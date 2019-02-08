When is the time to fix Alabama’s congested roads, bad bridges?

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

"Our interstates are congested, our bridges are structurally deficient, and our roads are crumbling and unsafe. This is a serious problem that demands a serious solution. No more band-aid approaches or short-term fixes. It's time to take action and rebuild Alabama's roads!" #FixALroads

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Thursday, State Rep. Craig Lipscomb (R-Gadsden) offered details on a bill he is proposing that would make pretending to call from a number for the sake misleading someone checking their caller ID to sell something a felony.

According to Lipscomb, it is not that they are calling, but disguising their identity.

The Gadsden Republican explained on “The Jeff Poor Show” how the problem is not just an inconvenience, but something that could eat into a business’ overhead costs as well.

“We’ve got fraudulent phone calls being made by various entities in-state, out-of-state, abroad – whatever the case may be,” Lipscomb said. “The real problem is that not so much that they’re calling, but they’re calling and pretending to be someone else. And of course, we don’t want to talk to telemarketers. But at the very least, we want to have the opportunity to know the telemarketer is the one who is calling us, as opposed to Bob down the street.”

He added, “If I see the phone and I think it is my neighbor and I pick up the line, and it turns out to be someone trying to sell me an extended warranty on a dishwasher, I’m pretty upset about that – especially if I use my phone not only for my personal use but my phone is my business line as well. That’s really eating into my overhead time.”

Lipscomb acknowledged the logistical problems of the legislation, but said the legal hassle could dissuade these callers in the future.

“If we accomplish nothing else, we make this more of a federal matter, which is what it should be truly,” Lipscomb added. “And second of all, if nothing else we can potentially get these people in the courts where the AG can at least stick a thumb in their eye and make them pony up some legal bills. We want to let them know we’re upset, and we want everyone to know we’re upset. And hopefully, this is something else that can produce results across the board.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees bestowed a high honor on one of its own Friday.

The board voted unanimously to name the newest freshman residence hall at the University of Alabama after trustee John England, Jr.

The board’s passage of a resolution to name the building included several emotional speeches from trustees during which members celebrated England’s service.

Joe Espy set the events in motion for the board, calling England “a dedicated public servant” and “an individual who has made many contributions to our system, our institutions, our state and our local communities.”

Board member Vanessa Leonard first met England while she was a law student.

Leonard recalled England serving on a panel helping to provide advice to law students. Now she was in her sixteenth year serving alongside him on the board.

Of England, she said that he “continually gives of his time, energy and wisdom.”

Interim Chancellor Fess St. John said, “The board has passed a lot of resolutions, but this might be my favorite.”

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell called the naming “a well-deserved tribute.”

Board President Pro Tem Ronald Gray called England’s impact on the state and the system “profound.”

Trustee Emeritus John McMahon spoke reverently of his friend and former colleague.

“When I think of Judge England, I don’t have the words to express what John has meant to the board of trustees, to the University of Alabama, to UAB, to UAH,” he said. “He was the heart and soul of the board of trustees while I served.”

McMahon called the new John England Jr. Hall a “permanent testament to what John has meant to the university and everyone in this room.”

An equally appreciative and stunned England called the honor “a complete, total surprise.”

“I’m at a loss for words,” he said.

In addition to his time on the board, England has served on the Alabama Supreme Court, as a circuit judge and on the Tuscaloosa city council.

He is a recipient of the Most Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

The Alabama Ethics Commission has cleared a district attorney of a complaint that he improperly paid an employee.

News outlets reported the ethics panel investigated a complaint that 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall Houston improperly paid an employee from grand funds.

Houston is in his third term as prosecutor for Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.

He said the complaint had been filed by a former employee he had fired about two years ago.

Houston said Wednesday he thought there was nothing of merit to the complaint.

He said he appreciated the ethics commission review of the matter.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

A Muslim inmate who filed a legal challenge because Alabama would not let his Islamic spiritual adviser be present in the execution chamber was put to death Thursday after the nation’s highest court cleared the way.

Dominique Ray, 42, was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m. of a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore.

Ray had argued Alabama’s execution procedure favors Christian inmates because a Christian chaplain employed by the prison typically remains in the execution chamber during a lethal injection, but the state would not let his imam be there in the room.

Attorneys for the state said only prison employees are allowed in the chamber for security reasons.

Ray’s imam, Yusef Maisonet, watched the execution from an adjoining witness room after visiting with Ray over the past two days.

There was no Christian chaplain in the chamber, a concession the state agreed to make.

Strapped to a gurney in the death chamber, Ray was asked by the warden if he had any final words. The inmate said an Islamic statement of his faith in Arabic.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday had stayed the execution over the religious arguments, but the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to proceed in a 5-4 decision Thursday evening.

Justices cited the fact that Ray did not raise the challenge until Jan. 28 as a reason for the decision.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent that she considered the decision to let the execution go forward “profoundly wrong.”

Other states generally allow spiritual advisers to accompany condemned inmates up to the execution chamber but not into it, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, which studies capital punishment in the United States.

Durham said he did not know of any other state where the execution protocol calls for a Christian chaplain to be present in the execution chamber.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said this is the first time the state has had an objection to the chaplain’s presence.

He said the state will review procedures to determine if something needs to be changed.

Ray was sentenced to death for the 1995 rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl. Tiffany Harville disappeared from her Selma home on July 15, 1995, and her decomposing body was found one month later in a cotton field.

It was Alabama’s first execution of the year.

Ray was convicted in 1999 after another man, Marcus Owden, confessed to his role in the crime and implicated Ray. Owden told police that they had picked the girl up for a night out on the town and then raped her.

Owden said that Ray cut the girl’s throat.

Owden pleaded guilty to murder, testified against Ray and is serving a life sentence without parole.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Ray by an 11-1 vote.

Ray’s attorneys had also asked in legal filings to stay the execution on other grounds. Lawyers said it was not disclosed to the defense team that records from a state psychiatric facility suggested Owden suffered from schizophrenia and delusions.

The Supreme Court also rejected the request.

Spencer Hahn, one of Ray’s attorneys, said he was appalled that Ray received unequal treatment at his death because he was a member of a religious minority,

“Domineque was a devout Muslim and a human being. He was a son, a father, a brother. He wanted equal treatment in his last moments,” Hahn wrote in a statement.

Ray’s legal team said his first name was Domineque.

The prison system used a different spelling, citing court records.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement saying he was pleased the court let the execution proceed.

“For 20 years, Domineque Ray has successfully eluded execution for the barbaric murder of a 15-year-old Selma girl. Tonight, Ray’s long-delayed appointment with justice is finally met,” Marshall said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. Alabama has a high graduation rate and the federal government isn’t buying it

— The plan to increase Alabama’s graduation rates basically had two tracts: lower standards and fake the data. The federal government now wants to know how the number of students with disabilities that graduated increased from 54 percent to 74 percent in one year. These numbers don’t even touch on the fact that a large number of those graduating are not prepared for college in any way.

6. While House Democrats are expanding their probes into President Donald Trump; The senator leading the Senate investigation says they have found no collusion with the Russians

— The Senate investigation led by chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA) has been touted as the much more professional of the two investigations in Congress and they have found no collusion with the Russians. Burr stated, “If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.”

5. The Green New Deal has specifics; Presidential wannabes are onboard, but it’s a plan that even its architect knows won’t work

— Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ (D-NY) plan for green energy, guaranteed jobs and high-quality health care is utterly absurd. It requires impossible plans including, “Upgrade or replace every building in the US for state-of-the-art energy efficiency” and providing “a job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations and retirement security for every American,” including those “unwilling” to work.

4. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) offers his support for President Trump’s attorney general pick

— The support from Alabama’s junior senator is a bit of a surprise from a senator who has opposed the president’s choices for Supreme Court and CIA director. In a move sure to ruffle feathers on the left, Jones believes nominee William Barr would let the Mueller investigation play out. He explained, “In my own conversation with Mr. Barr, he reiterated that no one, including the president of the United States, is above the law. He assured me that he would tolerate no level of interference with the [Mueller] investigation and reaffirmed unequivocally his commitment to the Justice Department’s independence.”

3. Local entities continue to offer their support for a potential gas tax, but there is still no public plan on the table

— With no idea how much the gas tax proposed by Alabama’s legislature will be, arguments for increases from three to 26 cents per gallon have been floated, despite the uncertainty of where that money will go. Supporters are rushing to show their support for the unclear measure. In the last 24 hours, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the new president of the Business Council of Alabama and the County Commission of Chambers Autauga county have publicly come out in favor of the new tax.

2. Another Virginia politician has a blackface issue and an Auburn High School student wants to get in on the craze as well

— Not content to let Democrats have all the scandals in Virginia, the Republican future state Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment has been found to oversee a yearbook at the Virginia Military Institute that is full of blackface and racial slurs. He was not in any of the photos. An Auburn High School student is also in trouble for her use of a racial slur and a black facemask on Snapchat. The school system is calling it “inappropriate” and not reflective of the “school system’s statements of belief.”

1. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is feeling optimistic that a deal is close

— As President Donald Trump kept on his hardline on immigration, Shelby, one of the Republicans’ lead negotiators, said the President is being “very reasonable” and called his meeting with Trump “the most positive meeting I’ve had in a long time.” Saying the deal could be done by Monday to avoid another government shutdown, Shelby added, “He would like us to conclude our bill in a positive way for the American people.” But it is unclear what that bill looks like.

