Episode 17: Interview with former Auburn football players C.J. Uzomah and Mack VanGorder

Mobile County’s House of Representatives delegation comes out against I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll on locals in letter to Ivey
As the toll on the proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge continues to be the hot-button issue of the day in southwestern Alabama, the number of those in support of tolling is shrinking.
Republican candidates for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate election and the first congressional district of Alabama’s U.S. House of Representatives seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) have all spoken out against an Alabama Department of Transportation proposal that would levy a toll of up to $6 each way for bridge-crossers.
The opposition does not stop there. In a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey obtained by Yellowhammer News, the Mobile County legislative delegation has voiced its opposition to a toll that would be levied on those in the “greater Mobile area.”
The letter to Ivey, with ALDOT Director John Cooper copied, was signed by Reps. Victor Gaston (R-Mobile), Adline Clarke (D-Mobile), Shane Stringer (R-Satsuma), Sam Jones (D-Mobile), Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard), Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), Chip Brown (R-Mobile), Margie Wilcox (R-Mobile) and Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile).
“The below undersigned members of the Mobile County delegation of the Alabama House of Representatives are opposed to charging Mobile area residents a toll to use the I-10 bridge that will be constructed over the Bayway. A toll would have a detrimental impact on individuals and families that we represent in the greater Mobile area. A toll could cost an individual hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars a year, which would be a huge financial burden on many of our constituents.
We are mindful of the efforts to improve the infrastructure in our state and appreciate these efforts to meet the needs of the citizens of Mobile County. We are certainly grateful that the bridge will be built, and hope that other funding possibilities will be explored to pay for its construction. Allow recreational users from out of state to pay the toll, not the working men and women of Mobile and Baldwin counties.”
Byrne offers to pay airfare for AOC, ‘The Squad’ to go live in Venezuela
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), one of Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the 2020 cycle, is siding with President Donald Trump in his feud with the four Democratic freshman congresswomen who comprise “The Squad:” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).
Over the weekend, Trump drew criticism after tweeting The Squad should “go back [to the countries] from which they came.”
….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….
In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Byrne offered to pay the airfare for the four far-left Democrats to go live in Venezuela “so they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise.”
Byrne said, “I agree with President Trump that America is an exceptional country, and I’m proud to live here.”
“If AOC and the crew of Socialist Democrats are so angry with our country, then I’m offering to pay for their ticket to Venezuela so they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise,” he concluded.
Byrne then posted a video on Twitter of Trump reinforcing his initial message.
I agree with @realDonaldTrump. America is an exceptional country and I’m proud to live here. If @AOC and the crew of Socialist Democrats are so angry with our country, I’m offering to pay for their ticket to Venezuela so they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise. pic.twitter.com/iAhlqW1K9I
Trump also doubled down in a slew of tweets on Monday morning, — and then again in the afternoon.
….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more….
Watch: CEO of Alabama rocket maker reflects on Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary
While United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno now sits at the summit of the space industry, spearheading the manufacturing juggernaut that makes rockets in Decatur, his journey began a half-century ago with one thing: a child’s dream.
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Bruno discussed the path he took to get to this point, with his life story singing out as an encapsulation of the “American Dream.”
It all started with the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, with Bruno reflecting on the 50th anniversary of him being a little boy in rural California and being fixated to the TV, watching the landing starry-eyed at a neighbor’s ranch, as if it were yesterday.
“It was magical,” he told Fox News. “The neighbors had the biggest TV set, so we were all there – all the kids were there, all the adults were there. Everybody just held their breath, it was the most exciting thing to be participating in.”
The landing’s anniversary is on Saturday, July 20.
However, the majesty of that moment was even surpassed by the launch a few days earlier on July 16, Bruno said.
“It was the most incredible thing that I had ever seen – the power, the complexity,” he emphasized. “I thought that it was the most ultimate scientific marvel when I saw that thing go – I still think that, all these years later.”
Inspired by the historic mission, it was not long before Bruno was building his own makeshift rockets, a precursor to his storied career.
“Maybe the following summer, I was still obsessed with rockets, that’s when I built my first one,” he explained.
Using 80-year-old dynamite and old wrought iron bars he found at the back of his family’s farm, an eight-year-old Bruno set about assembling the dangerous projectiles.
Bruno quipped, “I am proud to tell you that some of my rockets made it some of the way off the ground before detonating and I lived to tell the story!”
A former general manager of Lockheed Martin Strategic and Missile Defense Systems, Bruno became CEO of ULA in 2014. Now, the work done by Bruno and his company on a daily basis in North Alabama is helping pave the way for the next generation of space fanatics and rocket scientists, one dream at a time.
ULA is integrally involved in NASA’s Commercial Crew program, which will take American astronauts back into space on missions launched from U.S. soil via ULA’s Atlas V rocket rather than a previously used Russian-made spacecraft.
“Human spaceflight can inspire the public and inspire scientists in a way that no other activity can, and humans can do things in space relative to research and relative to coping with surprises and discoveries that robotic exploration cannot,” Bruno stressed. “And it means so much to us to have human spaceflight [launch] from American soil. Returning Americans to space — I cannot begin to tell you what that means to myself and my team.”
ALFA donates truck to Auburn University equestrian team
Donated by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Companies, the Auburn University equestrian team and equestrian Coach Greg Williams are now the proud owners of a 2019 Duramax Diesel Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
“This truck is an amazing asset for us,” Williams said. “This is going to be a very nice vehicle to use when accepting donated horses or for safely transporting horses to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Plus, we can use it to pick up feed and move laundry for the horses from the equipment room to the barn.”
He added, “It looks so nice, as well. It’s like a marketing piece for our sport. I couldn’t be happier.”
The gift to the team celebrates the Tigers’ undefeated season and 2019 national championship win, which marked the first recorded since the sport was accepted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in 1998.
According to the online statement, “The 2018-19 team included 15 seniors who completed their collegiate athletic careers with a 61-10 record, two Southeastern Conference championships, and three national championships in 2019, 2018 and 2016.”
“Under Coach Williams’ leadership, Auburn’s equestrian program truly demonstrates a championship culture, resulting in consistent excellence in competition, the classroom and the community,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene. “We deeply appreciate the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa for their extraordinary generosity.”
Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell expressed his excitement for the team, calling the team’s efforts “inspiring.”
“It’s inspiring to see how committed these young women are to this sport, and it’s a pleasure to support the team with this truck donation,” said Parnell, who attended Auburn University. “They’ve definitely gotten a lot of people excited, and that’s a good thing for the entire agricultural community in the state.”
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
Merrill off to hot fundraising start, Moore off the pace
Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore on Monday became the latest of Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate candidates to release their second quarter fundraising numbers, with the results on the opposite end of the spectrum.
According to his own social media posts, Merrill raised $217,000 in just the 12 days from becoming a candidate and the end of June, concluding the quarter with over $215,000 cash on hand. Merrill formally announced on June 25 after initially filing as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) seven days prior.
“No other campaign has raised as much in such a short period of time. Alabama wants a proven conservative winner in the United States Senate and only our campaign will give them that opportunity!” Merrill said.
On the other hand, Moore raised $16,964 in the quarter after announcing his bid on June 20, per his FEC filing. The 2017 nominee has $16,224 on hand as of June 30.
While Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) raised the most of the GOP Senate candidates during the second quarter, Merrill’s initial fundraising pace now leads the pack.
Last quarter, which began April 1, Byrne raised over $750,000. As of the quarter’s end, he has $2.5 million cash on hand in his Senate account after entering the second quarter with slightly over $2 million.
Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s and State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) second quarter fundraising numbers were also strong.
Tuberville raised just over $420,000 last quarter, while Mooney brought in a bit over $300,000. Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.
Mooney’s campaign has emphasized that their $300,000 haul came just over a 30-day period, as Mooney himself did not start making fundraising calls and personal overtures until the end of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. However, it should be noted that he announced on May 6 and his campaign sent out a direct fundraising email on May 9.
Tuberville entered the race on April 6 but did not have a fundraiser on staff until a few weeks into his bid.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn