Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Bill in Alabama legislature would allow minors serving in the military to apply for loans, open bank accounts 41 mins ago / News
7 Things: Florida congressman could run for senator in Alabama, Democrats sue the president as border crisis continues, Planned Parenthood has an ominous threat and more … 1 hour ago / Analysis
State Rep. Chris Pringle announces congressional bid – ‘I will go toe-to-toe with the liberal Democrats’ 4 hours ago / News
What happened Thursday at the Alabama State House 4 hours ago / News
Alabama Ethics Commission: One nonprofit’s board members don’t have to file quarterly reports — for now 5 hours ago / News
Rep. Byrne on Fla. Rep. Gaetz running for U.S. Senate in Alabama: ‘It’s a little strange’ 15 hours ago / News
Spanish-language reporter detained by ICE in Alabama seeks release 16 hours ago / News
Melanie Bridgeforth is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 18 hours ago / News
Give the people of Alabama what they want — A lottery 19 hours ago / Opinion
‘Carpetbagging’: Report says Florida Congressman weighing Alabama Senate bid 19 hours ago / News
Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: The Russian collusion delusion 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Aderholt moves to raise the age to buy tobacco, vaping products to 21 21 hours ago / News
State Senate honors Sen. Richard Shelby — ‘Alabama’s education senator’ 22 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks in war of words with Alabama Holocaust Commission 22 hours ago / News
State Rep. Fridy: ‘This will be a failure of a legislative session’ if prison problem not addressed 23 hours ago / News
Why we value AlabamaWorks! 24 hours ago / Sponsored
‘Death sentence’: Planned Parenthood has dire warning on Alabama abortion bill despite exception for life of the mother 24 hours ago / News
7 Things: Members of Mueller’s team are frustrated, DOJ warns Alabama again on prisons, Joe Biden gives a sad apology and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
What to expect at the Alabama State House on Thursday 1 day ago / News
Ivey appoints Jean Brown as commissioner of senior services 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

State Rep. Chris Pringle announces congressional bid – ‘I will go toe-to-toe with the liberal Democrats’

State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) is officially running for the congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) 2020 U.S. Senate bid.

While a Pringle candidacy has been rumored for several months, Thursday marked his entrance into the race at an announcement event where the state representative was joined by family, friends and supporters from coastal Alabama.

“When I first ran for public office, I did so to find real solutions, because I believe in the legislative process,” Pringle told the crowd. “More than that, I knew then, as I know now, just how special this place that we call home is.”

Pringle, a 1984 graduate of the University of Alabama, worked on political campaigns and as a staffer on Capitol Hill before originally serving in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1994 to 2002, when he vacated his seat to run for Congress and attempt to succeed Sonny Callahan.

After Jo Bonner won that race, Pringle continued his successful career as a businessman, developer and licensed Realtor, specializing in timber sales and acquisition.

Following a 12-year hiatus, he mounted a bid for his old state House seat in 2014, winning election in impressive fashion.

Pringle quickly rose to minority leader in his first stint as a state representative and now chairs the State Government Committee.

“We need leadership capable of fighting to preserve our way of life that can only exist here,” he said at his announcement on Thursday. “As Congressman Byrne sets along a new path to take back our representation in the United States Senate, we must fill his seat with a proven conservative – capable and experienced.”

“After much prayer, reflection and family discussion, I believe I am best qualified to serve you in Washington,” Pringle continued. “My background as a Realtor, a homebuilder and a general contractor, along with my experience as a state legislator, make me uniquely qualified for this position.”

He outlined his “proven record” as a “conservative reformer,” including success at “cutting waste and bringing transparency to government” as a state representative. This included rightsizing state spending, increasing government accountability and “taking on special interests.”

“After 25 years as a Realtor specializing in timber sales and acquisition, I know firsthand how government overreach can cripple agriculture and small businesses,” Pringle advised.

He then mentioned his involvement, along with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Byrne, in securing the necessary funding to deepen and widen the ship channel at the Port of Mobile, which will be a massive economic boon for not just Alabama’s First Congressional District, but for the entire state.

Pringle also mentioned getting the federal government out of coastal fishing regulations and “fighting for more ship building contracts” as examples of always putting his district first.

“When I become your next congressman, you will have a bulldog in Washington,” Pringle emphasized. “I will go toe-to-toe with the liberal Democrats who are attempting to turn this great Republic into a Socialist disaster. I am sick and tired of the federal government’s one-size-fits-all approach to education, and I’ll fight for commonsense solutions that benefit our children.”

He continued, “We will send a message to the liberals in this country that late term abortion is nothing short of murder. And I won’t sit by while the Green New Deal puts America at risk. I will stand with President Trump on illegal immigration and building the wall; repealing and replacing Obamacare; rebuilding our military; standing for our veterans and defending the Second Amendment; protecting the sanctity of life; and keeping the American people safe.”

Known as a pro-jobs conservative, Pringle then promised to continue supporting commonsense economic policies like the ones currently being championed by Trump.

“Now is the time to capitalize on opportunities for Alabama’s future, with a presidential agenda that can achieve our potential,” he said, also highlighting workforce development efforts.

The only other declared candidate for the seat is Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Yellowhammer News previously confirmed ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan will not run for the seat and has now learned Michael Chambers will not mount a bid, either.

Watch:

Pringle has also released his first campaign ad.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

41 mins ago

Bill in Alabama legislature would allow minors serving in the military to apply for loans, open bank accounts

State Senator Andrew Jones (R-Centre) has introduced a bill in the Alabama legislature to allow servicemen and women under the age of majority to apply for loans and open their own checking and saving accounts in the Yellowhammer State.

“The young men and women who join the Armed Forces show maturity through their service to our country,” Jones said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s important that Alabama recognizes that and gives them the tools for their own financial independence as they pursue their careers in the military.”

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

Under current state law, individuals are not allowed to apply for loans (besides higher educational loans) or possess their own bank accounts until they reach the age of nineteen, which is the age of majority in the state.

Jones’ SB 106 will make minors who serve in the military eligible to apply for any loans and open bank accounts.

“It takes bravery and courage for a young adult to leave his or her home and join the military — and those who serve our country out of high school are likely taking their first steps into the real world as adults,” Jones explained. “This measure recognizes them as the independent adults they are and gives them the tools they need to plan for the future.”

SB 106 has been referred to the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, chaired by State Sen. Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville), and will be heard by the committee’s members next week.

Jones, a first-term legislator, is the founder of the Deep South Coffee Factory in Centre. He represents portions of Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb Counties.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

7 Things: Florida congressman could run for senator in Alabama, Democrats sue the president as border crisis continues, Planned Parenthood has an ominous threat and more …

7. The free market works — Target looks to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour

— Target has raised its minimum wage once a year for the past three years. This year by June, the minimum wage will be $13 per hour. The company’s goal is to have a $15 minimum wage by the end of next year. Target is the latest corporations to raise their minimum wage after calls for new laws to raise the federal minimum wage have increased amid a booming economy.

6. In spite of evidence to the contrary, an Alabama state representative believes the state needs its own bill to address the gender pay gap

749
Keep reading 749 WORDS

— State Representative Adline Clarke (D-Mobile) has introduced the Equal Pay Act to the Alabama legislature. Clarke made a statement, saying, “This is an issue of fairness that is absolutely crucial to Alabama families. Women workers make up a large part of our workforce and their paychecks go to gas, groceries, childcare, college tuition and other essentials for our families. They must receive equal pay for equal work.” A 2016 study done by the American Association of University Women said that women were paid 20 percent less than men. The Equal Pay Act would also require employers to keep three years of payroll records at a time.

5. Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen wants to stay out of prison, so he’s told Congress that he has more to add

— According to Cohen’s attorneys, their less-than-truthful client has discovered substantial evidence filed on a hard drive that could be helpful to investigators. Cohen has also been asking top Democrats on the committees where he testified to write letters that will outline his cooperation that he could use to lobby for a lighter sentence, which is what this is all about. Cohen was sentenced last year to three years in prison. He was originally supposed to report to prison in March, but the date was pushed back two months in preparation for his Congressional testimony.

4. Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) wants to raise the smoking age to 21

— On Thursday, Aderholt introduced a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, and he also included a provision that would require age verification when buying vaping products online. In a statement, Aderholt said, “Smoking is just as much of a danger to health and life as drinking, and even more so to those who are still young and impressionable. This is why I have introduced a bill in Congress to increase the agree to legally buy tobacco products to 21.” Aderholt also wants vaping regulated further. His law would require online vendors to gather information and verify it through a third-party database before products are purchased online.

3. Planned Parenthood is turning it up to 11 over a potential abortion bill

— Planned Parenthood gave an alarmist statement in response to State Representative Terri Collin’s (R-Decatur) bill that would ban abortion, saying it “would be a death sentence for women across this state.” The bill would make abortions a felony. Planned Parenthood Southeast President and CEO Staci Fox wrote saying that the bill “would criminalize our doctors, forcing them to make an impossible choice: treat their pregnant patients or protect themselves instead.” Planned Parenthood also challenged Alabama’s Amendment Two on the general election ballot and failed.

2. The crisis at the border is getting worse but the House is going to sue President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration

— As the president heads to the border, Democrats are looking to sue him over his emergency declaration. Trump declared a state of emergency due to the border crisis and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has followed through on a previous threat, saying, “The president’s sham emergency declaration and unlawful transfers of funds have undermined our democracy, contravening the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution.” But the situation is getting worse. Mark Morgan served as the head of U.S. Border Patrol during the Obama administration, and he told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, “We’re experiencing a crisis at the southern border at a magnitude never seen in modern times, it’s unprecedented.”

1. A Florida congressman my become a carpetbagging candidate for U.S. Senate

— It seems unlikely that a congressman from another state could swoop into Alabama and win a Senate seat, even with a Trump-endorsement, but Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is apparently considering it. Gaetz is a close ally of President Trump, and he has told several lawmakers in the House that he’s considering moving to Alabama to run for Doug Jones’ Senate seat in 2020. However, Rep. Gaetz told The Hill, “I had a few people make mention to me that Alabama has a very short residency requirement but it’s not something I’ve looked at myself. I think that my most likely path would be to seek reelection in the House.” Alabama law only requires House and Senate candidates to live in the state for one day before running for office.

Show less
4 hours ago

What happened Thursday at the Alabama State House

MONTGOMERY — Thursday was Higher Education Day in the Alabama’s capital city, as students from four-year universities and colleges across the state made their voices heard loud and clear.

At a lunchtime rally on the capitol lawn, Governor Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and other elected officials addressed the students and other stakeholders in attendance, reaffirming their staunch support for higher education.

A major talking point from all the speakers was urging students to remain in Alabama after graduation, using their education, skills and talent for the betterment of the Yellowhammer State.

“As governor, I want to take this opportunity to encourage each one of you to stay in Alabama after you graduate,” Ivey said. “There’s major research ongoing that demonstrates that Alabama is a thriving economy with the ability of bringing advanced opportunities and advanced careers to our people.”

579
Keep reading 579 WORDS

Other speakers included Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), the vice chair of both the House Ways and Means Education Committee and Education Policy Committee, as well as the House majority whip.

“You guys are the future of our state, and the governor is exactly correct – we need you and we need you to stay here. Because we need that talent, your ideas, your thinking and what you bring to the table… I would urge you to really consider staying here and making a difference in this state,” Garrett told the crowd.

Next up was Ainsworth, who articulated ways to increase retention of higher education graduates.

“The lieutenant governor’s office is committed to making sure that our higher education is successful,” Ainsworth emphasized. “And not only that, but that we have a business climate for you to go right into and stay in the state – that’s important. We want to make sure that after you get your great degree, that we have an opportunity for you here in the state of Alabama.”

Speaking afterwards was Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who named the Rebuild Alabama Act’s increased investment in infrastructure going forward as a way to boost economic development in the state, thus increasing the retention of higher education graduates.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance & Taxation Education, also spoke, reiterating the previous calls for graduates to stay in the state to work and raise families.

Lottery update

Across the street in the Alabama State House itself, Thursday started out with an overflow public hearing on dueling pieces of lottery legislation by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) and State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville). The Senate Tourism Committee did not discuss the legislation or vote during the meeting.

Session starting to move quickly

The Senate and House both gaveled in at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, working from special order calendars.

A key item passed by the Senate during the day was State Sen. Cam Ward’s (R-Alabaster) SB 163, dealing with collateral consequences and barriers to professional licensing for individuals who have previously been convicted of a crime and already served their sentence. The bill has now been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Orr’s SB 191, the “Alabama Forfeiture Accountability and Integrity Reform Act,” was carried over.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution honoring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) as “Alabama’s education senator,” which was especially fitting on Higher Education Day.

In the House, Rep. Allen Baker’s (R-Brewton) HB 289 was passed by an overwhelming margin of 94-4.

HB 41, Rep. Shane Stringer’s (R-Citronelle) vaping regulation bill he authored with Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile), passed unanimously.

Both of these House bills now head to the Senate.

The House on Thursday did not get to the last four items on its special order calendar.

The legislature will reconvene on Tuesday. The House will work from a special order calendar that begins with HB 154 and ends with HB 166. This will include taking up the General Fund budget bill, along with supplemental General Fund appropriations.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama Ethics Commission: One nonprofit’s board members don’t have to file quarterly reports — for now

At its meeting this week, the Alabama Ethics Commission gave the board members of one nonprofit a reprieve from having to file quarterly reports – at least until June.

The commission granted the board members of the Birmingham Airport Authority an extension from having to file quarterly reports required of those designated as principals under Alabama ethics laws.

291
Keep reading 291 WORDS

The commission granted a similar extension to the airport’s board members on the requirement they file statements of economic interests. Statements of economic interests are annual disclosures required of certain public officials and public employees.

Attorney Mark White spoke in front of the commission on behalf of his client, the Birmingham Airport Authority. He presented several issues which remain unclear for nonprofits and their board members.

White outlined that he sought a formal opinion based on the commission’s own recommendation.

“In fact, part of the reason we are asking this is when the commission staff did the training for the Birmingham Airport Authority in December, they were told – three brand new board members, by the way – they were told the only way you could really be sure about something was to get a formal opinion,” White told the commission. “Frankly, I think that’s good advice.”

Earlier this year, the Alabama Association of Nonprofits asked the commission to issue a formal opinion confirming that individual board members of nonprofits did not have to file quarterly reports with the commission if that nonprofit had hired a lobbyist.

The commission did not answer that question when it issued an opinion to the association.

One legal expert has expressed concern that the uncertainty in the law could harm nonprofits and charitable causes.

“We want people to be involved in their communities and be involved in non-profits and things like that,” said attorney Matt McDonald. “So we don’t need to have this thing be so fuzzy that we’re going to deter people from being involved in their communities. We need to have good ethics laws, and we need to have good, qualified people who want to be public officials.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
15 hours ago

Rep. Byrne on Fla. Rep. Gaetz running for U.S. Senate in Alabama: ‘It’s a little strange’

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was contemplating a run for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2020.

The post is currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and is viewed by many political watchers as a potential pick-up for Republicans in the 2020 election cycle.

Although the election is well over a year and a half out, the only two candidates that have formally declared their intentions to run for the seat are Jones and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). In an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Byrne reacted to the possibility of Gaetz making a run in the neighboring state of Alabama for U.S. Senate.

163
Keep reading 163 WORDS

“I guess if somebody from Florida wants to run in a Senate race in Alabama they can,” Byrne said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But that’s not going to have any impact on what I’m doing … I’m in Birmingham right now and in Cullman all day on Saturday. I’m just going to continue what I’m doing — town by town, city by city, rural area by rural area and I think that’s the more important way to go out and get votes. If Matt Gaetz wants to try to run for Senate in Alabama from Florida, he can do that. It’s a little strange.”

Yellowhammer News reached out to Gaetz’s congressional office, but was told by a spokesperson the official statement was “no comment.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less