Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Jim Zeigler on 2020 AL-1 U.S. House run: ‘I have not had time to look at any other political options’ 17 mins ago / News
USS Montgomery arrives in the Philippines for maiden deployment 1 hour ago / News
Ivey: ‘The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama increases position as national leader in use of facility dogs to comfort crime victims 2 hours ago / News
Exclusive: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’ 12 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion 15 hours ago / News
Teen charged with two manslaughter counts in death of Rod, Paula Bramblett; Excessive speed, marijuana use cited 16 hours ago / News
Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’ 16 hours ago / News
Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable 17 hours ago / Opinion
Northeast Alabama cotton crops destroyed by hail — ‘Know God will provide for us’ 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne: Border battle reveals Democratic divisions 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
SCOTUS will hear Alabama-backed bid to end Obama’s DACA program 21 hours ago / News
Judge rules former sheriff can’t pocket jail food money 21 hours ago / News
Mobile to study fares, ridership if Amtrak returns to city 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump meets with Kim Jong-un, Doug Jones thinks he’s smarter than you, Merrill dismisses conflict claims and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
John Merrill: ‘Doug Jones is the poster child for fair, safe, secure elections in the state of Alabama’ 1 day ago / News
Episode 15: Most heartbreaking losses 1 day ago / Podcasts
VIDEO: Tommy Tuberville discusses U.S. Senate campaign, poll shows Moore falling, border crisis escalates and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Automatic Seafood & Oysters is fresh, vibrant addition to Birmingham’s dining scene 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Tinted visor from UAB changes way vision-challenged athletes see the game 2 days ago / Sports
2 hours ago

Alabama increases position as national leader in use of facility dogs to comfort crime victims

The Alabama District Attorneys Association and the state’s Office of Prosecution Services (OPS) on Monday announced the expansion of a program in which specially trained dogs assist victims of crime when they testify in court or to investigators, making the Yellowhammer State the first in the United States to have a statewide facility dog program.

This program, named Helping Every Survivor Realize Their Opportunity and Strength (HERO), was started as a one-person mission by Tamara Martin, OPS special projects coordinator, along with her facility dog, Willow.

A press release explained, “Willow is a facility dog, well-trained to be a calming presence for traumatized victims. She is at their feet when they must replay to the court or investigators the painful, heartbreaking stories of their physical or sexual assault. Most often, these are children who need a friendly, furry companion to feel relax enough to open up about the horrors they experienced.”

While Willow was the first dog in Alabama entrusted with and trained to handle this responsibility, the program (once self-funded by Martin) has since grown to see four additional facility dogs active on the job.

Besides Willow working in Montgomery, Zurg (Clanton), Mandy (Dothan), Wilson (Huntsville) and Josette (Phenix City) currently serve crime victims in the state.

(Reshad Hudson/Twitter)

“The training starts at birth,” Martin, Willow’s handler the past five years, advised. “They are conditioned to handle the stress, loud noises and things other dogs would consider threatening. They are trained to associate certain sounds with pleasure rather than sounds they should be afraid of.”

In August, Shelby County and Lauderdale County are set to see their own facility dogs join that exclusive club.

However, the good news got even better on Monday, when it was announced that OPS has been awarded a $700,00 Victims of Crime Act grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to expand the program. The grant is for one year, but is renewable.

Shelby County District Attorney Jill Lee, also president of the DA association, said, “We are just thrilled. We’ve seen Willow in action in Shelby County and witnessed firsthand what a difference she made with the victims. This grant means not only our circuit, but others across Alabama as well, will have these wonderful friends of the court available when needed.”

Now, within a year, there could be as many as 12 trained and certified dogs assisting crime victims, spread across the state. Etowah, Covington, Baldwin, Tallapoosa and Morgan counties are the next potential beneficiaries.

Trisha Mellberg, deputy executive director for the OPS and the DA association, said, “These dogs are amazing.”

“We applied for the ADECA grant because we have seen how these dogs help victims as they have to relive the very worst moments of their lives,” she outlined. “It’s hard especially for children to talk about what happened to them to strangers. These dogs put them at ease so they are comfortable enough to tell about their experiences.”

Another big contributor to the success of the program is Canine Companions for Independence, a national nonprofit that provides the dogs and trains them. Training for each dog costs about $50,000, according to Martin, who added that Canine Companions places the dogs free of charge.

DA association and OPS Executive Director Barry Matson commented Martin, Mellberg, Canine Companions and Governor Kay Ivey, whose office presented the grant, for making the program and its expansion possible.

“This puts Alabama at the very forefront when it comes to assisting visitors in the courtroom as well as when they are interviewed by police and prosecutors,” Matson commented. “Other states have looked at what we are doing with the dogs and want to copy it. We even had a visitor from Australia who came here last year to see what we are doing in order to help them with their start-up program.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 mins ago

Jim Zeigler on 2020 AL-1 U.S. House run: ‘I have not had time to look at any other political options’

The debate over the proposed toll for the new Interstate 10 Mobile Bay bridge has enough political fodder to go around, which could play an integral role in the 2020 election cycle. That is especially true in southwestern Alabama, where Republican primary voters are not only considering a candidate for the U.S. Senate general election but a candidate for Alabama’s first congressional district GOP nomination as well.

The seat is currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who is not running for reelection because he is seeking the GOP U.S. Senatorial nomination. Among the announced candidates are Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and businessman Wes Lambert.

However, there is another candidate who hails from Alabama’s first congressional district that is presently considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020 and has made the proposed toll for the new Mobile Bay bridge his central focus: State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

241
Keep reading 241 WORDS

Zeigler’s effort includes a Facebook page he assembled, “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll,” which now has over 17,000 members. Some have taken notice and have suggested that given Zeigler’s ability to organize around the toll bridge debate, he could be a viable candidate for the 2020 AL-1 U.S. House election.

Yellowhammer News reached out to Zeigler about a congressional run, to which Zeigler said it was not something he has considered.

“I have not had time to look at any other political options because of a vital issue that I am trying to lead — blocking the toll charges proposed on I-10 over Mobile Bay. In one month, I have gotten almost 17,000 members, many of whom are passionate about blocking the toll,” Zeigler said. “Not one person has mentioned my potential campaign for US Senate or for anything else except a few — ‘We need you as Governor.'”

The second-term state auditor maintains his political plans are still for the U.S. Senate, which he claims to have an exploratory committee as he considers his final decision.

“My present plan is to make a decision about my 2020 political plans on Nov. 7 — one day before the deadline,” he said. “Right now, I am concentrating on my day job as State Auditor and the campaign to block the I-10 toll.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
1 hour ago

USS Montgomery arrives in the Philippines for maiden deployment

According to a release from a U.S. Navy public affairs office, the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) on Saturday arrived in Davao City in the Philippines, the ship’s initial port visit abroad on her first deployment.

The USS Montgomery is named for Alabama’s capital city and sponsored by Montgomery-native Mary Sessions, wife of former U.S. Senator and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Per U.S. Naval Institute News, this is the first LCS operating forward on deployment over the past 19 months. The USS Montgomery was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile.

203
Keep reading 203 WORDS

The Navy did not announce the departure of the USS Montgomery from its San Diego, CA homeport before the announcement Saturday that the ship arrived in the Philippines. The ship reportedly made its unpublicized departure in May.

Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, stressed the importance of the longstanding partnership between the United States and the Philippines.

“Our navies, just like our nations, have a long history of cooperation and partnership based on mutual trust, respect and decades of friendship,” Tynch said. “Every port visit and exercise we complete together continues to strengthen maritime security and regional stability.”

During the port visit, the USS Montgomery will host local military and civic leaders.

Fast, agile and mission-focused, littoral combat ships are designed to operate in near-shore environments and employ modular mission packages that can be configured for surface warfare, mine countermeasures or anti-submarine warfare.

The USS Montgomery’s arrival at port on Saturday came the same day that Austal USA in Mobile held the christening for the USS Oakland.

This was also days after Austal USA delivered its 10th Independence-class littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy via the USS Cincinnati.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Ivey: ‘The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future’

In a statement provided Monday, Governor Kay Ivey gave an update on the preparations taking place to organize the 2020 Census.

According to the update, “the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is seeking public input for a grant program to assist with local outreach efforts.”

ADECA issued the Request for Information (RFI) related to $1 million in funding allocated to the agency in the 2020 Education Trust Fund Budget for the 2020 Census Grant Program. The RFI is available online and public comments about the program will be accepted in writing until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.

347
Keep reading 347 WORDS

“The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future, so it is critical that we do everything we can to educate all of our residents about the importance of participation and motivate them to complete and submit their census forms in March and April 2020,” Governor Ivey stated. “Efforts by local and grassroots organizations will be critical to this goal, and I am pleased that the Legislature allocated funds to assist these efforts. I invite your input as we take the first step toward success of this grant program.”

A portion of the update stated as follows:

Governor Ivey designated ADECA as the lead state agency for 2020 Census outreach in Alabama. For the past several months, ADECA has led the Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Initiative. The one-time grant funding is to be expended by ADECA, in coordination with the State Department of Education, to assist local community outreach efforts designed to encourage Alabama residents to complete the 2020 Census count. All grants will be awarded by December 31 in preparation for the census count in March and April 2020.

After the public comment period, ADECA will work to design the full process and establish deadlines for this grant program which will provide funding assistance to help with local, grassroots outreach efforts, specifically those in hard-to-count areas and groups. The agency will host a grant application workshop once all the procedures are in place and applications are ready to be accepted.

“Local and community leaders are trusted voices that will ultimately lead to a successful 2020 Census for Alabama, and we need to hear your voices as we design this grant program,” said Kenneth Boswell, director of ADECA and chairman of the Alabama Counts 2020 Census Committee. “ADECA and Alabama Counts will work hard to ensure that this funding is put to the best possible use to assist local efforts as they complement our statewide efforts with Alabama Counts.”

More information about Alabama Counts and the 2020 Census is available at www.census.alabama.gov.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
12 hours ago

Exclusive: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday spoke exclusively with Yellowhammer News about her recent trip to the Paris Air Show, discussing the state’s soaring aerospace industry, site selection, workforce development, supply chains and more.

Fresh off of the whirlwind trip to Europe, where she had nine scheduled appointments with aerospace companies and several more impromptu discussions with industry executives, Ivey said, “The trip was very valuable.”

This comes after a historic year for Alabama’s aerospace industry. The Department of Commerce recently announced that exports for that industry rose an incredible 28% year-over-year. The total value of the shipments, going to 97 countries, rose to $2.4 billion, which was nearly $1 billion higher than 2016’s total.

As Ivey explained to Yellowhammer News, this success is not happening by accident. The continuing growth comes amid, and as a result of, diligent strategic efforts to build Alabama into a worldwide aerospace juggernaut.

1387
Keep reading 1387 WORDS

The governor, noting that she also travelled to Stuttgart, Germany to meet with the leaders of Daimler AG during the trip, said that the current situation for the state’s aerospace industry is similar to what Alabama’s automotive industry was experiencing in the 1990’s, when Mercedes-Benz’s arrival put the Yellowhammer State on the cusp of becoming a leading international automotive manufacturer.

“If we can grow aerospace as fast as we’ve grown automotive, I think we’ll be in good shape,” she remarked.

Ivey outlined that a lot of planning and work has gone into positioning Alabama’s aerospace industry for its surge.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield reinforced this, saying, “This is truly an exciting and pivotal point in our state’s history.”

“The success of Alabama’s economic development team is directly related to the quality of the state’s workforce,” he continued. “Our success is producing the effect of putting more Alabamians on company payrolls across the state, and we are experiencing the lowest levels of unemployment in our history.”

‘Alabama is an easy sell’

Now, just like has occurred with the automotive industry in the state, the growth is becoming exponential. As supply chain companies continue to set up shop in Alabama to support new and existing aerospace companies, the environment gets better and better for the state to be able to recruit even more new companies.

In fact, during the Paris Air Show trip, Ivey said that the Alabama team discovered seven prospective new projects, or recruitment opportunities, and advanced another five potential projects that were already being worked by the state.

A core reason that companies keep choosing Alabama over competitors during the site selection process is the state’s meticulous workforce development efforts.

During such a crucial time for the state aerospace industry, it also inspires confidence from existing and prospective companies that Ivey personally considers the industry as a top priority. This was evident in her presence at this year’s air show, her third consecutive year in attendance. The governor worked tirelessly during the trip, walking to the respective booths of industry leaders she met with at the fair-like event to personally pitch them on choosing Alabama as their “Sweet Home.”

Talking about how those pitches were received, Ivey expressed tremendous optimism that some of the companies she met with will “come on board and do business in Alabama.”

She also explained what selling points go into these industry pitches, emphasizing, “Alabama is an easy sell.”

“They want to know about your infrastructure, and of course we’re proud to tell them we’re right on top of that, and they want to know about your workforce, and certainly we talked to them about our unparalleled workforce,” the governor shared.

“It’s a business-friendly state, we’ve got an unparalleled workforce,” Ivey said. “And if you choose to be ‘Made in Alabama,’ you can expect excellence.”

The governor added that the positive, “very profitable” experiences of companies who have already chosen Alabama naturally attract prospective companies, who are impressed by what they see and hear.

“People were very receptive, and they know the other aerospace firms that are located here already — and that speaks volumes to them. So, it’s an easy pitch to give,” Ivey advised.

It is not just the current workforce strength that companies look at, Ivey said, but “what are you doing to keep the pipeline full.”

“We start out first by telling them what we’ve got in place now, whether it’s AIDT, the community college system, and we talk about when we launched my education initiative ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish.’ We go into the three components of that, etc, etc. And then we move to keeping that pipeline filled and growing, and that’s also major, seems to perk them up,” Ivey shared. “So, we talk about the fact that we’ve created the [Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation], and that office serves solely to align the funding sources for workforce development with workforce development projects all over the state so that all Alabamians can prosper. There’s a lot of money in workforce development, funds that come in. The key is getting the funding aligned with projects, and that showed the folks we were talking to that we are forward-thinking, we’re not resting on our laurels, we intend to grow with them… We’re providing jobs and training for the present, but also we’re looking far into the future.”

In addition to infrastructure and workforce needs, companies are especially interested in an existing and potential supply chain presence, something Alabama is making significant strides with.

“Companies like Airbus, Aerojet Rocketdyne and ULA (United Launch Alliance), these companies have supply chains, and as those companies grow, we can recruit [additional] supply companies. And those supply companies bring more jobs, too — so that’s a good thing,” she added. “And those supply chains also serve as anchors for the firms that they have been doing business with. So, it’s a very easy sell to make on behalf of Alabama.”

‘We want to do business with them’

Ivey was far from the only leader from Alabama making that sell in Paris, exemplifying the unified focus of state and local officials, as well as economic development and industry professionals.

“It’s not so much that I made the trip, as it is that this was the largest delegation Alabama’s ever had at a trade show, so that speaks volumes to those folks to show people that Alabama is serious about doing business with these companies,” the governor stressed. “We want to do business with them — we’re there to meet you one-on-one.”

She detailed that the state’s aerospace industry has widespread geographic strength, from Huntsville and Decatur to coastal Alabama and the Wiregrass.

“Mobile, with Airbus… in less than a decade… will be one of the top four cities in the world in aerospace manufacturing,” Ivey said, before commenting on the rotorcraft strength of areas near Fort Rucker in southeast Alabama.

“Aerospace is growing statewide, not just in Huntsville,” she added.

‘The world’s not standing still’

While the advances being made under the Ivey administration could set up future generations of Alabamians with unprecedented levels of prosperity to enjoy, the governor told Yellowhammer News that she does not think in terms of her legacy.

“No, I don’t focus on my legacy, I just focus on looking at what needs improvement for better quality of life and opportunity for our people,” Ivey said. “And for far too long, just like infrastructure — 27 years with no change in funding… these difficult challenges have been unaddressed for so long that will benefit our people and their opportunities.”

“That’s what I’m focused on,” she added, calling addressing these pressing challenges her “passion.”

Her mode of operation is to “solve these difficult problems, get them out of the way and move on [to the next issue].”

Canfield commented, “Fortunately, Governor Ivey had the foresight to recognize that we must grow a workforce pipeline of available and highly-skilled Alabamians to meet our projected job growth. Her initiatives like Strong Start, Strong Finish, Success Plus, Alabama Works and Apprenticeship Alabama are creating a sustainable and scalable pipeline of highly skilled Alabamians. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation plays a major role in aligning the efforts of PK-12, the Community College System, AIDT and our four-year universities as we collaborate with the private sector to prepare Alabamians for the job opportunities of the future in our state.”

“[T]he world’s not standing still,” Ivey emphasized. “The world’s moving on and we’ve got to move with it.”

As time moves on, Alabama’s aerospace industry is poised to continue its upward climb.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne recently closed one of their units in California and transferred the workers here — and closed something else in Virginia and brought their workers here,” the governor said.

“If you talk to the folks at Aerojet, they’ll tell you that when they were first [approached about coming to Alabama, they said], ‘Going where?? Alabama?!’ But now that those folks are here and have been on the job and living here, they love it,” Ivey stressed. “So, I’m trying to find a way that we can get the essence of that message delivered… share that message with other folks so that maybe they’ll just want to move their firms back here to the southeast, where doing business makes sense.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion

As part of its commitment to growing its business in national markets, a Birmingham program management company has hired an industry veteran to a newly-created position. Hoar Program Management (HPM) has hired Derek McSween as the company’s first senior program development manager, according to a release from the company.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

McSween brings more than 30 years of program and construction management experience to HPM and has signature projects totaling more than $3 billion globally. His responsibilities will include leadership on new and developing client projects and serving as a conduit between business development and operational phases of an assignment.

351
Keep reading 351 WORDS

Mike Lanier, president of HPM, sees McSween’s experience and skill set as well-suited for the company’s expansion into more national program management markets.

“Derek is a dynamic leader with an impressive combination of industry experience and technical know-how that made him a natural fit for this position,” Lanier said. “We’re thrilled to have him on board. His ability to pick up new skills, anticipate clients’ needs and connect them with our overall strategy and core values will generate meaningful results for HPM. We look forward to watching Derek apply his passion and expertise as he helps drive our company into the next phase of growth.”

McSween hopes to build on his extensive relationships to the advantage of HPM’s position in those markets.

“There is a unique opportunity to cultivate new partnerships through my prior connections and experience in the industry, and also utilize my skills as a professional trainer to help grow the next generation of leaders within,” he remarked. “I look forward to playing an active role at the company as we tackle new challenges and build upon an already strong foundation.”

And all of this with an eye toward the company’s future, according to Greg Ellis, vice president of program development for HPM.

“Derek’s ability to manage high-impact teams and effectively deliver projects will be a valuable asset as we plan and prepare for the next decade ahead,” said Ellis. “His experience in the field and as an owner’s rep will be invaluable in developing new strategies that are necessary for HPM to cross the next threshold as a company.”

Prior to joining HPM, McSween served as a managing director, director of diversity and community development and senior program manager for Bovis Lendlease where he provided oversight for the design and implementation of a K-12 bond program. He led the growth of the school system’s bond program from $130 million to its present-day total that exceeds $2 billion.

A former recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Catalyst of Diversity Award, McSween will also oversee the company’s diversity programming and offer professional development opportunities for HPM team members.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less