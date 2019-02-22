All roads lead to Alabama jobs

He also noted his polling numbers were favorable and that there was a credible group pushing for him to run for that office. However, as of now, the North Alabama Republican said he intended to run for reelection to the U.S. House.

“I am comfortable serving in the fifth district in the Tennessee Valley in Alabama as their congressman,” he said. “But I’m also contemplating a Senate race. Now, let me be real clear – the odds are that I will not run for the United States Senate, OK? It would take some kind of seismic event to get me to jump into the Senate race. But by way of example, one nationally renowned conservative group yesterday communicated with my campaign team and said, ‘Look, you can count on us for $3 million in the Republican primary, if you run. I don’t know how much weight to give to that kind of comment. And they do have a national fundraising capability, and they’re well known and respected and influential.”

“That’s a big offer,” he continued. “That in of itself is not enough to get me into the race. And you’ve got polling … that has me with a significant lead in first place over all others that are thinking about running. There have been two polls that I’ve seen that are pretty consistent in that regard, and a third one that someone is supposed to give to me this week or next week, that they say I also have a substantial lead, which in part explains why people are trying to recruit me to run for the United States Senate.”

“But as things stand today – no, I’m not running for the United States Senate,” he added. “I’m running for re-election in the House of Representatives. Am I willing to consider things as circumstances unfold? Yes, but it would take a lot to get me to run for the United States Senate.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.