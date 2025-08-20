Alabama Farmers Federation endorses State Rep. Corley Ellis for re-election to Alabama House

The Alabama Farmers Federation has announced its endorsement of State Rep. Corley Ellis (R-Columbiana) in his House District 41 re-election bid across Shelby County.

“We are proud to endorse Rep. Ellis because he has a proven record of excellence in representing our district,” said John DeLoach, president of the Shelby County Farmers Federation. “He is accessible and attentive to our needs as farmers, and we appreciate his interest in agriculture and this district as a whole.”

Ellis received his B.S. and MBA from Auburn University and owns Ellis Properties Inc., a real estate brokerage firm in Columbiana.

Before serving in the Legislature, Ellis was elected to the Shelby County Commission representing District 1, a position he held 10 years.

Ellis has been active in his community and district by serving on boards and committees such as SafeHouse of Shelby County, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), South Shelby Chamber of Commerce, American Cancer Society and multiple Association of County Commissions of Alabama committees.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of Alfa Farmers,” said Ellis. “It will be an honor to continue to represent them, their needs and the needs of all my constituents in District 41.”

Ellis and his wife, Julie, have one son, Jamison, 13. They reside in Columbiana.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 365,000 member families. It uses a true grassroots approach to select candidates, relying on Alabama FarmPAC endorsements from county Farmers Federation boards of directors for local elections.