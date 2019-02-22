 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Former Alabama legislative leader Zeb Little arrested 49 mins ago / News
Alabama banking legend joins Great Southern Wood board 1 hour ago / News
All roads lead to Alabama jobs 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Roads flooded, schools closed in north Alabama after heavy rain 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: GOP U.S. Senate primary infighting begins, hate crime hoaxer roasted by Trump, Alabamians want more road dollars but no more taxes and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: I’m ‘contemplating’ a Senate race — Says polling shows him as front-runner, but running would require ‘seismic event’ 7 hours ago / News
Shelby applauds federal grant to boost workforce development in Alabama coal counties 20 hours ago / News
Byrne: Doug Jones ‘doing whatever Chuck Schumer wants him to do’ 20 hours ago / News
Polling indicates Alabamians want more spending on roads, but they don’t want to pay for it 22 hours ago / Analysis
Your Alabama delta vacation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
A Story Worth Sharing: Alabama’s Red Tail Scholarship Foundation takes flight to help African-American students soar to new heights 1 day ago / Sponsored
Dothan City Schools to eliminate up to 70 jobs 1 day ago / News
Alabama prep star Maori Davenport drops suit against AHSAA 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Mueller probe could be over, Byrne officially the first Republican in 2020 U.S. Senate race, Alabama law forces government to give newspapers money and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Byrne first to officially declare run vs. Doug Jones – ‘Future is too important to sit on the sidelines’ 2 days ago / News
Watch live: Bradley Byrne announces U.S. Senate run against Doug Jones 2 days ago / News
Heavy rains swamping Deep South 2 days ago / News
Ivey announces plan to turn old Jefferson County mine into technology park with $85 million economic impact 2 days ago / News
Alabama law requires the state and local governments fund The Democrat-Reporter’s racist rants — It is time to stop 2 days ago / Opinion
State Department: Alabama ISIS bride banned from returning to America 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Roads flooded, schools closed in north Alabama after heavy rain

Some roads are covered with water in the Tennessee Valley and schools are closed after days of heavy rain.

Nearly a dozen city and county systems in north Alabama and southern Tennessee canceled classes Friday. Storms have pushed rivers and creeks out of their banks, causing flooding.

Other school systems are opening late, and forecasters warn more rain is on the way.

The weather service says severe storms are possible across the region on Saturday.

As much as four inches of rain has fallen across a wide area since Tuesday, swelling waterways.

Forecasters say another two inches of rain could fall, and there’s nowhere for the water to go because the ground is saturated.

The flooding threat also extends into northeastern Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

49 mins ago

Former Alabama legislative leader Zeb Little arrested

A former Alabama Senate leader has been charged with felony theft.

The Cullman Times reports that 50-year-old Zeb Little was arrested Thursday on three theft charges.

He was booked into the county jail and released on bond.

113
Keep reading 113 WORDS

Court records are not yet available to show what Little is accused of stealing or whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Little is a lawyer, and records show a one-time client sued him in September for failing to turn over money from a settlement.

The case is still in court, and Little is no longer practicing.

Little represented the Cullman area for 12 years as a Democrat in the state Senate.

He was the majority leader for eight years ending in 2010, when he was defeated by a Republican challenger.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama banking legend joins Great Southern Wood board

Alabama’s homegrown behemoth in the lumber business has added another world-class talent to its board of directors.

O.B. Grayson Hall, Jr., has been elected to the board of Great Southern Wood Holdings, Inc., according to a release from the company.

280
Keep reading 280 WORDS

Hall is the retired chairman and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation where he spent 38 years starting in the Regions Management Training Program in 1980.

Great Southern Wood Holdings is headquartered in Abbeville and is the parent company of Great Southern Wood Preserving, the nation’s largest producer of pressure treated pine lumber for residential, farm, commercial and industrial usage.

Great Southern Wood founder, president and CEO Jimmy Rane praised Hall’s addition to the board.

“We are so fortunate to have a man of Grayson Hall’s caliber join our board,” said Rane. “His high level of experience in the financial industry along with his deep knowledge of effective board guidance and decision-making will be tremendous assets as we move toward the 50-year mark as a company.”

Rane also reflected on the strength of his own relationship with Hall.

“I have known and respected Grayson for many years, and I’m honored to have a man of his record and accomplishment join our board,” he said.

During his tenure at Regions, Hall was a perennial member of Yellowhammer News’ power and influence lists.

The 2017 Power and Influence 50 described Hall as “a heavy-hitter in the world of banking” who was “a ‘must-call’ for anyone seeking higher office in this state.”

After having served as an officer at the Fortune 500 company since 2008, Hall retired from his duties at the end of 2018.

He also served on the Federal Advisory Council of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Under Hall’s leadership, American Banker magazine recognized Regions as having the best overall reputation among U.S. banks in 2016.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

All roads lead to Alabama jobs

“940,353 full times jobs are completely dependent on Alabama’s transportation network. If we want to recruit new industry and create more jobs, we need a road and bridge system that supports economic growth in Alabama. It’s time to take this issue seriously and invest in Alabama’s future. Let’s take action and rebuild Alabama’s roads!” #FixALroads

1

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: GOP U.S. Senate primary infighting begins, hate crime hoaxer roasted by Trump, Alabamians want more road dollars but no more taxes and more …

7. The White House isn’t waiting for lawsuits to be resolved, dares courts to stop Trump

— Because a portion of the money for new wall construction is tied up in potential court cases, President Donald Trump will not spend any of the funds that are hung up on his national emergency declaration yet. While that plays out in court, the White House will use the funds available via the Defense Department’s drug interdiction program and the Treasury Department’s asset forfeiture fund. This total is around $3.1 billion.

6. Alabama’s ISIS bride really is trying hard to get back to the America she hates pretty badly

528
Keep reading 528 WORDS

— After the State Department followed the president’s lead in rebuking the former Hoover resident’s attempts to return home, Hoda Muthana’s lawyers have decided to argue she has “birthright citizenship” and is entitled to return. Her family’s lawyer says her father was not a diplomat so she is entitled to the same “due process that any American citizen is entitled to,” and that includes potential jail time for her crimes.

5. The AP asks Governor Kay Ivey a stupid question in a story about Tennessee’s governor apologizing for attending an Old South Party at Auburn decades ago

— Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam admitted to wearing Confederate clothing at frat parties in the past and apologized for what he had not realized is insensitive. As part of the story, the media outlet asked Alabama’s governor if she ever participated in any racial insensitive skits or used racially insensitive language without evidence or reason. She said she has not.

4. Small-town newspaper’s editor says he would do it again; He is also quitting and selling the paper

— After universal condemnation and national attention, Goodloe Sutton, the publisher of the KKK editorial. responded by publishing adoring letters to the editor, including one from an actual Klansman from Mississippi declaring, “The KKK is the nicest.” Sutton has been stripped of his journalism awards, removed from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hall of Fame and is now planning on selling the paper that currently makes $6,700 in government-mandated legal notices each week.

3. You want more spending on roads, but you don’t want gas taxes

— Polling by the Alabama Forestry Association shows that Alabamians think their roads are fine. They still want more funding spent on roads, but they still don’t want a gas tax. Furthermore, when asked how much of a gas tax they wanted, three cents received over 55 percent of the response and 62 percent want a revenue-neutral approach, which means an equal cut in taxes elsewhere.

2. Jussie Smollett is arrested, embarrassed and then slammed by the president of the United States

— The hate crime hoaxer stood in a court in Cook County, Illinois, while the text messages from the actor to his “attackers” were shared laying out the plan to stage the attack and blame it on Trump supporters. Inexplicably, his TV show and some in Hollywood are supporting the actor. The president of the United States is not. He tweeted,  “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA.”

1. Punches already flying in a potential GOP Primary

— Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) is barnstorming the state in his first few days as an official candidate for U.S. Senate, but the Club for Growth is pushing Congressman Gary Palmer (R-Homewood). The group called Byrne a “fake politician” and released a poll showing Palmer leading Byrne with a formidable 57-26 lead. Seizing on the group’s misspelling of “Alabamians,” the Byrne campaign fired back, “Alabamians don’t need or want an anti-Trump DC based special interest group telling ‘Alabamans’ how to vote for their senator.” Other polls show Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) leading a larger field of challengers.

Show less
7 hours ago

Mo Brooks: I’m ‘contemplating’ a Senate race — Says polling shows him as front-runner, but running would require ‘seismic event’

In an appearance on Birmingham’s Talk 99.5 radio on Thursday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) discussed the possibility of entering the 2020 U.S. Senate election for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Brooks did not completely rule it out but said the odds were against the run.

He also noted his polling numbers were favorable and that there was a credible group pushing for him to run for that office. However, as of now, the North Alabama Republican said he intended to run for reelection to the U.S. House.

316
Keep reading 316 WORDS

“I am comfortable serving in the fifth district in the Tennessee Valley in Alabama as their congressman,” he said. “But I’m also contemplating a Senate race. Now, let me be real clear – the odds are that I will not run for the United States Senate, OK? It would take some kind of seismic event to get me to jump into the Senate race. But by way of example, one nationally renowned conservative group yesterday communicated with my campaign team and said, ‘Look, you can count on us for $3 million in the Republican primary, if you run. I don’t know how much weight to give to that kind of comment. And they do have a national fundraising capability, and they’re well known and respected and influential.”

“That’s a big offer,” he continued. “That in of itself is not enough to get me into the race. And you’ve got polling … that has me with a significant lead in first place over all others that are thinking about running. There have been two polls that I’ve seen that are pretty consistent in that regard, and a third one that someone is supposed to give to me this week or next week, that they say I also have a substantial lead, which in part explains why people are trying to recruit me to run for the United States Senate.”

“But as things stand today – no, I’m not running for the United States Senate,” he added. “I’m running for re-election in the House of Representatives. Am I willing to consider things as circumstances unfold? Yes, but it would take a lot to get me to run for the United States Senate.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less