Alabama Farmers Federation endorses Hammett for House District 92

The Alabama Farmers Federation has officially endorsed State Rep. Matthew Hammett in his bid for re-election to Alabama House District 92. The district includes all of Covington County and parts of Coffee and Escambia counties.

Hammett, a graduate of Auburn University, is a business owner and agricultural producer. He operates Hammett Drilling, a 74-year-old, family-owned company, and is also involved in cattle and poultry farming, as well as water well contracting.

He currently serves on several legislative committees, including Agriculture and Forestry, County and Municipal Government, and Urban and Rural Development.

“I am excited to receive the endorsement of the Farmers Federation,” Hammett said. “They work hard to help improve this county and our state, and I look forward to working with them to continue to do the same.”

RELATED: ALFA endorses Tuberville for Governor

County-level leaders of the Alabama Farmers Federation also expressed their support for Hammett.

Tommy Thompson, president of the Covington County Farmers Federation, described Hammett as a business owner, a legislator, and a farmer “who knows the many needs of the district.” Thompson added, “He will work hard to see we are represented in the Legislature.”

Coffee County Farmers Federation President Jamie Wyrosdick said Hammett “works hard to ensure our best interests are met in Montgomery.” Wyrosdick added, “We are confident he will continue his excellent service to our farmers and all the people of District 92.”

Todd Williamson, president of the Escambia County Farmers Federation, echoed that support.

“Rep. Matthew Hammett is a hard worker for this district and makes sure our voices are heard in Montgomery,” Williamson said. “He has a proven record of doing what he says he will do.”

RELATED: Mike Elliott endorsed by Alabama Farmers Federation in HD13 special election

Hammett and his wife, Selena, have three children and two grandchildren. The family attends Green Tree Christian Fellowship in Andalusia.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].