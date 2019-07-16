Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama State Rep. Pringle visits Pelosi’s office to support Trump’s infrastructure talks, speak out against I-10 bridge toll

State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) on Monday visited U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office to fight the proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll.

An email from Pringle’s AL-01 congressional campaign explained that he intended to personally ask Pelosi why she walked out on President Donald Trump during infrastructure talks last month. However, Pringle was turned away by Pelosi’s staff.

This did not dissuade Pringle from making his point, as he recorded a video outside of the speaker’s Capitol office and then published it for the world to see.

In the video, he called on Pelosi to stop “playing political games” with infrastructure, which is an issue that should have bipartisan support on the merits.

Pringle lamented that the Democrats’ obstruction is “going to cause [southwest Alabamians] to pay a $6 toll to cross that bridge (the to-be-built I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge) and that’s not right.”

“We need that infrastructure plan and we need it acted on now,” he added.

Pringle is an opponent of the proposed $6 (each way) toll, which he emphasized would hurt locals. Instead, he supports finding alternate funding solutions.

“The fact that Nancy Pelosi can’t get her act together to make progress on an infrastructure bill means we can’t get federal funding for projects like the Mobile River Bridge,” Pringle said in a statement. “As your next congressman, I’ll stand with President Trump and go toe to toe with liberal [D]emocrats to fight for the citizens of my district.”

“The citizens of Southwest Alabama deserve the ability to get between work and home every day without the added burden of $12 or more a day. This plan is nothing more than an added tax on our local families,” he concluded.

The trip to Pelosi’s office came three days after Pringle and the entire Mobile County delegation in the Alabama legislature sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey opposing the toll, which has been proposed by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to fund the project.

“A toll would have a detrimental impact on individuals and families that we represent in the greater Mobile area,” the legislators wrote. “A toll could cost an individual hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars a year, which would be a huge financial burden on many of our constituents.”

They added, “We are certainly grateful that the bridge will be built, and hope that other funding possibilities will be explored to pay for its construction. Allow recreational users from out of state to pay the toll, not the working men and women of Mobile and Baldwin counties.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

50 years ago today: Alabama-built Saturn V rocket powers Apollo 11 launch

On July 16, 1969, the Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket powered the launch of Apollo 11, which would see American astronauts land on the surface of the Moon four days later.

For the 50th anniversary of this historic launch, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver an address Tuesday night in Huntsville at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

While North Alabama continues to be a national leader in the space industry, including NASA’s Artemis program (which will land the first woman on the surface of the Moon by 2024) and future expeditions to Mars and beyond, Yellowhammer State residents can be proud of the storied history that led to Huntsville’s nickname as “Rocket City, U.S.A.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), a staunch ally of the space sector, posted a chill-inducing video Tuesday morning honoring this legacy.

A replica of the Saturn V rocket can be seen driving into Huntsville on I-565.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Trump gets what he wants, Byrne offers to pay for “The Squad” to fly Venezuela, Moore has a hard time raising money and more …

7. “Made in America” is getting more American

  • President Donald Trump has announced that any “Made in America” products used by the government will now be required to use more American components to still be considered American products.
  • Currently, American products are actually allowed to contain 50% foreign components, but the executive order Trump signed would require that American products contain at least 75% American components.

6. Biden wants to save Obamacare with higher taxes

  • Due to most Democratic 2020 presidential candidates wanting to replace Obamacare with Medicare-for-all, former Vice President Joe Biden has come out with a plan that he hopes will save Obamacare.
  • According to Biden, his plan would include “a public option to Obamacare as the best way to lower costs and cover everyone.” New taxes on the wealthy would pay for the plan.

5. The Alabama Democratic Party website was as dead as the party for a while

  • When people visited the website they fittingly found links to “types of abortion” and “cheap abortion services” because the party failed to pay their web hosting bill because Chairwoman Nancy Worley said she paid with a credit card that canceled after they found fraudulent out of state purchases.
  • The website hasn’t been used for much over the last few years and still has a top post congratulating U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for his 2017 victory. They don’t use their social media much either with al.com reporting their “last post on Twitter was May 16, and the last post on Facebook was June 5”

4. More restrictions on asylum seekers

  • President Trump has announced a new policy that would require most asylum seekers to first seek asylum from the country they traversed, and only when their denied asylum there would they be eligible in the United States, but the ACLU is prepared to sue over this. Democratic presidential candidates are unhappy as well.
  • Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that this policy “will reduce the overwhelming burdens on our domestic system caused by asylum-seekers failing to seek urgent protection in the first available country,” as well as keeping out those who want to take advantage of our system. 

3. Moore has less 

  • Former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is falling far behind the other candidates with only $16,964 in donations. Since he announced his candidacy on June 20, everyone else is killing him. U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) raised $750,000 in the last quarter, former football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $420,000  and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) raised $300,000.
  • However, Secretary of State John Merrill didn’t declare his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race until June 25, and according to Merrill’s social media pages, he raised $217,000 in only 12 days, which makes him a prolific fundraiser.

2. Byrne offers to buy a ticket for Omar

  • Byrne told Yellowhammer News that he would pay the airfare for U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to live in Venezuela, and he said that way “they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise.”
  • Byrne is siding with the president that “America is an exceptional country, and I’m proud to live here.” Trump has doubled down on his earlier tweets, saying, “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” He also stated that America will never be socialist or Communist.

1. “The Squad” reacts

  • During a news conference on Capitol Hill, Omar said that President Trump has been violating his constitutional oath. She added that “it is time for us to impeach this president” for a number of things including false claims of collusion and “committing human rights abuses at the border.”
  • For his part in all this, President Donald Trump seems to be happy the media and their Democrats are defending the four congresswomen, saying, “The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”

 

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl: Existing I-10 Wallace Tunnel to be tolled ‘immediately’ upon the start of construction of proposed Mobile Bay Bridge

The details of the seemingly unpopular tolling aspect of the proposed new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge have been limited. One verified detail is that in addition to the new bridge, the proposed $3-6 toll would also apply to the existing twin-span Wallace Tunnel completed in 1973.

However, the tolling of the Wallace Tunnel could come long before the new bridge is opened to traffic. In fact, the toll could come as soon as the ground is broken for the new bridge according to Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Carl, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s first congressional district open U.S. House of Representatives seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), told Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 that was made clear to him in meetings with officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Carl told “Midday Mobile” host Sean Sullivan his original understanding of the project was that the existing Wallace Tunnel would not be tolled.

“Never, and I sat on the council that helped pick the engineering firm that took it over,” he said. “Never ever was the Wallace Tunnel brought up. We all assumed that it was being left alone. It wasn’t until the meeting in Spanish Fort two months ago, maybe three months ago – I’m losing track of time – that I found out about it. I backed off then. I said, ‘No, I can’t support. I will not support it.’ Because I always viewed that as the alternative route for the locals.”

“We were sold on the bridge project based on tourism traffic and trucking traffic,” he said. “Now what we’re learning is it is going to be based on the locals back. It’s going to be you and I paying for it. And I can go into the problems with that, but as a county commissioner, it’s positive in some ways and it’s negative in a lot. As your next congressman, I promise you it is a problem. It is a huge problem.”

The Mobile County Republican lamented the lack of federal money for the project and noted that by virtue of being part of the Interstate Highway System, the bridge could be used for federal purposes.

“That is a federal highway,” he added. “That highway was designed to take traffic from Jacksonville, Fla. to Los Angeles, Calif. Troops, if we move troops, they’ve got to cross that river. They’ve got to go through that tunnel or over that bridge. So why is not the federal government more involved?”

Carl was asked by Sullivan about the timeframe for implementing the toll, to which Carl said officials told him immediately and long before the opening of the new completed bridge project.

“Immediately, so I am told,” Carl said. “They will start tolling it immediately [upon breaking ground of the bridge]. I was told at that meeting it would be immediately.”

“Let’s say it takes eight years on the project,” he said. “That will be eight years they’ll charge on the tunnel.”

Later in the appearance, Carl reiterated that the toll would come “immediately.”

“Immediately is what I was told by the engineering firm,” Carl said.

“I think their PR on this has just been horrible,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler: ALDOT mishandling of federal funding request for proposed Mobile Bay Bridge ‘deserves an investigation’

It has been a mystery to some as to why the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) did not aggressively pursue federal funding for the proposed new bridge and settled on a toll as a means to finance it.

The point was raised earlier this year by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, who questioned the half-hearted effort from ALDOT for an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“I’m not saying they wouldn’t take it,” Byrne said. “I think they would. But, they told me it’s just not a priority for them — that they’re just totally focused on tolling.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is spearheading the “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll” movement, suggested an investigation was in order to determine as to what ALDOT’s motivations were for not making federal money a priority.

Zeigler noted there had been issues with the original INFRA grant application they may have led to the state’s inability to nail down funding for the bridge. Thus, he argued the investigation was needed to determine if it was negligence or if it was intentional.

“They’re dead set on a toll,” Zeigler said. “They’re excited about getting some fat-cat tolling partner. And here they come and on one hand, they say, ‘We don’t want any federal money. We want to be able to toll. On the other hand, they applied two years ago for this $250 million, qualified for it, blew the application and lost the $250 million. That deserves an investigation.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Episode 17: Interview with former Auburn football players C.J. Uzomah and Mack VanGorder

Former Auburn football players C.J. Uzomah and Mack VanGorder join the DrunkAubie Podcast to talk about life on the plains and what they have gotten into since graduating

C.J. shares what it’s like to score a touchdown in the NFL and Mack describes playing for his dad, former Auburn Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder.

