort to help young people achieve their dreams.”

The award can be used to cover tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications can be found here. An official academic transcript, a letter of introduction and two letters of recommendation are required to apply. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 8.

“We are proud to partner with BASS to teach our future leaders to be good stewards of the environment and reward them for their hard work,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “These scholarships will help students continue developing the high-demand skills necessary for a career in the future workforce of Alabama.”

Recipients will be notified by Monday, Nov. 5 and will be featured on Bassmaster.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
20 hours ago

VIDEO: ‘Don’t monkey it up,’ Birmingham wants to be more than a ‘sanctuary city,’ Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones won’t do political calculus and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and former Congressman Parker Griffith, guest co-host, take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is it racist to say “don’t monkey it up?”

— Why is Birmingham trying to go further than a “sanctuary city” when it is already one of America’s most dangerous cities?

— Senator Doug Jones says he is not doing political calculus on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee?

26
Keep reading 26 WORDS

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at Internet platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter, who think they can police political speech without ramifications.

Guerrilla Politics – 9/2/18

VIDEO: "Don't monkey it up," Birmingham wants to be more than a "Sanctuary City," Alabama's junior Senator Doug Jones won't do political calculus and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, September 2, 2018

Show less
22 hours ago

MGMWERX officially launches operations in Montgomery

Innovation and expertise that can benefit the U.S. Air Force and other armed services now have a new place to take flight in Montgomery.

MGMWERX, an innovation hub of DEFENSEWERX, hosted “Mission Launch 2018” in downtown Montgomery Aug. 28 as an introduction to regional leaders.

Established under an agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory, MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs at Maxwell Air Force Base to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that address issues of importance to the Air Force while also benefiting the private sector.

“MGMWERX will enable Air University as the intellectual epicenter of the Air Force, to work with industry, civilian academia and others,” said Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air University president. The collaboration is all about “taking thought pieces from our institution’s students and faculty and then incubate them through an innovation hub like MGMWERX to solve difficult Air Force and Department of Defense issues. This is a direct link to the Secretary of Defense’s National Defense Strategy developing a lethal force though evolving innovative operational concepts. That critical thinking happens right up the street at Maxwell Air Force Base and will blossom right here.”

411
Keep reading 411 WORDS

Bill Martin, MGMWERX director, said the team of five, which is expected to expand this year, will integrate concepts and technology “from the public sector with the broad spectrum of Air Force proposals brought forward by some of the brightest minds in the service.”

MGMWERX will be a conduit between the Air Force and the private sector in the River Region.

“The success of the WERX model as a super connector understanding our customer needs and linking the right expertise to create positive results is happening at a rapid rate,” said Laurie Moncrieff, DEFENSEWERX executive director. “The WERX organizations have fielded hundreds of ideas innovating and commercializing technologies that support the warfighter. MGMWERX will continue that charge by taking the ideas generated from Air University and accelerating viable technologies to solve real-world problems faced by those defending our nation.”

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson recently visited MGMWERX to see firsthand the examples of projects the team will undertake to enable the service to “move faster and smarter.”

MGMWERX will depend and rely on a robust private sector and industry to offer suggestions on issues than could benefit the private sector and the Air Force, Martin said.

The MGMWERX collaborative office space is in Montgomery’s innovation district. Martin acknowledged the team will be better able to leverage “outside the gate” thinking to accelerate experimentation with emerging technologies.

“Collaborating with Air University and the surrounding local area – to include the city of Montgomery, Montgomery County and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce – we’ll inspire new thinking, optimize talent and become a breeding ground for innovative thought,” Martin said.

“Montgomery has been the epicenter of world-changing history for decades, and now the city is making history again – but this time through technology and innovation,” said Anna Buckalew, executive vice president of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “This unprecedented public-private collaboration with the Air Force will be a model for communities around the world, fueling innovation and collaboration that creates solutions for some of the most critical issues the Air Force and our nation faces today.”

As part of the DEFENSEWERX ecosystem, MGMWERX connects to a national network that shares and leverages derived solutions for the mutual benefit of the Air Force and the external community.

Joining the MGMWERX ecosystem affords individuals and organizations an opportunity to get involved in creating tangible solutions through innovation and collaboration, workforce development, tech transfer and rapid prototyping activities.

For more information on MGMWERX, connect at www.mgmwerx.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less