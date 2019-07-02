Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Exclusive: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’ 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion 9 hours ago / News
Teen charged with two manslaughter counts in death of Rod, Paula Bramblett; Excessive speed, marijuana use cited 10 hours ago / News
Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’ 10 hours ago / News
Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable 11 hours ago / Opinion
Northeast Alabama cotton crops destroyed by hail — ‘Know God will provide for us’ 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne: Border battle reveals Democratic divisions 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
SCOTUS will hear Alabama-backed bid to end Obama’s DACA program 15 hours ago / News
Judge rules former sheriff can’t pocket jail food money 15 hours ago / News
Mobile to study fares, ridership if Amtrak returns to city 16 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump meets with Kim Jong-un, Doug Jones thinks he’s smarter than you, Merrill dismisses conflict claims and more … 17 hours ago / Analysis
John Merrill: ‘Doug Jones is the poster child for fair, safe, secure elections in the state of Alabama’ 20 hours ago / News
Episode 15: Most heartbreaking losses 21 hours ago / Podcasts
VIDEO: Tommy Tuberville discusses U.S. Senate campaign, poll shows Moore falling, border crisis escalates and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
Automatic Seafood & Oysters is fresh, vibrant addition to Birmingham’s dining scene 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Tinted visor from UAB changes way vision-challenged athletes see the game 2 days ago / Sports
Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities 2 days ago / Sponsored
Alabama Power Foundation grant to help shoreline restoration in Mobile County 2 days ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Why does it matter? 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
State Rep. Kyle South: ‘Pressure from constituents’ pushed fantasy sports through the legislature 2 days ago / News
6 hours ago

Exclusive: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday spoke exclusively with Yellowhammer News about her recent trip to the Paris Air Show, discussing the state’s soaring aerospace industry, site selection, workforce development, supply chains and more.

Fresh off of the whirlwind trip to Europe, where she had nine scheduled appointments with aerospace companies and several more impromptu discussions with industry executives, Ivey said, “The trip was very valuable.”

This comes after a historic year for Alabama’s aerospace industry. The Department of Commerce recently announced that exports for that industry rose an incredible 28% year-over-year. The total value of the shipments, going to 97 countries, rose to $2.4 billion, which was nearly $1 billion higher than 2016’s total.

As Ivey explained to Yellowhammer News, this success is not happening by accident. The continuing growth comes amid, and as a result of, diligent strategic efforts to build Alabama into a worldwide aerospace juggernaut.

The governor, noting that she also travelled to Stuttgart, Germany to meet with the leaders of Daimler AG during the trip, said that the current situation for the state’s aerospace industry is similar to what Alabama’s automotive industry was experiencing in the 1990’s, when Mercedes-Benz’s arrival put the Yellowhammer State on the cusp of becoming a leading international automotive manufacturer.

“If we can grow aerospace as fast as we’ve grown automotive, I think we’ll be in good shape,” she remarked.

Ivey outlined that a lot of planning and work has gone into positioning Alabama’s aerospace industry for its surge.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield reinforced this, saying, “This is truly an exciting and pivotal point in our state’s history.”

“The success of Alabama’s economic development team is directly related to the quality of the state’s workforce,” he continued. “Our success is producing the effect of putting more Alabamians on company payrolls across the state, and we are experiencing the lowest levels of unemployment in our history.”

‘Alabama is an easy sell’

Now, just like has occurred with the automotive industry in the state, the growth is becoming exponential. As supply chain companies continue to set up shop in Alabama to support new and existing aerospace companies, the environment gets better and better for the state to be able to recruit even more new companies.

In fact, during the Paris Air Show trip, Ivey said that the Alabama team discovered seven prospective new projects, or recruitment opportunities, and advanced another five potential projects that were already being worked by the state.

A core reason that companies keep choosing Alabama over competitors during the site selection process is the state’s meticulous workforce development efforts.

During such a crucial time for the state aerospace industry, it also inspires confidence from existing and prospective companies that Ivey personally considers the industry as a top priority. This was evident in her presence at this year’s air show, her third consecutive year in attendance. The governor worked tirelessly during the trip, walking to the respective booths of industry leaders she met with at the fair-like event to personally pitch them on choosing Alabama as their “Sweet Home.”

Talking about how those pitches were received, Ivey expressed tremendous optimism that some of the companies she met with will “come on board and do business in Alabama.”

She also explained what selling points go into these industry pitches, emphasizing, “Alabama is an easy sell.”

“They want to know about your infrastructure, and of course we’re proud to tell them we’re right on top of that, and they want to know about your workforce, and certainly we talked to them about our unparalleled workforce,” the governor shared.

“It’s a business-friendly state, we’ve got an unparalleled workforce,” Ivey said. “And if you choose to be ‘Made in Alabama,’ you can expect excellence.”

The governor added that the positive, “very profitable” experiences of companies who have already chosen Alabama naturally attract prospective companies, who are impressed by what they see and hear.

“People were very receptive, and they know the other aerospace firms that are located here already — and that speaks volumes to them. So, it’s an easy pitch to give,” Ivey advised.

It is not just the current workforce strength that companies look at, Ivey said, but “what are you doing to keep the pipeline full.”

“We start out first by telling them what we’ve got in place now, whether it’s AIDT, the community college system, and we talk about when we launched my education initiative ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish.’ We go into the three components of that, etc, etc. And then we move to keeping that pipeline filled and growing, and that’s also major, seems to perk them up,” Ivey shared. “So, we talk about the fact that we’ve created the [Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation], and that office serves solely to align the funding sources for workforce development with workforce development projects all over the state so that all Alabamians can prosper. There’s a lot of money in workforce development, funds that come in. The key is getting the funding aligned with projects, and that showed the folks we were talking to that we are forward-thinking, we’re not resting on our laurels, we intend to grow with them… We’re providing jobs and training for the present, but also we’re looking far into the future.”

In addition to infrastructure and workforce needs, companies are especially interested in an existing and potential supply chain presence, something Alabama is making significant strides with.

“Companies like Airbus, Aerojet Rocketdyne and ULA (United Launch Alliance), these companies have supply chains, and as those companies grow, we can recruit [additional] supply companies. And those supply companies bring more jobs, too — so that’s a good thing,” she added. “And those supply chains also serve as anchors for the firms that they have been doing business with. So, it’s a very easy sell to make on behalf of Alabama.”

‘We want to do business with them’

Ivey was far from the only leader from Alabama making that sell in Paris, exemplifying the unified focus of state and local officials, as well as economic development and industry professionals.

“It’s not so much that I made the trip, as it is that this was the largest delegation Alabama’s ever had at a trade show, so that speaks volumes to those folks to show people that Alabama is serious about doing business with these companies,” the governor stressed. “We want to do business with them — we’re there to meet you one-on-one.”

She detailed that the state’s aerospace industry has widespread geographic strength, from Huntsville and Decatur to coastal Alabama and the Wiregrass.

“Mobile, with Airbus… in less than a decade… will be one of the top four cities in the world in aerospace manufacturing,” Ivey said, before commenting on the rotorcraft strength of areas near Fort Rucker in southeast Alabama.

“Aerospace is growing statewide, not just in Huntsville,” she added.

‘The world’s not standing still’

While the advances being made under the Ivey administration could set up future generations of Alabamians with unprecedented levels of prosperity to enjoy, the governor told Yellowhammer News that she does not think in terms of her legacy.

“No, I don’t focus on my legacy, I just focus on looking at what needs improvement for better quality of life and opportunity for our people,” Ivey said. “And for far too long, just like infrastructure — 27 years with no change in funding… these difficult challenges have been unaddressed for so long that will benefit our people and their opportunities.”

“That’s what I’m focused on,” she added, calling addressing these pressing challenges her “passion.”

Her mode of operation is to “solve these difficult problems, get them out of the way and move on [to the next issue].”

Canfield commented, “Fortunately, Governor Ivey had the foresight to recognize that we must grow a workforce pipeline of available and highly-skilled Alabamians to meet our projected job growth. Her initiatives like Strong Start, Strong Finish, Success Plus, Alabama Works and Apprenticeship Alabama are creating a sustainable and scalable pipeline of highly skilled Alabamians. The Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation plays a major role in aligning the efforts of PK-12, the Community College System, AIDT and our four-year universities as we collaborate with the private sector to prepare Alabamians for the job opportunities of the future in our state.”

“[T]he world’s not standing still,” Ivey emphasized. “The world’s moving on and we’ve got to move with it.”

As time moves on, Alabama’s aerospace industry is poised to continue its upward climb.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne recently closed one of their units in California and transferred the workers here — and closed something else in Virginia and brought their workers here,” the governor said.

“If you talk to the folks at Aerojet, they’ll tell you that when they were first [approached about coming to Alabama, they said], ‘Going where?? Alabama?!’ But now that those folks are here and have been on the job and living here, they love it,” Ivey stressed. “So, I’m trying to find a way that we can get the essence of that message delivered… share that message with other folks so that maybe they’ll just want to move their firms back here to the southeast, where doing business makes sense.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion

As part of its commitment to growing its business in national markets, a Birmingham program management company has hired an industry veteran to a newly-created position. Hoar Program Management (HPM) has hired Derek McSween as the company’s first senior program development manager, according to a release from the company.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

McSween brings more than 30 years of program and construction management experience to HPM and has signature projects totaling more than $3 billion globally. His responsibilities will include leadership on new and developing client projects and serving as a conduit between business development and operational phases of an assignment.

Mike Lanier, president of HPM, sees McSween’s experience and skill set as well-suited for the company’s expansion into more national program management markets.

“Derek is a dynamic leader with an impressive combination of industry experience and technical know-how that made him a natural fit for this position,” Lanier said. “We’re thrilled to have him on board. His ability to pick up new skills, anticipate clients’ needs and connect them with our overall strategy and core values will generate meaningful results for HPM. We look forward to watching Derek apply his passion and expertise as he helps drive our company into the next phase of growth.”

McSween hopes to build on his extensive relationships to the advantage of HPM’s position in those markets.

“There is a unique opportunity to cultivate new partnerships through my prior connections and experience in the industry, and also utilize my skills as a professional trainer to help grow the next generation of leaders within,” he remarked. “I look forward to playing an active role at the company as we tackle new challenges and build upon an already strong foundation.”

And all of this with an eye toward the company’s future, according to Greg Ellis, vice president of program development for HPM.

“Derek’s ability to manage high-impact teams and effectively deliver projects will be a valuable asset as we plan and prepare for the next decade ahead,” said Ellis. “His experience in the field and as an owner’s rep will be invaluable in developing new strategies that are necessary for HPM to cross the next threshold as a company.”

Prior to joining HPM, McSween served as a managing director, director of diversity and community development and senior program manager for Bovis Lendlease where he provided oversight for the design and implementation of a K-12 bond program. He led the growth of the school system’s bond program from $130 million to its present-day total that exceeds $2 billion.

A former recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Catalyst of Diversity Award, McSween will also oversee the company’s diversity programming and offer professional development opportunities for HPM team members.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

10 hours ago

Teen charged with two manslaughter counts in death of Rod, Paula Bramblett; Excessive speed, marijuana use cited

A 16-year-old on Monday was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, who were killed in an automobile accident in late May.

WRBL reported that Johnston Edward Taylor from Auburn was arrested Monday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police say that he was traveling well above the 55-mph speed limit when his Jeep crashed into the rear of the Bramblett’s stopped vehicle at a traffic light.

Additionally, a toxicology report delivered to the Auburn Police Department on Monday from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences concluded the Taylor was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident.

Taylor previously told police officers that he fell asleep at the wheel and had no memory of the accident.

Per Alabama Criminal Code 12-15-204, Taylor has been charged as an adult in the death of the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” and his wife, who was also an employee at Auburn University. A mugshot was not immediately available.

High school sweethearts, the Brambletts both graduated from Auburn. They are survived by their two children, a 20-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

A GoFundMe set up for the Bramblett children in the wake of their parents’ deaths has raised over $330,000 to date.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’

Mobile-based Austal USA celebrated two major milestones last week, with the company’s leader expressing optimism for continued success.

First, Austal USA on Tuesday delivered its 10th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy.

This LCS, which will be the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), will be the 18th LCS to enter the American fleet.

“It’s so exciting to deliver another great warship to the U.S. Navy,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our incredible team here at Austal USA, our industry and Navy partners for achieving this major milestone for the future USS Cincinnati.”

“With two of our small surface combatants deploying again this year, I’m looking forward to hearing more great things about our ships while they are out in the Pacific Fleet protecting our Nation’s interests,” he continued.

Five small surface combatants are presently under various stages of construction at Austal’s south Alabama shipyard.

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) is preparing for sea trials. Then, assembly is underway on the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) and the future USS Mobile (LCS 26), and modules are under construction for the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and the future USS Canberra (LCS 30), with four more under contract through LCS 38.

“The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none, led by the most talented shipbuilding professionals I’ve ever worked with,” Perciavalle concluded. “This momentum and efficiency continues to result in incredible cost savings ship over ship, enabling us to provide highly capable but very cost-effective solutions to our Navy.”

Additionally, Austal USA on Saturday held the christening for one of those under-assembly ships, the USS Oakland.

This is the first of three Navy ships to be christened at Austal’s state-of-the-art ship manufacturing facility in 2019 alone.

The USS Oakland’s sponsor is Kate Brandt, a recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest award the U.S. Navy can give to a civilian.

Brandt is currently Google’s sustainability officer. Previously, she served as the nation’s first chief sustainability officer where she was responsible for promoting sustainability across federal government operations including 360,000 buildings, 650,000 vehicles and $445 billion annually in purchased goods and services. Brandt’s prior government service also includes being senior advisor at the Department of Energy, director for Energy and Environment in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and energy advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.

In addition to being in full-rate production for the LCS program, Austal USA is also the Navy’s prime contractor for the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program. Austal has delivered 10 EPF, with a total of 14 under contract.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 hours ago

Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable

For the media and their Democrats, abortion is the Holy Grail — it must be defended at all cost.

No matter how ridiculous or unpopular the position, it must be treated as if it is completely reasonable.

Abortion after 13 weeks? Fine.

Abortion after 22 weeks? Fine.

Abortion after viability? Fine.

Abortion after and up until birth? Fine.

As if that wasn’t ghoulish enough, the case involving a shooting in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a five-month-old fetus is the latest battleground for abortion rights.

A grand jury met and decided to charge the mother of the fetus in this case. That same jury chose not to charge the shooter as she was acting in self-defense.

Now, the media is advocating for the mother and tying the story to Alabama’s recent abortion ban.

From CNN:

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Reid said.
But that characterization incensed critics who say Alabama keeps prioritizing fetuses over women.

It has nothing to do with that ban, but they cannot help themselves.

Alabama’s own AL.com has been notoriously on the side of women who harm their own children for years.

They are doing it here as well.

Why? It doesn’t involve abortion, but it does involve acknowledgment that a fetus that far along is a viable living thing.

Accepting that fact would destroy their entire worldview and give those who despise abortion on demand ammunition for their fight.

For that reason, fetuses harmed by their mother and their actions must be ignored and dismissed.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

12 hours ago

Northeast Alabama cotton crops destroyed by hail — ‘Know God will provide for us’

Cotton crops in parts of Alabama were destroyed by hail on Thursday, however one Cherokee County farmer says faith will help local farmers move forward undeterred.

ABC 33/40 reported that “golf ball sized hail” devastated some cotton crops in the northeast portion of the Yellowhammer State, and the totality of the damage is still being assessed. Insurance adjusters will reportedly be out surveying the damage on Monday.

Nick McMichen, an active member of the Alabama Farmers Federation, is a sixth generation farmer in Cherokee County. He told ABC 33/40 that he had never seen this kind of extensive hail in his community before Thursday.

While McMichen also has more assessment to do, he said that 250 acres of his cotton crop were a complete loss. Apparently significant damage to an additional thousand acres will be evaluated further, but he is estimating $250,000 in losses at the moment.

The loss came exactly a week ahead of July 4, which normally marks the half way point for the cotton crop, as harvest occurs in October and November.

This type of uncontrollable loss, for farmers, is just part of the hard work of providing for America — and the world.

“It’s farming, anything can happen. We prepare for the worst,” McMichen remarked.

He explained that other farmers in the area are facing the same cotton losses. However, they all are aware that it is part of the business, and the lifestyle, that they selflessly dedicated themselves to.

“The farmer is the eternal optimist,” McMichen emphasized. “We take an event like this and know God will provide for us. We won’t let this get us down.”

One option for northeast Alabama farmers is to plant soybeans to replace the lost cotton crop in an attempt to recoup some of their financial losses.

The McMichen family made headlines in recent years for breaking the state soybean yield record. He has also won honors from regional and national trade groups, including being recognized with the 2018 Farm Press/Cotton Foundation High Cotton Award for the Southeast states.

Watch ABC 33/40’s report here or below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

