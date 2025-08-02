Mike Elliott endorsed by Alabama Farmers Federation in HD13 special election

Mike Elliott, an educator, businessman and lifelong Walker County resident has received the support of the Alabama Farmers Federation in his bid for Alabama House District 13, previously held by State Sen. Matt Woods.

It is a special election set for September 30, 2025.

The organization announced its endorsement of former teacher and coach Mike Elliott late last week.

“Mike Elliott has been an educator and a businessman, so he knows the needs of this district,” said Dorman Grace, president of the Walker County Farmers Federation. “With his varied experience, he will be a true asset in the Legislature.”

Elliot is grateful for ALFA’s support and believes many of the group’s principles align with his.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the farmers of Walker County,” said. “We share the same work ethic and conservative ideals. I’m ready to go to work to represent this district in Montgomery.”

RELATED: Mike Elliott, longtime Walker County educator and businessman, launches GOP candidacy for Alabama House District 13 – ‘tried-and-true’

The candidate first revealed his intention to run for the seat in May through a formal announcement. In the release, Elliot explained his areas of focus if elected.

“I’m a tried-and-true Walker Countian, and Walker County has much to be proud of, but we need jobs, lower taxes, and the best possible educational outcomes for our children and grandchildren. Most importantly, we need to maintain traditional family values,” stated Elliott.

Alabama House District 13 encompasses much of Walker County and also includes the city of Jasper.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 365,000 members. It uses a true grassroots approach to select candidates, relying on Alabama FarmPAC endorsements from county Federation boards of directors for local elections.

Austen Shipley is the News Director for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @ShipleyAusten